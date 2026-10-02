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Silal Group To Showcase Integrated Capabilities Across The Agriculture And Food Sector
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) During Global Food Week 2026 Participation to include expansion of strategic partnerships through agreements and MoUs with government entities Abu Dhabi, UAE – October 2026: Silal Group, a leading agri-food and technology company in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, has announced its participation in the third edition of Global Food Week 2026, taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 6 to 8 October, where it will showcase its integrated capabilities across the agriculture and food sector, alongside innovative solutions deployed across its specialised companies and facilities. Through its participation, Silal aims to expand its partnerships and leverage capabilities aligned with the UAE's food security strategy. The Group will also highlight its initiatives in agricultural production, its latest agritech innovations, and its capabilities across food supply chains and distribution, while exploring new opportunities for collaboration and knowledge exchange with participating local and international entities. H.E. Dhafer Rashed Al Qasimi, Group CEO of Silal, said:“We look forward to participating in Global Food Week, which takes place this year against the backdrop of the current challenges facing the region. This context underscores the importance of working together and the role our partnerships play in supporting supply chains, in line with our national responsibility to strengthen the UAE's position and advance its food security priorities. Through collaboration and innovation, we aim to translate opportunities into practical solutions that support local production, strengthen the resilience of the UAE's food security ecosystem, and contribute to market stability.” Silal Group will participate through its platform at the exhibition held alongside Global Food Week 2026, together with its subsidiaries SAFCO Group of Companies, Al Bakrawe Holding and Sherwood, as well as Innovation Oasis. The exhibition platform will highlight the Group's latest innovations and operations across food distribution, the import and distribution of fresh produce, agricultural inputs, and research, development and innovation in the agriculture and food sector. Silal's participation will also include the signing of a number of MoUs and agreements with government entities, aimed at expanding partnerships and supporting the development of new solutions and initiatives across the sector. Held under the theme“Global Partnerships for a Resilient Food Future,” Global Food Week 2026 brings together leading government entities, industry leaders, investors, innovators and producers from around the world to strengthen collaboration, facilitate knowledge exchange, and explore solutions and technologies that contribute to building more resilient and sustainable food systems. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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