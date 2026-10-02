The Future Of Manufacturing: 3D Printing For Medical Devices Scheduled For December 9, 2026, Focusing On Additive Manufacturing Across The Medical Device Lifecycle

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Research and Markets has opened registration for the live online course The Future of Manufacturing: 3D Printing for Medical Devices. The course is organised by IPI Academy and takes place December 9, 2026. It shows medical device, additive manufacturing, pharmaceutical, and academic innovation teams how additive manufacturing can speed up device development and reduce its cost.

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Future of Manufacturing: 3D Printing for Medical Devices (Dec 9, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Event Facts



Course: The Future of Manufacturing: 3D Printing for Medical Devices

Date: December 9, 2026

Time: 09:00 to 16:30, GMT

Format: Online

Duration: 1 Day Focus: Additive manufacturing processes, technologies, and innovative workflows in medical device development

The global market for medical devices and equipment is estimated to have been worth $739.6 billion in 2023. It is expected to grow from $810.4 billion in 2024 to $1.3 trillion by 2029. With the advent of the fourth industrial revolution, additive manufacturing has become an integral part of efficient medical device development worldwide.

Medical device development requires an understanding of engineering, manufacturing, and clinical practice to take research to the bedside. It is one of the most expensive, regulated, and time-consuming areas of product development. Strict quality management system requirements for safe patient care can further delay commercialisation. Additive manufacturing can substantially reduce completion time and cost, while allowing intricate design parameters to be built into a device.

The course covers:



the background of additive manufacturing

its processes and technologies

its importance in the lifecycle of a medical device

additively manufactured devices areas where innovative application of additive manufacturing supports quicker, cost-effective development for commercialisation

The course carries 6 CPD hours.

Course Content



medical devices: an introduction

development of medical devices

additive manufacturing: an introduction

innovation with additive manufacturing

development of an innovative workflow case studies

Why You Should Attend



Understand how additive manufacturing fits into each stage of the medical device development lifecycle.

Learn the core processes and technologies behind additive manufacturing.

Explore how innovation with additive manufacturing can reduce development time and cost.

Develop an innovative workflow for medical device development, supported by real case studies. Earn 6 CPD hours upon completion of the course.

Business Relevance

The course content applies directly to the responsibilities of professionals developing medical devices in a regulated, cost-sensitive environment. It supports an understanding of how additive manufacturing can shorten timelines, reduce costs, and enable more complex device designs on the path to commercialisation.

Who Should Attend

The course is designed for professionals in the medical device, additive manufacturing, and pharmaceutical industries, and for academic organisations working on medical device innovation. Example job titles include:



corporate project managers

individual innovators

corporate product development teams

academic innovation groups researchers

The course takes place on December 9, 2026. Medical device innovators and product development teams should plan their participation ahead of this date.

Featured Speaker

Dr Ruchi Pathak Kaul is a consultant to the Surgical Innovation Lab at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. There she runs the 3D printing lab and conducts research on medical devices developed using 3D printing technology.



Academic role: Honorary lecturer at University College London, involved in global research on rehabilitation care using emerging technologies.

Clinical and research background: Qualified maxillofacial surgeon with more than 15 years of clinical and research experience. Her research includes mid-face reconstruction using 3D printed patient-specific implants and optimisation of spinal guides for cadaveric surgeries at University College London. Speaking and publications: TEDx speaker and author of several scientific articles, chapters, and books.

For more information about this training visit

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