Mastering IT Contracts: Legal, Commercial And Technical Essentials For Today's Tech-Driven Deals Scheduled For November 3-10, 2026, Focusing On Saas, Software Licensing And Outsourcing Contracts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Research and Markets has opened registration for the live online course Mastering IT Contracts: Legal, Commercial and Technical Essentials for Today's Tech-Driven Deals. The course is organised by IPI Academy and runs over two days between November 3 and November 10, 2026. It gives lawyers and commercial professionals the knowledge and practical tools to handle the full lifecycle of IT contracts, from pre-contract strategy and negotiation to drafting robust clauses and managing disputes.

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mastering IT Contracts: Legal, Commercial and Technical Essentials for Today's Tech-Driven Deals (Nov 3rd - Nov 10th, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Event Facts



Course: Mastering IT Contracts: Legal, Commercial and Technical Essentials for Today's Tech-Driven Deals

Date: November 3-10, 2026 (2 days)

Time: November 3rd 09:30 to November 10th 16:45, GMT

Format: Online (participants must join with cameras on, due to the interactive nature of the programme) Focus: Structure, negotiation, and drafting of IT contracts, including SaaS, software licences, open source, outsourcing, and SLAs

As digital transformation accelerates, watertight, commercially viable, and technically informed IT contracts matter more than ever. Whether negotiating a SaaS deal, drafting software licences, or managing complex outsourcing arrangements, legal professionals need to bridge the gap between law, business, and technology.

The course builds foundational IT literacy so participants understand software, systems, and networks, and how they interact with key legal principles such as copyright, licensing, and service levels. It is designed for both IT suppliers and IT users.

Key topics include:



the structure and strategy behind successful IT contracts, and the pitfalls to avoid

differences between supplier and customer objectives

key IT concepts, from cloud computing to encryption and AI

software licences, SaaS contracts, and open-source models

copyright, database rights, audit clauses, and software ownership disputes

outsourcing structures, SLAs, and change control mechanisms

common IT contract issues, from scope creep to dispute resolution

legal implications of Agile and Waterfall development approaches warranties, liability clauses, and reseller agreements, reviewed with a commercial lens

The workshop-style programme uses a balanced mix of theory, group exercises, discussion, sample clauses, and case studies. The course carries 12 CPD hours.

Past attendees have praised the trainer's delivery and the course's practical value. A Counsel at Aramco Overseas Company B.V. said: "The training was excellent, featuring a fantastic speaker, engaging topics, and high-quality materials." A Chief Commercial Officer at Harbor Solutions said: "I wanted to understand things to consider from negotiating contracts and I'd say the course achieved this. Delivery was confident and knowledge was high."

Why You Should Attend



Build enough IT literacy to work confidently with IT contracts, covering software, systems, networks, cloud, encryption, and AI.

Understand the nuances of software licences, SaaS contracts, and open-source models.

Handle outsourcing structures, SLAs, and change control mechanisms, and avoid common issues such as scope creep.

Review warranties, liability clauses, and reseller agreements with a commercial lens, using sample clauses and case studies. Earn 12 CPD hours upon completion of the course.

Business Relevance

The course content applies directly to professionals who draft, negotiate, and manage technology agreements for IT suppliers or buyers. It supports an understanding of industry norms and of how legal, commercial, and technical considerations combine to secure strong terms and avoid surprises later.

Who Should Attend

The course is designed for representatives of both IT suppliers and IT users or buyers, including:



in-house lawyers

legal professionals working with IT contracts

commercial lawyers

contract managers

procurement managers

compliance officers handling software licensing and IP risks

IT directors and managers private practice lawyers and IT consultants

The course runs November 3-10, 2026. Legal and commercial professionals working on technology agreements should plan their participation ahead of these dates.

Featured Speaker

Mark Weston has run his own law firm, Weston Legal, since January 2024. He is also a consultant at Hill Dickinson LLP, where he joined in February 2016 as a partner and Head of its Commercial, TMT & IP Practice.



Earlier career: Partner and Head of the Commercial/IP/IT Team at Matthew Arnold & Baldwin LLP. Before that, he spent several years at Baker & McKenzie in London and Chicago. He has been seconded to Hewlett Packard and other technology businesses.

Expertise: Commercial, IP, and IT law, including software licensing, SaaS and cloud, outsourcing, data protection, and artificial intelligence.

Clients: Elstree Film Studios, RTL Group S.A., and the BBC.

Publications: Author of the Legal Practice Companion and editor of the IP and Media Law Companion. Speaking: Lectures regularly on commercial, IP, and IT law. He is a regular legal commentator on BBC1 and Sky News.

To reserve a place on "Mastering IT Contracts: Legal, Commercial and Technical Essentials for Today's Tech-Driven Deals," register your interest directly through Research and Markets at:

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