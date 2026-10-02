Two Pakistani Intruders Shot Dead By BSF In Punjab

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 2 (IANS) Two suspected Pakistani intruders were shot dead as Border Security Force (BSF) troops foiled an infiltration attempt along the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran sector on Friday.

The incident took place near Rajoke village.

According to preliminary reports, the suspected intruders were attempting to cross into Indian territory when BSF personnel sought to warn them. The troops reportedly challenged them before opening fire. Both suspects were killed in the firing, officials said.

Further details regarding the identities of the deceased, the circumstances leading to the firing and any material recovered from the site were not immediately available.

The incident comes amid continued security concerns along Punjab's 553-km-long international border with Pakistan, which has witnessed several infiltration and cross-border smuggling attempts in recent years.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police dismantled two illegal arms and narcotics supply networks and apprehended four accused and recovered 10 kg of heroin and 10 pistols.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused are allegedly linked to foreign-based smugglers and are involved in procuring illegal weapons and narcotics, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

Two first information reports (FIRs) were registered in Amritsar. Further investigation is underway to uncover the complete network and establish the backward and forward linkages, he added.

In a related earlier development, Amritsar Rural Police had dismantled an illegal arms and narcotics supply network with the arrest of three people, comprising a woman, her husband and her brother. The police had recovered 10.030 kg of heroin, two sophisticated assault rifles, including an AK-47 and an AK-56, along with three magazines and 10 cartridges from their possession.