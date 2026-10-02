Samsung Galaxy Smarttag3 Makes It Easier To Keep Track Of What Matters

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Smaller and lighter with industry-leading battery life, Galaxy SmartTag3 delivers greater everyday versatility and a more precise finding experience Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn SEOUL, Korea – October, 2026 – Samsung Electronics Co.,Ltd. announced the new Galaxy SmartTag3, a compact tracker that combines a smaller, lighter design with longer-range finding, cross-OS support, faster location updates through the Galaxy Find Network and expanded proactive alerts.[1] “People want simpler and more convenient ways to keep track of belongings and pets for greater peace of mind, and Galaxy SmartTag3 was designed around those everyday needs,” said Jay Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Customer Experience Office, Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics.“Powered by the vast Galaxy Find Network, it delivers our most capable Galaxy SmartTag experience yet.” Versatile Design, More Possibilities: Galaxy SmartTag3 introduces a compact design that is approximately 35% smaller by volume and 33% lighter than the previous generation[2], making it easier to attach to keys, smaller bags, luggage or a pet collar.[3] Its rounded form is finished with an aluminum-decorated button for a refined, durable feel, while new official accessories including a Silicone Case with a keyring and a Loop Case offer even more flexibility.[4] For the first time in the Galaxy SmartTag lineup, Galaxy SmartTag3 also brings cross-OS compatibility for Galaxy and iOS devices, making it easier for families and groups to access core finding and sharing features across platforms. Through SmartThings Find, users can check and share a tag's location and use Search Nearby across supported devices.[5] This is especially useful when a friend or family member borrows a suitcase for a trip, allowing them to check its location and use supported finding features from their own Galaxy or iOS device. Galaxy SmartTag3 offers industry-leading battery life, with up to 550 days under standard usage and up to 790 days in Power Saving Mode.[6] See Further, Find Faster: When something goes missing, knowing where to start looking can make all the difference. Galaxy SmartTag3 significantly expands the range of Compass View,[7] helping users begin narrowing in on an item from farther away. Bluetooth 6.0 Channel Sounding enables Compass View to provide distance and directional guidance from up to 60 meters away - around three times farther than the previous generation. As users get closer, ultra-wideband (UWB) delivers even greater precision, creating a more continuous finding experience from long range to close range. If a set of keys goes missing somewhere in a large park, Compass View can help users narrow in on its location from farther away and guide them more precisely as they get closer. When Galaxy SmartTag3 moves beyond direct connection range, the Galaxy Find Network helps keep the search going. More than 900 million participating Galaxy devices worldwide can act as finding nodes, helping detect Galaxy SmartTag3 and update its location beyond the reach of the user's own phone.[8] Faster Galaxy Find Network updates can surface new location information sooner after disconnection, helping reduce uncertainty when luggage or another tagged belonging is unexpectedly separated from its owner. Stay Informed Proactively: Galaxy SmartTag3 goes beyond finding by helping users stay informed without actively searching. The new Place Notification[9] feature adds a proactive layer, letting users define an area and receive an alert when a tagged item moves in or out of it. Using location data from the Galaxy Find Network, Place Notification can notify users when a family pet leaves the garden or when a bicycle is detected moving out of its usual parking area. Instead of requiring users to repeatedly check a location, Galaxy SmartTag3 can surface the information when it becomes relevant. Location History[10] lets users review where their tag has been, while Movement Detection Alert[11] can notify them when movement is detected so they can stay informed without actively checking.[12] Built for Everyday Privacy and Confidence: Galaxy SmartTag3 retains an IP67[13] water and dust resistance rating alongside other key Galaxy SmartTag capabilities: NFC-powered Lost Mode,[14] which can display registered contact information or a short message when a lost tag is scanned with a compatible mobile device. SmartThings IoT Control, which allows users to trigger preset routines for compatible connected devices using the tag button. Left Behind Alert[15], which can notify users when their mobile device loses connection with a tagged belonging. Privacy and security remain central to the Galaxy SmartTag experience with location data that is encrypted to help protect user privacy.

