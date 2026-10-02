GMP Principles In Vaccine Manufacturing Scheduled For December 8-9, 2026, Focusing On GMP Compliance Across Vaccine Platforms, Production And Facility Design

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Research and Markets has opened registration for the live online course GMP Principles in Vaccine Manufacturing. The course is organised by IPI Academy and runs December 8-9, 2026. It gives quality, manufacturing, engineering, and compliance professionals a full briefing on applying Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) principles in vaccine production.

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "GMP Principles in Vaccine Manufacturing (Dec 8th - Dec 9th, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Event Facts



Course: GMP Principles in Vaccine Manufacturing

Date: December 8-9, 2026

Time: December 8th 09:30 to December 9th 16:30, GMT

Format: Online

Duration: 2 Days Focus: GMP compliance across vaccine types, manufacturing platforms, raw materials, production, quality control, quality assurance, storage, and distribution

The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic highlighted the importance of vaccines in controlling the consequences of COVID-19. Most vaccine GMP facilities are located in the EU, USA, and China. To improve access to these products in the rest of the world, expanding production capacity and installing new GMP production plants is essential.

Vaccine manufacturing carries distinct GMP challenges. The use of living organisms brings safety requirements to the fore, creating a more complex structure than traditional drug production. Cross-contamination is one of the most obvious risks. Ensuring the cleanliness and safety of areas, equipment, and personnel, along with effective cleaning and disinfection, therefore becomes more important. The use of negative and positive pressure rooms adds further compliance and safety requirements. Innovative approaches such as mRNA technology may reduce some risks, but there is still a lot to be done.

Over two days, participants cover:



the history of vaccines and adverse events

vaccine types and production platforms

raw materials and production

quality control and quality assurance storage and distribution processes in a GMP-compliant vaccine facility

Each topic is explained with examples and real-time scenarios. The course carries 12 CPD hours.

A Técnico at BIOFABRI who attended a previous edition of the course said: "Overall, I greatly appreciated the course and I am very pleased to have had the opportunity to participate. The knowledge I gained will be very useful in my work and will help me continue to grow and improve professionally. The speaker was very kind and attentive."

Course Content

Day 1:



history of vaccines

vaccine types and manufacturing platforms

viral vector vaccines and GMP

subunit vaccines and GMP

mRNA vaccines and GMP

vaccine components

traditional platforms for protein-based vaccines a group exercise on health authority inspection citations about vaccine manufacturers

Day 2:



upstream and downstream processing essentials

stability of vaccines

lyophilisation of vaccines

quality control of vaccines

manufacturing constraints of vaccines

how to design a vaccine facility a group exercise on selecting a final container for a vaccine

Why You Should Attend



Understand GMP requirements specific to viral vector, subunit, and mRNA vaccine platforms.

Review real health authority inspection citations about vaccine manufacturers in a group exercise.

Learn upstream and downstream processing essentials, plus vaccine stability and lyophilisation.

Explore how to design a vaccine facility and select a final container for a vaccine. Earn 12 CPD hours upon completion of the course.

Business Relevance

The course content applies directly to the responsibilities of professionals involved in vaccine production and quality oversight. It supports an understanding of the quality system principles that cGMP compliance requires across design, manufacture, validation, quality control, packaging, labelling, and storage. It also covers the importance of sourcing quality raw materials from audited and approved suppliers.

Who Should Attend

Personnel from the following departments will benefit from the course:



Quality Control

Quality Assurance

Manufacturing (Upstream and Downstream)

Engineering

GMP Compliance

Audit suppliers to vaccine manufacturers

The course runs December 8-9, 2026. Vaccine quality, manufacturing, and compliance professionals should plan their participation ahead of these dates.

Featured Speaker

Mustafa Edik is Founder and Lead Consultant at Quality Academia Eğitim & Danışmanlık. He has over 28 years of experience in GMP, GDP, GCP, GLP, and broader GxP compliance across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries.



Credentials: Turkey's first IRCA-certificated Lead Auditor for GMP and Pharmaceutical Quality Management Systems. He holds a BSc in Chemistry, a BSc (Hons) in Biopharmaceutical Sciences & Engineering from Atlantic Technological University (Ireland), and an Executive MBA.

Bayer Türkiye: Progressed from Quality Control Lab Supervisor to Deputy QA Manager and Global GMP Lead Auditor.

Audits and training: Has led more than 4,200 hours of GxP audits across over 200 facilities worldwide and trained over 9,000 professionals in GxP topics.

DCVMN: First Turkish consultant selected by the Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network (DCVMN). Publications: Author of "GMP Audits in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries" (Taylor & Francis / CRC Press, June 2024).

To reserve a place on "GMP Principles in Vaccine Manufacturing," register your interest directly through Research and Markets at:

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