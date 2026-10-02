France Radiopharmaceuticals And Theranostics Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2035 Market To Reach $1.03 Billion As Radioligand Therapy And Isotope Capacity Expands

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on domestic isotope expansion through compliant cold-chain logistics, oncology-center partnerships and dual diagnostic-therapeutic portfolios.

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "France Radiopharmaceuticals and Theranostics Market by Type of Radioisotope, Type of Product, Application, End User and Distribution Channel - Trends and Forecast, Till 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The France radiopharmaceuticals and theranostics market is estimated at USD 447 million in the current year and is projected to reach USD 1,032.8 million by 2035, registering a CAGR of approximately 9.8% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by rising oncology demand, broader reimbursement pathways, advanced nuclear medicine infrastructure and continued investment in domestic radioisotope production.

France has established a leading position in the European radiopharmaceuticals and theranostics market through its hospital-based nuclear medicine network, academic radiochemistry expertise and manufacturing capabilities linked to the French Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) ecosystem. Demand is particularly strong for PSMA-targeted products in prostate cancer and somatostatin receptor-targeted agents in neuroendocrine tumors.

Production Capacity and Investment Trends

Domestic and multinational manufacturers are expanding radiopharmaceutical production in France to address growing demand for radioligand therapy. Curium is investing more than €32 million in a new lutetium-177 PSMA-I&T production line at its Saclay site. This project follows more than €50 million invested across the company's 13 French production sites over the past five years.

Orano Med is developing a €250 million Advanced Thorium Extraction Facility (ATEF) in Bessines-sur-Gartempe to strengthen lead-212 supply for targeted alpha therapy. The company is also constructing an ATLab in Onnaing, near Valenciennes, for commercial-scale lead-212 radioligand production and European distribution. The facility is expected to begin production from 2026, while the ATEF is scheduled to become operational in 2027.

Investment momentum is further demonstrated by a €125 million European Investment Bank credit line supporting Orano Med's targeted alpha therapy manufacturing and industrial platform development. These projects reinforce France's role in Europe's theranostics supply chain and create opportunities for specialized distributors, cold-chain logistics providers and hospital-facing partners.

France Radiopharmaceuticals and Theranostics Market Growth Drivers



Rising incidence of prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumors is increasing demand for targeted diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals.

Expanding reimbursement pathways are improving access to radioligand therapies.

Regulatory oversight by the Agence Nationale de Securite du Medicament (ANSM) and the Autorite de Surete Nucleaire (ASN) provides a structured pathway for product approval, radiation safety and handling.

Investment in lutetium-177, gallium-68 and lead-212 production is reducing reliance on imported radioisotopes.

Growth in PET / SPECT imaging capacity across university hospitals and private diagnostic centers is expanding the eligible patient population. Greater adoption of gallium-68 and fluorine-18 diagnostic tracers is encouraging suppliers to develop integrated diagnostic-therapeutic portfolios.

Market Challenges and Supply-Chain Considerations

Short radioisotope half-lives require time-critical, temperature-controlled distribution between production facilities and hospital nuclear medicine departments. Capital-intensive infrastructure, radiation-handling requirements and specialist compliance capabilities also create barriers for smaller market participants.

Pricing and reimbursement negotiations may delay access to newly approved theranostic agents. In addition, reliance on a limited number of reactor and cyclotron-based producers increases exposure to planned maintenance and unexpected outages. Distributors with radiation-compliant last-mile delivery capabilities and experience navigating both ANSM and ASN requirements are therefore positioned to gain a competitive advantage.

Market Segment Highlights

Diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals currently hold the largest market share, supported by the established use of fluorine-18 and gallium-68 tracers in routine PET oncology imaging. Therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals are expected to record the higher CAGR through 2035 as clinical adoption and reimbursement expand for lutetium-177 and lead-212 based radioligand therapies.

Oncology represents the leading application segment, with prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumors accounting for most near-term commercial demand. Cardiology is also expected to expand as myocardial perfusion imaging increases among France's aging population.

Hospitals and university medical centers remain the largest end-user segment because of their integrated nuclear medicine departments, oncology referral networks and radiation-handling infrastructure. Private diagnostic imaging centers are projected to grow more rapidly as decentralized PET/SPECT capacity expands beyond major academic hubs.

The market analysis covers the following segments:



Product Type: Diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals (radioligand therapy)

Radioisotope: Lutetium-177 (??Lu), gallium-68 (??Ga), fluorine-18 (?F), iodine-131 (I), yttrium-90 (??Y), actinium-225 / lead-212 and other radioisotopes

Application: Oncology, prostate cancer, neuroendocrine tumors, cardiology, neurology and other applications

End User: Hospitals and university medical centers, private diagnostic imaging centers, and academic and research institutes Distribution Channel: Direct-to-Hospital supply and third-party distributors and radiopharmacy networks

Competitive Landscape

Companies active in the France radiopharmaceuticals and theranostics market include Advanced Accelerator Applications (Novartis), CIS bio international, Curium, Cardinal Health, Eckert & Ziegler, Guerbet, Ion Beam Applications (IBA), ITM Isotope Technologies Munich, Orano Med, SOFIE, Telix Pharmaceuticals and Zionexa.

Research Coverage and Strategic Value

The report provides market sizing and opportunity analysis by product type, radioisotope, application, end user and distribution channel. It also evaluates the manufacturer landscape, company pipelines, production footprints, clinical trials, partnerships, start-up activity and major pharmaceutical initiatives in France.

Additional analysis examines isotope availability, capacity expansion, market access, supply concentration and distribution economics. The research is designed to help distributors, channel partners, manufacturers and investors assess high-growth opportunities, competitive positioning and operational risks across the French market.

Purchasers receive detailed market forecasts, company intelligence, partnership and clinical trial analysis, Excel data packs, a PowerPoint insights pack, 15% free content customization and a report walkthrough session with the research team. A free updated report is also available when the purchased edition is 6-12 months old or older.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Market Share Insights

1.3. Key Market Insights

1.4. Report Coverage

1.5. Key Questions Answered

1.6. Chapter Outlines

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Chapter Overview

2.2. Research Assumptions

2.2.1. Market Landscape and Market Trends

2.2.2. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis

2.2.3. Comparative Analysis

2.3. Database Building

2.3.1. Data Collection

2.3.2. Data Validation

2.3.3. Data Analysis

2.4. Project Methodology

2.4.1. Secondary Research

2.4.1.1. Annual Reports

2.4.1.2. Academic Research Papers

2.4.1.3. Company Websites

2.4.1.4. Investor Presentations

2.4.1.5. Regulatory Filings

2.4.1.6. White Papers

2.4.1.7. Industry Publications

2.4.1.8. Conferences and Seminars

2.4.1.9. Government and Regulatory Portals

2.4.1.10. Media and Press Releases

2.4.1.11. Clinical Trial Registries

2.4.1.12. Industry Databases

2.4.1.13. Roots Proprietary Databases

2.4.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources

2.4.1.15. Social Media Portals

2.4.1.16. Other Secondary Sources

2.4.2. Primary Research

2.4.2.1. Types of Primary Research

2.4.2.1.1. Qualitative Research

2.4.2.1.2. Quantitative Research

2.4.2.1.3. Hybrid Approach

2.4.2.2. Advantages of Primary Research

2.4.2.3. Techniques for Primary Research

2.4.2.3.1. Interviews

2.4.2.3.2. Surveys

2.4.2.3.3. Focus Groups

2.4.2.3.4. Observational Research

2.4.2.3.5. Social Media Interactions

2.4.2.4. Key Opinion Leaders Considered in Primary Research

2.4.2.4.1. Company Executives

2.4.2.4.2. Research and Development Heads

2.4.2.4.3. Technical Experts

2.4.2.4.4. Subject Matter Experts

2.4.2.4.5. Scientists

2.4.2.4.6. Physicians and Healthcare Providers

2.4.2.5. Ethics and Integrity

2.4.2.5.1. Research Ethics

2.4.2.5.2. Data Integrity

2.4.3. Analytical Tools and Databases

2.5. Robust Quality Control

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Forecast Methodology

3.2.1. Top-down Approach

3.2.2. Bottom-up Approach

3.2.3. Hybrid Approach

3.3. Market Assessment Framework

3.3.1. Total Addressable Market

3.3.2. Serviceable Addressable Market

3.3.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market

3.3.4. Currently Acquired Market

3.4. Forecasting Tools and Techniques

3.4.1. Qualitative Forecasting

3.4.2. Correlation

3.4.3. Regression

3.4.4. Extrapolation

3.4.5. Convergence

3.4.6. Sensitivity Analysis

3.4.7. Scenario Planning

3.4.8. Data Visualization

3.4.9. Time Series Analysis

3.4.10. Forecast Error Analysis

3.5. Key Considerations

3.5.1. Disease Epidemiology

3.5.2. Radiopharmaceutical Production Capacity

3.5.3. Radioisotope Availability

3.5.4. Regulatory Environment

3.5.5. Reimbursement and Pricing

3.5.6. Nuclear Medicine Infrastructure

3.5.7. Hospital and Imaging Center Capacity

3.5.8. Radioisotope Supply Chain

3.5.9. Radiopharmacy Infrastructure

3.6. Limitations

4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Time Period

4.2.1.1. Historical Trends

4.2.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates

4.2.2. Currency Coverage

4.2.2.1. Major Currencies Affecting the Market

4.2.2.2. Factors Affecting Currency Fluctuations

4.2.2.3. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Market

4.2.3. Foreign Currency Exchange Rate

4.2.3.1. Impact of Foreign Exchange Rate Volatility

4.2.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk

4.2.4. Recession

4.2.4.1. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions

4.2.4.2. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions

4.2.5. Inflation

4.2.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures

4.2.5.2. Potential Impact on Market Evolution

4.2.6. Interest Rates

4.2.6.1. Interest Rates and Their Impact on the Market

4.2.6.2. Strategies for Managing Interest Rate Risk

4.2.7. Healthcare Expenditure

4.2.8. Nuclear Medicine Infrastructure Investment

4.2.9. Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences Investment

4.2.10. Other Macroeconomic Indicators

4.2.10.1. Gross Domestic Product

4.2.10.2. Employment

4.2.10.3. Government Spending

4.2.10.4. Taxes

4.3. Conclusion

5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Radiopharmaceuticals

6.2.1. Definition and Classification

6.2.2. Components of Radiopharmaceuticals

6.2.3. Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals

6.2.4. Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals

6.3. Theranostics

6.3.1. Concept of Theranostics

6.3.2. Diagnostic-Therapeutic Pairing

6.3.3. Patient Selection and Companion Imaging

6.4. Radioisotopes

6.4.1. Lutetium-177

6.4.2. Gallium-68

6.4.3. Fluorine-18

6.4.4. Iodine-131

6.4.5. Yttrium-90

6.4.6. Actinium-225 and Lead-212

6.4.7. Other Radioisotopes

6.5. Radiopharmaceutical Manufacturing and Supply Chain

6.6. Radiopharmaceutical Distribution

6.7. Applications of Radiopharmaceuticals

6.7.1. Oncology

6.7.2. Cardiology

6.7.3. Neurology

6.7.4. Other Applications

6.8. Key Advantages and Limitations

6.9. Future Perspectives

7. MARKET LANDSCAPE

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. France Radiopharmaceuticals and Theranostics: Overall Market Landscape

7.2.1. Analysis by Product Type

7.2.2. Analysis by Type of Radioisotope

7.2.3. Analysis by Application

7.2.4. Analysis by End User

7.2.5. Analysis by Distribution Channel

7.2.6. Analysis by Region

7.3. Radiopharmaceutical Developer and Manufacturer Landscape

7.3.1. Analysis by Company Type

7.3.2. Analysis by Product Portfolio

7.3.3. Analysis by Radioisotope

7.3.4. Analysis by Application

7.3.5. Analysis by Manufacturing Capabilities

7.3.6. Analysis by Headquarters Location

7.3.7. Most Active Players: Analysis by Product Portfolio

8. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

8.3. Methodology

8.4. Overview of Peer Groups Based in France

9. COMPANY PROFILES: KEY MARKET PLAYERS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Advanced Accelerator Applications (Novartis)

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Radiopharmaceutical Portfolio

9.2.3. Theranostics Portfolio

9.2.4. Manufacturing and Distribution Capabilities

9.2.5. Recent Developments

9.3. CIS bio international

9.4. Curium

9.5. Cardinal Health

9.6. Eckert & Ziegler

9.7. Guerbet

9.8. Ion Beam Applications (IBA)

9.9. ITM Isotope Technologies Munich

9.10. Orano Med

9.11. SOFIE

9.12. Telix Pharmaceuticals

9.13. Zionexa

10. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Partnership Models

10.3. France Radiopharmaceuticals and Theranostics: Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

10.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

10.3.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Partnership

10.3.4. Analysis by Product Type

10.3.5. Analysis by Radioisotope

10.3.6. Analysis by Application

10.3.7. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

10.3.8. Analysis by Geography

10.3.8.1. Domestic Partnerships

10.3.8.2. International Partnerships

10.3.8.3. Cross-Border Supply Chain Partnerships

11. FUNDING AND INVESTMENTS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Funding Models

11.3. France Radiopharmaceuticals and Theranostics: Funding and Investment Analysis

11.3.1. Analysis by Year of Funding

11.3.1.1. Cumulative Year-wise Trend of Funding Instances

11.3.1.2. Cumulative Year-wise Trend of Amount Invested

11.3.2. Analysis by Type of Funding

11.3.2.1. Analysis of Funding Instances

11.3.2.2. Analysis of Amount Invested

11.3.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Funding

11.3.4. Analysis by Amount Raised by Year and Type of Funding

11.3.5. Analysis by Product Type

11.3.6. Analysis by Radioisotope

11.3.7. Analysis by Geography

11.3.8. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Funding Instances

11.3.9. Most Active Players: Analysis by Amount Raised

11.4. Summary of Funding and Investments

12. MEGA TRENDS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. France Radiopharmaceuticals and Theranostics: Key Megatrends

13. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Market Drivers

13.3. Market Restraints

13.4. Market Opportunities

13.5. Market Challenges

13.6. Conclusion

14. FRANCE RADIOPHARMACEUTICALS AND THERANOSTICS MARKET

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Assumptions and Methodology

14.3. France Radiopharmaceuticals and Theranostics Market, Historic Trend (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.4. Scenario Analysis

14.4.1. Conservative Scenario

14.4.2. Base Scenario

14.4.3. Optimistic Scenario

14.5. Key Market Segmentations

14.5.1. By Product Type

14.5.2. By Type of Radioisotope

14.5.3. By Application

14.5.4. By End User

14.5.5. By Distribution Channel

14.5.6. By Region within France

15. FRANCE RADIOPHARMACEUTICALS AND THERANOSTICS MARKET, BY TYPE OF PRODUCT

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

15.3. France Radiopharmaceuticals and Theranostics Market: Distribution by Product Type

15.3.1. Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market, Historic Trend (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.3.2. Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals (Radioligand Therapy) Market, Historic Trend (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

16. FRANCE RADIOPHARMACEUTICALS AND THERANOSTICS MARKET, BY TYPE OF RADIOISOTOPE

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

16.3. France Radiopharmaceuticals and Theranostics Market: Distribution by Type of Radioisotope

16.3.1. Lutetium-177 (??Lu) Market, Historic Trend (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.3.2. Gallium-68 (??Ga) Market, Historic Trend (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.3.3. Fluorine-18 (?F) Market, Historic Trend (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.3.4. Iodine-131 (I) Market, Historic Trend (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.3.5. Yttrium-90 (??Y) Market, Historic Trend (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.3.6. Actinium-225 / Lead-212 Targeted Alpha Therapy Isotopes Market, Historic Trend (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.3.7. Other Radioisotopes Market, Historic Trend (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

17. FRANCE RADIOPHARMACEUTICALS AND THERANOSTICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

17.3. France Radiopharmaceuticals and Theranostics Market: Distribution by Application

17.3.1. Oncology Market, Historic Trend (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.3.1.1. Prostate Cancer

17.3.1.2. Neuroendocrine Tumors

17.3.1.3. Other Oncology Applications

17.3.2. Cardiology Market, Historic Trend (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.3.3. Neurology Market, Historic Trend (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.3.4. Other Applications Market, Historic Trend (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

18. FRANCE RADIOPHARMACEUTICALS AND THERANOSTICS MARKET, BY END USER

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

18.3. France Radiopharmaceuticals and Theranostics Market: Distribution by End User

18.3.1. Hospitals and University Medical Centers Market, Historic Trend (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

18.3.2. Private Diagnostic Imaging Centers Market, Historic Trend (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

18.3.3. Academic and Research Institutes Market, Historic Trend (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

18.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

19. FRANCE RADIOPHARMACEUTICALS AND THERANOSTICS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

19.1. Chapter Overview

19.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

19.3. France Radiopharmaceuticals and Theranostics Market: Distribution by Distribution Channel

19.3.1. Direct-to-Hospital Supply Market, Historic Trend (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.3.2. Third-Party Distributors and Radiopharmacy Networks Market, Historic Trend (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

20. CONCLUSION AND FUTURE PERSPECTIVES

21. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA

22. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Advanced Accelerator Applications (Novartis)

CIS bio international

Curium

Cardinal Health

Eckert & Ziegler

Guerbet

Ion Beam Applications (IBA)

ITM Isotope Technologies Munich

Orano Med

SOFIE

Telix Pharmaceuticals Zionexa

For more information about this report visit

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