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[1] Compared to the previous model. [2] The reduction in weight is based on a comparison of the respective product weights. [3] Contains a coin/button cell lithium battery. Keep battery and product components out of reach of children and pets. When attached to pet collars or similar accessories, the product may detach and pose a swallowing hazard, which may cause choking, internal injury, or serious harm. If swallowed, seek immediate medical attention. [4] 'Accessories sold separately. Color and availability may vary by carrier and retailer. If the Galaxy SmartTag3 detaches from the item it is attached to, it may pose a swallowing hazard to young children and pets. Always ensure the Galaxy SmartTag3 is securely fastened before use and inspect regularly. Discontinue use immediately if the Galaxy SmartTag3 is damaged, deformed, or has detached. If swallowed, contact emergency medical services or a veterinarian immediately. [5] Feature availability may vary by platform. Compass View, Ring Phone and Left Behind Alert are not available on iOS. Devices compatible with the SmartThings app can be checked on the SmartThings website at [6] Battery life, which is based on results from internal lab tests conducted by Samsung for typical usage pattern scenarios, is a simulated value of the total battery consumption measured by analyzing normal usage patterns and the current required for each function with the duration of time of each function. Tested with results from a pre-release version of the device using in-box CR2032 battery. Actual battery life may vary depending on different usage patterns, environmental conditions, the replacement battery manufacturer, and other factors.

When in Power Saving Mode, some of the features, such as Compass View, volume and ringtone settings and others, may become inaccessible with the exception of basic finding function which uses Bluetooth LE.

Compass View is available on Galaxy devices running Android 12 or later that support ultra-wideband (UWB) or Bluetooth Channel Sounding. Bluetooth Channel Sounding is currently available only on Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S26 Plus. Additional devices may be supported in the future. For Bluetooth Channel Sounding, an up-to-60 m detection range is measured under line-of-sight (LOS) conditions, with no obstacles between the transmitter and receiver. Its detection range and the accuracy of direction and distance measurements may be reduced by nearby electronic devices, walls and other physical obstructions. Availability may vary by country, region and device. [8] Galaxy Find Network availability and location update timing depend on nearby participating Galaxy devices, network conditions, device settings and regional conditions. [9] Place Notification feature is a trial feature. To enable the feature, go to SmartThings > Life > Find, then turn on Notify when in set place. The displayed location of Galaxy SmartTag3 may differ from its actual location depending on its surroundings. [10] 'Location history is stored for up to 7 days. Older records will automatically be deleted. [11] Notify When Movement Detected feature operates only when Galaxy SmartTag3 is disconnected from the device and relies on signals detected by nearby Galaxy devices that have agreed to Offline finding. Notifications may not be triggered depending on the surroundings of Galaxy SmartTag3. [12] Depending on the availability and status of nearby Galaxy devices that have agreed to Offline finding, there may be a delay in sending or receiving notifications, or notifications may not be received at all. Notifications may not be triggered depending on the surroundings of Galaxy SmartTag3. [13] Consistent with IP67 rating, water resistant in up to 1 m (3.3 feet) of water for up to 30 minutes. Rinse residue / dry after wet. Not advised for beach or pool use. Water and dust resistance is not permanent and may diminish over time. [14] Contact information and message must be registered beforehand on the SmartThings app to have it shown on the finder's device on Lost Mode. The finder's device must support NFC reading and be connected to the internet to display the pre-registered contact information upon tagging. To help protect your personal information, it is recommended that Lost Mode be turned off when it is no longer needed. [15] Notify When Left Behind feature relies entirely on the connection to your device. False alerts may occur if obstacles or environmental factors disrupt the connection, even when the item is still nearby. Feature availability may vary by platform, device and market. Left Behind Alert with SmartTag3 is currently not available on iOS.