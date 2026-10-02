Drafting International R&D Collaboration And Joint Venture Agreements Scheduled For December 11, 2026, Focusing On IP Ownership, Collaboration Structures And Cross-Border Risk Allocation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Research and Markets has opened registration for the live online course Drafting International R&D Collaboration and Joint Venture Agreements. The course is organised by IPI Academy and takes place December 11, 2026. This one-day course explains what professionals need to know and do to get the best commercial results from R&D and joint venture agreements, whether those agreements operate in the UK or across borders.

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Drafting International R&D Collaboration and Joint Venture Agreements (Dec 11, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Event Facts



Course: Drafting International R&D Collaboration and Joint Venture Agreements

Date: December 11, 2026

Time: 09:30 to 17:00, GMT

Format: Online

Duration: 1 Day Focus: IP ownership and rights of use, collaboration structures, competition law, software agreements, and ancillary agreements in UK and international R&D and joint venture contracts

When organisations from academia or industry partner on a project, both parties must agree on IP ownership, other common provisions, and a collaboration structure that suits them both. They also have to settle the allocation of risk and ancillary matters such as confidentiality, material transfer agreements, and heads of terms.

The course covers the following topics from both a UK and an international perspective:



IP ownership and rights of use

sole, joint, and segmented ownership and rights of use

competition law and the impact of Brexit

software agreements

types of party and collaboration structure ancillary agreements

An interactive case study workshop is included. The course carries 6 CPD hours.

Course Content



Module 1: Project nature and scope, parties' roles and responsibilities, and IP ownership, rights of use, and related issues.

Module 2: Other common provisions in international contracts, competition law, and software agreements.

Module 3: Types of party and their priorities, and types of collaboration structure. Module 4: Ancillary agreements, followed by final questions.

Why You Should Attend



Understand how to allocate IP ownership and rights of use, including sole, joint, and segmented models.

Assess the impact of competition law and Brexit on UK and international collaboration agreements.

Learn how different types of party prioritise their interests and which collaboration structure suits each.

Address ancillary agreements, including confidentiality, material transfer agreements, and heads of terms. Apply the course concepts in an interactive case study workshop and earn 6 CPD hours.

Business Relevance

The course content applies directly to the responsibilities of professionals who negotiate, draft, and manage R&D collaboration and joint venture agreements. It supports an understanding of how IP allocation, risk allocation, collaboration structure, and ancillary agreements shape the commercial outcome of partnerships between industry and academic organisations.

Who Should Attend

The course gives a comprehensive overview of R&D collaboration and joint venture agreements. It suits those new to these agreements and those looking for a refresher, including:



in-house lawyers

contract managers

technology transfer managers

patent attorneys

private practice legal advisers others involved in the negotiation, drafting, and management of R&D and joint venture agreements

The course takes place on December 11, 2026. Legal, commercial, and technology transfer professionals should plan their participation ahead of this date.

Featured Speaker

Richard Brady is a lawyer who has spent many years working in Europe and the Middle East in the legal, financial, and insurance sectors. He founded the British Legal Centre in 2010.



Specialist areas: Contract law, contract drafting, M&A in the pharma industry, arbitration law, and FIDIC contracts.

Firms trained: Deloitte and Touche, EY, White & Case, Baker McKenzie, DLA Piper, and Clifford Chance, among others. Corporate legal departments trained: Shell Oil, Air Liquide, DAMAC, and EMBRACO/Whirlpool, among others.

To reserve a place on "Drafting International R&D Collaboration and Joint Venture Agreements," register your interest directly through Research and Markets at:

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