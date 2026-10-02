Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market Forecast To 2030 - Regional Analysis - By Procedure, Product Type, And End User AI And Minimally Invasive Care Fuel 6.9% CAGR To $11.58B
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|159
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value in 2022
|6.79 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value by 2030
|11.58 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.9%
|Regions Covered
|Europe
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Report Guidance
1.2 Market Segmentation
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Key Insights
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Key Industry Dynamics
4.1 Market Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries
4.1.2 Increasing Prevalence of Cancer
4.2 Market Restraints
4.2.1 Risks of Infections Associated with Endoscopic Procedures
4.3 Market Opportunities
4.3.1 Technological Advancements Leading to Enhanced Applications
4.4 Future Trends
4.4.1 Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Gastroenterology
4.5 Impact Analysis
5. Endoscopy Procedures Market - Europe Market Analysis
5.1 Endoscopy Procedures Revenue (US$ Mn), 2022 - 2030
6. Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 - by Procedure
6.1 Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market Revenue Share, by Procedure 2022 & 2030 (%)
6.2 Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)
6.2.1 Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP): Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
6.2.2 Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) Application
6.2.2.1 Obstructive Jaundice
6.2.2.1.1 Obstructive Jaundice: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
6.2.2.2 Gallstones
6.2.2.2.1 Gallstones: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
6.2.2.3 Suspicion of Injury to Bile Duct
6.2.2.3.1 Suspicion of Injury to Bile Duct: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
6.2.2.4 Biliary Stenosis and Biliary Duct Tumors
6.2.2.4.1 Biliary Stenosis and Biliary Duct Tumours: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
6.2.2.5 Sphincter of Oddi Dysfunction
6.2.2.5.1 Sphincter of Oddi Dysfunction: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
6.2.2.6 Others
6.2.2.6.1 Others: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
6.3 Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection (ESD)
6.3.1 Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection (ESD): Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
6.4 Peroral Endoscopic Myotomy (POEM)
6.4.1 Peroral Endoscopic Myotomy (POEM): Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
6.5 Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS)
6.5.1 Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS): Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
6.6 Interventional Pulmonology and Laparoscopy
6.6.1 Interventional Pulmonology and Laparoscopy: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
6.7 Arthroscopy and Bronchoscopy
6.7.1 Arthroscopy and Bronchoscopy: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
6.8 Colonoscopy and Colposcopy
6.8.1 Colonoscopy and Colposcopy: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
6.9 Proctoscopy and Thoracoscopy
6.9.1 Proctoscopy and Thoracoscopy: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
6.10 Others
6.10.1 Others: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
7. Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 - by Offering
7.1 Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market Revenue Share, by Offering 2022 & 2030 (%)
7.2 Endoscopes
7.2.1 Endoscopes: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
7.3 Visualization System
7.3.1 Visualization System: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
7.4 ERCP Accessories
7.4.1 ERCP Accessories: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
7.4.2 Single-use ERCP Guidewire
7.4.2.1 Single-use ERCP Guidewire: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
7.4.3 Exchange Assistance Devices (Short-Wire ERCP Systems)
7.4.3.1 Exchange Assistance Devices (Short-Wire ERCP Systems): Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
7.4.4 Sphincterotome and Rotatable Sphincterotome
7.4.4.1 Sphincterotome and Rotatable Sphincterotome: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
7.4.5 Single-Stage Dilatation Balloon and Progressive Dilatation Balloon
7.4.5.1 Single-Stage Dilatation Balloon and Progressive Dilatation Balloon: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
7.4.6 Single-use Stone Retrieval Basket/ Single-use Nitinol Stone Retrieval Basket/ Single-use Stone Extraction Catheter
7.4.6.1 Single-use Stone Retrieval Basket/ Single-use Nitinol Stone Retrieval Basket/ Single-use Stone Extraction Catheter: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
7.4.7 Single-use Biliary Draining Tubing/ Single-use Biliary Drainage Catheter/ Single-use Nasal Biliary Drainage Catheter
7.4.7.1 Single-use Biliary Draining Tubing/ Single-use Biliary Drainage Catheter/ Single-use Nasal Biliary Drainage Catheter: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
7.4.8 Others
7.4.8.1 Others: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
7.5 Head Positioner and Endotherapy Injection Needles
7.5.1 Head Positioner and Endotherapy Injection Needles: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
7.6 Sampling Device and Device Clip and Electrosurgical Knife
7.6.1 Sampling Device and Device Clip and Electrosurgical Knife: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
7.7 Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Guided Devices
7.7.1 Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Guided Devices: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
7.8 Guidewire
7.8.1 Guidewire: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
7.9 Forceps
7.9.1 Forceps: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
7.10 Snare
7.10.1 Snare: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
7.11 Irrigation/Insufflation Tubing Systems
7.11.1 Irrigation/Insufflation Tubing Systems: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
7.12 Probes
7.12.1 Probes: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
7.13 Hemostasis Clip
7.13.1 Hemostasis Clip: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
7.14 Polyp Traps
7.14.1 Polyp Traps: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
7.15 Single-Use Valves
7.15.1 Single-Use Valves: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
7.16 Trocar Sleeves and Tissue Scissors and Cutters
7.16.1 Trocar Sleeves and Tissue Scissors and Cutters: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
7.17 Retrieval Devices
7.17.1 Retrieval Devices: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
7.18 Others
7.18.1 Others: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
8. Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 - by Product Type
8.1 Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market Revenue Share, by Product Type 2022 & 2030 (%)
8.2 Disposable
8.2.1 Disposable: Endoscopy Procedure Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
8.3 Reusable
8.3.1 Reusable: Endoscopy Procedure Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
9. Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 - by End User
9.1 Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market Revenue Share, by End User 2022 & 2030 (%)
9.2 Hospitals and Clinics
9.2.1 Hospitals and Clinics: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
9.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
9.3.1 Ambulatory Surgical Centers: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
9.4 Diagnostic Laboratories
9.4.1 Diagnostic Laboratories: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Others: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
10. Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 - Country Analysis
10.1 Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market, by Country, 2022 & 2030 (%)
10.2 Country Analysis Coverage
10.2.1 Market Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
10.2.2 Market by Procedure Type, 2020-2030 (US$ Million)
10.2.3 ERCP Application by Procedure Type, 2020-2030 (US$ Million)
10.2.4 Market by Offerings, 2020-2030 (US$ Million)
10.2.5 ERCP Accessories by Offerings, 2020-2030 (US$ Million)
10.2.6 Market by Product Type, 2020-2030 (US$ Million)
10.2.7 Market by End User, 2020-2030 (US$ Million)
10.3 Germany
10.3.1 Germany Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
10.4 France
10.4.1 France Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
10.5 UK
10.5.1 UK Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
10.6 Italy
10.6.1 Italy Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
10.7 Spain
10.7.1 Spain Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
10.8 Rest of Europe
10.8.1 Rest of Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
11. Endoscopic Procedures Market Industry Landscape
11.1 Industry Landscape Analysis
12. Company Profiles
12.1 Company Profile Coverage
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Services
12.1.4 Financial Overview
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Developments
12.2 Stryker Corp
12.3 Merit Medical Systems Inc
12.4 Smith & Nephew Plc
12.5 Arthrex Inc
12.6 Steris Plc
12.7 Conmed Corp
12.8 Olympus Corp
12.9 Boston Scientific Corp
12.10 Cook Medical LLC
List of Tables [38]
List of Figures [61]
Companies Featured
- Stryker Corp Merit Medical Systems Inc Smith & Nephew Plc Arthrex Inc Steris Plc Conmed Corp Olympus Corp Boston Scientific Corp Cook Medical LLC
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