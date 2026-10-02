Atlas Awards The Roof Guys Pro+ Gold Level, Recognizing A High Volume Of Premium Roof Installs In Central Florida

The recognition caps two years of premium Atlas roofing work, whose Pinnacle Sun shingles help central Florida homeowners manage the heat.

- Josh Gavidia, General Manager of The Roof GuysOCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Roof Guys, a family owned roofing contractor serving Ocala, The Villages, and communities across central Florida, has earned Atlas Pro+ Gold Level status, a level of recognition Atlas Roofing Corporation reserves for contractors who install a high volume of its premium roofing systems. The company reached the level over the 2024 to 2025 program period by completing the required number of qualifying Atlas jobs, including shingles that carry Scotchgard Protector and Atlas Signature Select Roofing Systems.The standing is awarded based on a track record of installing complete Atlas roofing systems to exacting standards, and places The Roof Guys among a select group of Atlas contractors. Among the systems behind that recognition is Atlas Pinnacle Sun, a solar reflective shingle well suited to central Florida's long, hot summers.Pinnacle Sun is engineered as a cool roof product, using specially designed reflective granules to send a portion of the sun's rays back off the roof rather than letting that heat permeate down into the home below. For homeowners whose air conditioning runs through much of the year, that reflective performance can ease the load on a cooling system during the hottest months.The shingles also carry the Scotchgard Protector that resists the dark algae streaking common in humid climates, and their dimensional, architectural profile gives a roof a rich, layered look while standing up to strong Florida wind."Cool roof technology is a great fit for central Florida homes," said Josh Gavidia, General Manager of The Roof Guys. "Our summers are long and the afternoon sun is relentless, so a shingle that reflects heat keeps a home cooler and can take pressure off the monthly energy bill. Earning Atlas Pro+ Gold Level tells our neighbors that when we install one of these systems, we are doing it to the manufacturer's highest standard."Alongside Atlas roofing systems, The Roof Guys provides roof repair, storm damage restoration, insulation, attic ventilation, and skylight services for homeowners throughout Marion, Lake, and Sumter County. Homeowners interested in a solar reflective roof or a free consultation can reach the company through theroofguys.About The Roof GuysThe Roof Guys is an Ocala based roofing contractor serving The Villages and communities across central Florida. The company provides roof replacement, roof repair, storm damage restoration, skylights, insulation, ventilation, and seamless gutters, and holds manufacturer credentials that include Atlas Pro+ Gold Level. The Roof Guys is the sister company of The Solar Guys.

Josh Gavidia

The Roof Guys

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Atlas Awards The Roof Guys Pro+ Gold Level, Recognizing a High Volume of Premium Roof Installs in Central Florida News Provided By Pink Paradigm Inc October 02, 2026, 10:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management



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