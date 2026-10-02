GMP Principles In Vaccine Manufacturing Scheduled For December 8-9, 2026, Focusing On GMP Compliance Across Vaccine Platforms, Production And Facility Design
Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "GMP Principles in Vaccine Manufacturing (Dec 8th - Dec 9th, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Key Event Facts
- Course: GMP Principles in Vaccine Manufacturing Date: December 8-9, 2026 Time: December 8th 09:30 to December 9th 16:30, GMT Format: Online Duration: 2 Days Focus: GMP compliance across vaccine types, manufacturing platforms, raw materials, production, quality control, quality assurance, storage, and distribution
The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic highlighted the importance of vaccines in controlling the consequences of COVID-19. Most vaccine GMP facilities are located in the EU, USA, and China. To improve access to these products in the rest of the world, expanding production capacity and installing new GMP production plants is essential.
Vaccine manufacturing carries distinct GMP challenges. The use of living organisms brings safety requirements to the fore, creating a more complex structure than traditional drug production. Cross-contamination is one of the most obvious risks. Ensuring the cleanliness and safety of areas, equipment, and personnel, along with effective cleaning and disinfection, therefore becomes more important. The use of negative and positive pressure rooms adds further compliance and safety requirements. Innovative approaches such as mRNA technology may reduce some risks, but there is still a lot to be done.
Over two days, participants cover:
- the history of vaccines and adverse events vaccine types and production platforms raw materials and production quality control and quality assurance storage and distribution processes in a GMP-compliant vaccine facility
Each topic is explained with examples and real-time scenarios. The course carries 12 CPD hours.
A Técnico at BIOFABRI who attended a previous edition of the course said: "Overall, I greatly appreciated the course and I am very pleased to have had the opportunity to participate. The knowledge I gained will be very useful in my work and will help me continue to grow and improve professionally. The speaker was very kind and attentive."
Course Content
Day 1:
- history of vaccines vaccine types and manufacturing platforms viral vector vaccines and GMP subunit vaccines and GMP mRNA vaccines and GMP vaccine components traditional platforms for protein-based vaccines a group exercise on health authority inspection citations about vaccine manufacturers
Day 2:
- upstream and downstream processing essentials stability of vaccines lyophilisation of vaccines quality control of vaccines manufacturing constraints of vaccines how to design a vaccine facility a group exercise on selecting a final container for a vaccine
Why You Should Attend
- Understand GMP requirements specific to viral vector, subunit, and mRNA vaccine platforms. Review real health authority inspection citations about vaccine manufacturers in a group exercise. Learn upstream and downstream processing essentials, plus vaccine stability and lyophilisation. Explore how to design a vaccine facility and select a final container for a vaccine. Earn 12 CPD hours upon completion of the course.
Business Relevance
The course content applies directly to the responsibilities of professionals involved in vaccine production and quality oversight. It supports an understanding of the quality system principles that cGMP compliance requires across design, manufacture, validation, quality control, packaging, labelling, and storage. It also covers the importance of sourcing quality raw materials from audited and approved suppliers.
Who Should Attend
Personnel from the following departments will benefit from the course:
- Quality Control Quality Assurance Manufacturing (Upstream and Downstream) Engineering GMP Compliance Audit suppliers to vaccine manufacturers
The course runs December 8-9, 2026. Vaccine quality, manufacturing, and compliance professionals should plan their participation ahead of these dates.
Featured Speaker
Mustafa Edik is Founder and Lead Consultant at Quality Academia Eğitim & Danışmanlık. He has over 28 years of experience in GMP, GDP, GCP, GLP, and broader GxP compliance across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries.
- Credentials: Turkey's first IRCA-certificated Lead Auditor for GMP and Pharmaceutical Quality Management Systems. He holds a BSc in Chemistry, a BSc (Hons) in Biopharmaceutical Sciences & Engineering from Atlantic Technological University (Ireland), and an Executive MBA. Bayer Türkiye: Progressed from Quality Control Lab Supervisor to Deputy QA Manager and Global GMP Lead Auditor. Audits and training: Has led more than 4,200 hours of GxP audits across over 200 facilities worldwide and trained over 9,000 professionals in GxP topics. DCVMN: First Turkish consultant selected by the Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network (DCVMN). Publications: Author of "GMP Audits in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries" (Taylor & Francis / CRC Press, June 2024).
To reserve a place on "GMP Principles in Vaccine Manufacturing," register your interest directly through Research and Markets at:
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's largest market research store. We provide the latest data and analysis on international and regional markets, key industries, top companies, new products, and emerging trends, through syndicated reports, custom research, subscriptions, a global expert network, and professional conferences and training courses across every major sector.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment