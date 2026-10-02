Bitcoin Eyes $87K As Over $120M In Shorts Get Liquidated

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin climbed toward the high-$80,000s on Friday, with prices briefly testing near $87,000 as short liquidations surged over a 24-hour period. The move marks Bitcoin 's highest level since Sept. 23, underscoring how tightly current trading dynamics are still linked to exchange order books and leveraged positioning.

According to CoinGlass liquidation data, BTC short liquidations totaled about $122 million in the past day, while liquidation activity across crypto overall reached roughly $210 million. The combination of a breakout above a well-watched sell zone and the resulting forced closures helped propel the rally.

Bitcoin topped $86,857 on Bitstamp, its highest point since Sept. 23, before easing back below $86,000. Glassnode pointed to reduced ask-side liquidity above the $85,000 area, which can let price move upward more efficiently. CoinGlass's liquidation heatmap showed clustered liquidation exposure above $87,000 after the breakout. Glassnode emphasized that sustained confirmation for the uptrend may depend on renewed momentum in US spot Bitcoin ETF inflows.

Key takeawaysOrder-book shifts helped trigger the push higher

TradingView data cited in the report shows BTC /USD reaching $86,857 on Bitstamp, then pulling back beneath $86,000. While the week had seen price action largely constrained by a concentration of sell orders around the mid-$85,000s, buyers eventually worked through that liquidity wall.

Glassnode analysis linked the breakout to exchange order-book conditions. In a post on X, Glassnode said that with reduced ask liquidity above the prior barrier, price“should allow price to move up faster,” adding that the remaining sell orders“seem to have been removed.”

That distinction matters for traders because a thinner order book can reduce resistance to upward movement. It also tends to increase the likelihood that bullish momentum becomes self-reinforcing-particularly when leveraged positions are sitting close to liquidation thresholds.

Liquidation clusters above $87,000 amplified volatility

The rally didn't unfold in a vacuum. CoinGlass's liquidation heatmap indicated a concentration of potential liquidations above $87,000 after the initial breakout. When those levels are tested, short positions can be forced to close quickly, which can mechanically support price in the short term.

Earlier in the week, Cointelegraph reported that more than $30 million in sell orders appeared around $85,700, reflecting an ongoing“liquidity hunting” environment where dips attracted bids while offers kept reappearing near key technical levels. The new data suggests that once the market crossed that prior ceiling, the next layer of exposure moved upward-above $87,300 in the initial breakout scenario cited via CoinGlass.

At the same time, the heatmap framing highlights an important nuance for market participants: liquidation-driven rallies can be sharp, but they may also fade if the underlying demand (spot buying, ETF flows, or broader risk appetite) doesn't keep pace.

ETF demand remains a key signal after recent cooling

Beyond exchange microstructure, the report also points to a more investor-focused confirmation mechanism: US spot Bitcoin ETF inflows. Glassnode argued that a sustained breakout paired with higher trading volume and renewed ETF inflows would be a clearer confirmation that the uptrend has broader support, not just leverage-driven momentum.

In its“The Week Onchain” newsletter, Glassnode said daily ETF flows had cooled since Sept. 21, when the daily tally reached $999 million-described as the highest in almost a year. In the same commentary, Glassnode wrote that funds are still buying, but“at a small fraction of the pace” seen on those two high-flow days. It added that a return to inflows near that level would be the clearest sign of renewed ETF demand.

For investors, this matters because ETF inflows can reflect longer-horizon allocation decisions, whereas order-book and liquidation effects tend to play out over shorter time scales. When ETF buying slows, the market may become more dependent on short-term flows-making price more sensitive to sudden shifts in liquidity and leverage.

Recent ETF numbers: inflows on Oct. 1, mixed across funds

Data cited from Farside Investors shows that on Oct. 1, US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded net inflows of $102.7 million. The largest fund, BlackRock 's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT ), attracted $195 million, while outflows from several other funds reduced the overall daily total.

That“winners and losers” dynamic is a reminder that headline inflow totals can mask dispersion across the product suite. Even when aggregate net flows are positive, investors may want to watch whether broader participation returns-especially if the market's current momentum relies partly on the absence of fresh selling pressure at key levels.

Going forward, traders and investors will likely focus on whether Bitcoin can hold above the post-breakout zone after the liquidation-driven spike, and whether ETF inflows re-accelerate from the slower pace noted by Glassnode. With order-book conditions and liquidation exposure still capable of changing quickly, confirmation from spot demand may be the deciding factor for whether this rally extends or retraces.

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