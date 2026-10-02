Global Defense External Lighting (Navigation/Formation) Market Size And Forecast, 2026-2036 Fleet Modernization And Night-Vision-Compatible Leds Fuel Growth To $0.29 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fleet modernization, LEDs, night-vision-compatible infrared systems and unmanned aircraft adoption drive demand for rugged, low-maintenance, mission-adaptive lighting

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Defense External Lighting (Nav/Formation) Market 2026-2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Defense External Lighting (Nav/Formation) Market is estimated at USD 0.21 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 0.29 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 3.40% during the forecast period 2026-2036. Market growth is supported by military fleet modernization, increasing night operations, advanced avionics integration, and rising demand for reliable navigation and formation lighting across defense aircraft.

Navigation lights, anti-collision lights, and formation lights are widely installed on fighter jets, transport aircraft, helicopters, aerial refueling tankers, and unmanned aerial systems. These technologies support aircraft visibility, flight safety, spatial awareness, and coordination during low-visibility missions, tactical maneuvers, and training exercises. Formation lighting is particularly important for coordinated operations involving aircraft flying in close proximity.

Technology Advancements in Defense External Lighting

Technology development is improving the efficiency, durability, and mission capability of defense external lighting systems. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting light-emitting diode technology to deliver longer operating life, lower energy consumption, and reduced maintenance requirements compared with legacy systems.

Modern systems offer dual-mode operation with visible and covert infrared lighting compatible with night vision devices. This capability supports stealth-focused missions by enabling aircraft coordination while limiting visual exposure to adversaries. Programmable flash patterns and smart lighting controls also allow crews to configure external lighting according to operational requirements.

Ruggedized designs provide dependable performance under high vibration, electromagnetic interference, and extreme temperature conditions. Integration with aircraft avionics enables synchronized lighting operation and improved situational awareness. As a result, defense external lighting is evolving into an intelligent, mission-adaptive capability that contributes to aircraft safety and tactical effectiveness.

Defense External Lighting Market Growth Drivers

Increasing emphasis on flight safety during night and low-visibility operations remains a key market driver. Expanding military aviation activity, multinational exercises, and joint operations are creating additional demand for dependable navigation and formation lighting systems.

Ongoing fleet modernization programs are accelerating the replacement of conventional aircraft lighting with energy-efficient, infrared-capable, and night-vision-compatible solutions. The growing deployment of unmanned aerial systems is also supporting market expansion, as these platforms require compact, lightweight, and efficient lighting equipment for safe operation and regulatory compliance.

Investment in advanced avionics and mission systems is further encouraging the adoption of integrated external lighting. Defense agencies are prioritizing solutions that improve operational readiness, reduce lifecycle maintenance, and perform reliably across demanding environments.

Regional Defense External Lighting Market Trends

North America is expected to maintain a leading position in the defense external lighting market due to extensive military aviation operations, sustained defense spending, and continuous aircraft modernization. Procurement and retrofit initiatives across fighter, transport, helicopter, and unmanned platforms are supporting regional demand.

Europe is experiencing steady growth through collaborative defense programs, fleet upgrades, and the adoption of standardized systems that improve interoperability among allied forces. Requirements for coordinated missions and night operations continue to influence procurement decisions across the region.

Asia-Pacific represents an important growth market as governments increase defense budgets and acquire advanced military aircraft. Regional armed forces are upgrading existing fleets and investing in new platforms equipped with modern external lighting technologies. The Middle East is also generating demand through military aviation investment, security requirements, and the procurement of advanced aircraft systems.

Key Programs and Market Opportunities

Major fighter jet, tactical transport aircraft, aerial refueling tanker, helicopter, and unmanned aircraft programs are integrating advanced navigation and formation lighting as part of broader safety and avionics upgrades. Retrofit programs provide a significant opportunity as defense organizations extend aircraft service life while improving energy efficiency and night mission performance.

Manufacturers are developing modular and customizable lighting products that can be adapted across multiple aircraft platforms. Indigenous aerospace initiatives are also encouraging domestic production and technology development in several countries. Future market opportunities will center on reduced detectability, infrared capability, platform compatibility, reliability, and seamless integration with mission systems.

The continued modernization of military aviation fleets, combined with growing requirements for safe and coordinated night operations, is expected to sustain demand for defense external lighting systems through 2036.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900