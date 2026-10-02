Democratic Republic Of The Congo: Ebola Transit Centre Burned Down At Displacement Site In Bunia

The Senior Ebola Coordinator, Julien Harneis, says that he is deeply concerned following the burning yesterday of an Ebola transit centre in the province of Ituri in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The eight-bed centre in the Kigonze displacement site in the town of Bunia was operated by the international NGO International Medical Corps and supported by more than 50 staff, many of whom themselves are displaced.

Harneis stressed that losing a transit or treatment centre sets the Ebola response back. Capacity is lost, investments are wiped out, and teams have to start again. Most importantly, people lose access to the care they urgently need.

This incident comes amid increased insecurity at the Kigonze displacement site, which hosts nearly 19,000 displaced people. Since 20 September, reports of armed violence, threats and intimidation have forced families to leave. Humanitarian organizations have also been prevented from entering the site.

OCHA reiterates that displacement sites must remain civilian and humanitarian in character. Any movement of displaced families must be voluntary, safe and dignified.

OCHA remains in close contact with national and provincial authorities to establish what happened, as well as to ensure that health facilities are protected and that humanitarian and health personnel can safely provide life-saving services.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA).