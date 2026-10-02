Menassah Connects Emirati Publishers With New Markets At Indonesia International Book Fair 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Sharjah, October 2026: Menassah Distribution Company is expanding opportunities for Emirati books to reach readers and industry professionals across Asian markets through its participation in the Indonesia International Book Fair, taking place from 30 September to 4 October 2026. Representing 89 Emirati publishing houses, the company is showcasing around 554 titles and 1,584 books, introducing the breadth and diversity of Emirati publishing to new audiences. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Under one umbrella, Menassah is presenting a wide selection of Emirati publications spanning literature, thought, knowledge, and culture. Its participation offers readers, publishers, distributors, and industry professionals an opportunity to explore the UAE's publishing landscape and discover the range of voices, perspectives, and creative experiences shaping its literary and cultural output.

As part of its strategic approach to supporting Emirati and Arab publishers and strengthening their access to international markets, Menassah is using its participation to build direct connections with stakeholders across the publishing industry. The company is exploring opportunities for cooperation in distribution, publishing rights, and cultural exchange, aiming to develop long-term partnerships that expand the international circulation of Emirati books and connect local publishers with new markets.

HE Rashid Al Kous, General Manager of Menassah Distribution Company, said:“The presence of Emirati books in international markets extends the reach of the UAE's cultural and creative output while creating new connections between publishers, readers, and cultures. Our participation in Indonesia, representing 89 Emirati publishing houses, reflects our commitment to opening broader pathways into global markets and ensuring that local publications can reach audiences well beyond the UAE.

“Our role goes beyond showcasing books. We are building professional relationships, exploring opportunities in distribution and publishing rights, and deepening our understanding of each market's needs and dynamics. Our ambition is to turn these connections into lasting partnerships that strengthen the international presence of Emirati publishing and create sustainable opportunities for local publishers to grow.”

Menassah's participation in the Indonesia International Book Fair forms part of its ongoing efforts to expand the international reach of Emirati books and connect local publishing houses with wider networks of readers, publishers, distributors, and industry partners. Through its presence in international markets, the company continues to broaden opportunities for Emirati publishers, increase the visibility of their work, and support the wider circulation of UAE produced content.