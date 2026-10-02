Centre Expands Support Across Agri And Allied Sectors To Boost Rural Livelihoods: FM Sitharaman

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the Central government has expanded its support across agriculture and allied sectors by working closely with state governments to improve livelihoods in rural areas.

Addressing a gathering in Madanapalle, Andhra Pradesh, the finance minister said initiatives such as mobile veterinary units and the deployment of veterinarians across districts are helping strengthen the dairy and fisheries sectors, creating new income opportunities for farmers and rural households.

"Working together with state governments, the Centre has expanded support across agriculture and allied sectors, deploying mobile veterinary units and veterinarians across districts to boost dairy and fisheries livelihoods," she said.

FM Sitharaman said the Centre and the Andhra Pradesh government are committed to transforming Rayalaseema into "Ratnala Seema" or a land of prosperity, backed by the decisive mandate received by the NDA government in 2024.

Highlighting the state's development vision, she said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has envisaged an ambitious Rs 1 lakh crore initiative covering 10 districts, including the eight districts of Rayalaseema and two adjoining districts, to create a world-class Global Horticulture Hub.

According to the Finance Minister, the initiative is being launched with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and multilateral institutions such as the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and other agencies.

The project aims to bring advanced technologies to the region, improve water-use efficiency and enhance agricultural productivity.

FM Sitharaman said the government is focusing on ensuring that every drop of water is used efficiently, particularly in water-stressed regions, through the adoption of modern farming practices and technological interventions.

"To make agriculture climate-resilient, scientifically developed seed varieties have been introduced to withstand extreme heat and dry spells," she stated.

"Through the GOBARdhan initiative, rural waste is converted into clean biogas, while solar pumps under PM-KUSUM provide farmers with reliable, free, solar-powered electricity for irrigation. To protect farmers against crop losses and unforeseen risks, the PM Fasal Bima Yojana provides robust crop insurance," FM Sitharaman stated.

The Finance Minister also highlighted various farmer-centric schemes introduced by the Centre to strengthen agricultural resilience and improve farm incomes.