MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Qatar Calendar's October programme brings together live music, theatre and comedy, international exhibitions, major sporting competitions and family-friendly experiences at venues across the country. From Lusail Boulevard to Fuwairit Kite Beach, residents and visitors can enjoy a wide range of events throughout the month, which closes with the start of Qatar Sustainability Week on 31 October. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Entertainment and Family Experiences:

Family fun continues into October, with Fuwairit Break running at Fuwairit Kite Beach until 17 October, offering a themed weekend family retreat featuring children's activities, water and desert sports, and live entertainment. At the Oasis Stage at Mall of Qatar, The International Ice Cream Show continues until 3 October, taking families on a fun, interactive science adventure into the world of ice cream.

Fans of games, art and creativity can look forward to Geekend, which brings three days of art-led activities, competitions, board games and workshops to the Geekdom Building at Lusail Boulevard from 1 to 3 October. Later in the month, Mall of Qatar hosts the MOQ Drift Show 2026 from 21 to 31 October.

Sports Events and Competitions:

Sports enthusiasts have a packed schedule to look forward to in October. West Walk hosts Savage Line 2026 on 3 October, a high-intensity obstacle race featuring two competitors going head-to-head on parallel tracks. The 5K Dash by NoLimits Race returns to Lusail Boulevard for its third edition on 10 October, with a night-time 5K for adults and a 1K dash for children. Young padel talents take to the court at FIP Promises Aspire Academy Padel, held at Aspire from 15 to 18 October, while Old Doha Port welcomes the QTRI Old Doha Port Aquathlon and National Aquathlon Championship 2026 on 17 October.

The month will also see the world's top 10-ball players compete for a total prize fund of US$450,000 at the Qatar World Cup 10-Ball 2026, held at Ezdan Palace Hotel from 19 to 29 October. Lusail International Circuit hosts the Qatar International Baja 2026 from 28 to 31 October, and the month closes with the Tough 5K Challenge at Fuwairit Kite Beach on 31 October.

Arts, Culture and Exhibitions:

October also brings a rich cultural and artistic programme. The Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition 2026 continues at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center until 3 October, while AlHazm Galleria hosts The 9th Edition of Zinatha Exhibition, a luxury women's fashion and lifestyle exhibition, until 7 October. Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel hosts CardzCon on 9 and 10 October.

Theatre enthusiasts can enjoy 'Silent Sky' by Lauren Gundersen, a Doha Players production, at THIS Theatre Mesaimeer (The Doha Players Community Theatre) from 14 to 23 October. At the end of the month, Moscow Ballet La Classique – Swan Lake comes to Al Mayassa Theater at Qatar National Convention Centre on 30 October, followed by QPO Presents: Brahms Reimagined at Katara Opera House on 31 October, where conductor Wilson Ng and violinist Esther Yoo join the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra.

Music and comedy fans have a wealth of live shows to enjoy, beginning with Ramy Sabry Live in Qatar on 8 October at Qatar National Convention Centre. On the same day, Abdulaziz Louis Live in Doha takes place at Al Mayassa Theater at Qatar National Convention Centre, which also hosts TJ & KZ – In Between Middle East Tour on 9 October, the Angham Concert on 16 October and the Marilyne Naaman Concert on 22 October. Comedy fans can catch NEMR: A Brand New Stand-up Comedy Global Event at Marsa Malaz Kempinski, The Pearl – Doha, on 28 October, while Anuradha Paudwal and Vinod Rathod Live in Qatar 2026 takes place at Aspire Ladies Hall on 30 October.

In the business sector, Hospitality Qatar 2026 returns for its 11th edition at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center from 12 to 14 October, bringing together professionals from the hospitality, food, beverage and tourism sectors. The same venue hosts Milipol Qatar 2026, showcasing the latest innovations and technologies in security and defence, from 20 to 22 October, while the 7th Edition of the Build Your House Exhibition 2026 takes place at Qatar National Convention Centre from 26 to 28 October.

Rounding off the month, the 11th edition of Qatar Sustainability Week, organised by Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future, a member of Qatar Foundation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, takes place across multiple locations from 31 October to 7 November.