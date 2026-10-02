Press Release: APM Green Tech Co., Ltd Reports Pilot Milestones And Fleet Cooperation For Thailand Deployment

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: APM Green Tech Co., Ltd, an electric-vehicle charging technology company, today reported a series of operational milestones as it advances pilot deployment of high-power chargers... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Bangkok, Thailand & Dubai, UAE

APM Green Tech Co., Ltd, an electric-vehicle charging technology company, today reported a series of operational milestones as it advances pilot deployment of high-power chargers in Thailand with ongoing support from FasterCapital and the EquityPilot program. Recent progress includes confirmed fleet cooperation agreements, manufacturer readiness to ship equipment, regulatory engagement and a clear path to secure targeted installation rights at national fuel stations.

FasterCapital and the EquityPilot program continue to support APM Green Tech Co., Ltd's current execution focus on pilot implementation, milestone validation, and formalisation of commercial fleet agreements.

What the Startup Delivers?

APM Green Tech Co., Ltd is focused on deploying integrated high-power charging units designed to charge EV taxis and tourist EV buses rapidly. The company has negotiated fleet cooperation models that would route participating fleets to APM Green Tech Co., Ltd stations in exchange for structured discounts, creating predictable usage patterns for pilot sites. APM Green Tech Co., Ltd is also exploring solar and energy storage system integration to reduce operating electricity costs and unlock ancillary revenue possibilities over a 2–3 year evaluation horizon.

Current FasterCapital Support

– Continued milestone planning and execution follow-up to convert commercial intent into operational pilots.

– Fundraising readiness support and pitch refinement to align investor tranches with deployment needs.

– Introductions to relevant ecosystem stakeholders, including regional energy and site partners.

– Strategic prioritization guidance around pilot sequencing, fleet engagement, and technical validation.

Current Execution Priorities

APM Green Tech Co., Ltd's immediate priorities are the one-time payment to secure access to national fuel station locations, deployment of three high-power charging units for pilot sites, formalising fleet charging agreements with EV taxi and tourist bus operators, and initiating the collection of operational performance and customer usage data. The team is also preparing technical plans to evaluate solar + ESS integration at selected sites.

Leadership Comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're pleased to continue supporting APM Green Tech Co., Ltd through EquityPilot. Our team is focused on current execution priorities, milestone tracking, and connecting the startup with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as it advances.'

About APM Green Tech Co., Ltd

APM Green Tech Co., Ltd develops and deploys high-power electric-vehicle charging solutions targeted at commercial fleet use. The company is advancing pilot deployments in Thailand with manufacturer support, fleet cooperation agreements, and site access plans at national fuel stations. APM Green Tech Co., Ltd is also evaluating solar and ESS integration opportunities to lower operating costs and broaden site-level value propositions.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into disciplined execution through milestone-based support, hands-on guidance, and improved fundraising readiness. With programs including EquityPilot, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, clarify priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as they grow.