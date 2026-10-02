Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market Forecast To 2030 - Regional Analysis - By Procedure, Product Type, And End User AI And Minimally Invasive Care Fuel 6.9% CAGR To $11.58B

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market Forecast to 2030 - Regional Analysis - By Procedures, Product Type, and End User" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European endoscopy procedures market is projected to grow from US$ 6,786.59 million in 2022 to US$ 11,582.84 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by technological advancements, broader clinical applications, evolving healthcare systems, and increasing adoption of advanced solutions for diagnosing and treating chronic diseases.

Technological Advancements Expand Endoscopy Applications

Product innovation is creating new growth opportunities across the Europe endoscopy procedures market. On April 12, 2021, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV announced FDA approval of the GI Genius intelligent endoscopy system for lesion detection during colonoscopy. The system was the first device of its kind to receive FDA approval through the De Novo application. It operates in real time, assists endoscopists with lesion detection, is compatible with all endoscopes, and is manufactured exclusively by Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV.

Boston Scientific Corporation also advanced the market with the December 2019 launch of the EXALT Model D Single-Use Duodenoscope for endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography procedures. Recognized as the world's first single use duodenoscope, the third-generation EXALT Model D incorporates design updates based on physician feedback to enhance the user experience. Innovations in intelligent imaging, lesion detection, infection control, usability, and disposable endoscopy products are expected to strengthen market development through 2030.

Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market Overview

The regional market covers the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe. Healthcare systems across the region continue to reorganize in response to changing demographics, financial constraints, and growing demand for efficient diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. Europe's adoption of technologically advanced approaches to chronic disease management is also contributing to the use of endoscopy across hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centres, and diagnostic laboratories. The Rest of Europe held the leading regional share in 2022.

Market Segmentation

By procedure, the Europe endoscopy procedures market includes endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD), peroral endoscopic myotomy (POEM), endoscopic ultrasound (EUS), interventional pulmonology and laparoscopy, arthroscopy and bronchoscopy, colonoscopy and colposcopy, proctoscopy and thoracoscopy, and other procedures. The others segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022.

By offering, the market comprises endoscopes, ERCP accessories, visualization systems, head positioners and endotherapy injection needles, sampling devices, device clips and electrosurgical knives, endoscopic ultrasound guided devices, guidewires, forceps, snares, irrigation/insufflation tubing systems, probes, hemostats clips, polyps' traps, single-use valves, trocar sleeves, tissue scissors and cutters, retrieval devices, and other products. Endoscopes represented the largest offering segment in 2022.

Based on product type, the market is divided into disposable and reusable products. Reusable products held the larger share in 2022, supported by their established use across healthcare facilities. Continued development of single-use technologies, however, is expanding the range of available options for healthcare providers.

By end user, the Europe endoscopy procedures market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centres, diagnostic laboratories, and others. Hospitals and clinics led the market in 2022, reflecting their substantial procedural volumes, specialist capabilities, and access to advanced endoscopy equipment.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the Europe endoscopy procedures market include Stryker Corp, Merit Medical Systems Inc, Smith & Nephew Plc, Arthrex Inc, Steris Plc, Conmed Corp, Olympus Corp, Boston Scientific Corp, and Cook Medical LLC. These companies contribute to market growth through product development, expanded endoscopy portfolios, and technologies designed to improve procedural efficiency, visualization, clinical performance, and patient care.

With rising investment in advanced endoscopy systems and continued innovation across reusable and disposable products, the Europe endoscopy procedures market is positioned for sustained growth through 2030.

Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market to Reach US$ 11,582.84 Million by 2030, Growing at 6.9% CAGR

The Europe endoscopy procedures market was valued at US$ 6,786.59 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 11,582.84 million by 2030. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-2030, supported by increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and the growing prevalence of cancer and gastrointestinal diseases across the region.

Cancer remains a major public health concern and a leading cause of mortality worldwide. According to the European Cancer Information System, colorectal cancer represented 12.7% of all new cancer diagnoses and 12.4% of cancer-related deaths in EU-27 countries in 2020. Lung cancer accounted for an estimated 20.4% of cancer-related fatalities and 11.9% of new diagnoses, excluding non-melanoma skin cancers. Stomach cancer also continues to create a significant healthcare burden, particularly in Eastern Europe, where incidence rates and recognized risk factors remain high.

The rising prevalence of digestive diseases is further increasing demand for endoscopic procedures and related medical devices. United European Gastroenterology estimates that more than 332 million people in the European region live with a digestive disease. Inflammatory bowel disease prevalence has also increased due to sedentary lifestyles, changing dietary habits, stress, poor nutrition, and higher consumption of processed foods and trans-fats. Approximately 2.5-3 million people in Europe, or 0.3% of the population, have an inflammatory bowel disease diagnosis. Chronic inflammation and reduced immunosurveillance associated with these conditions may also contribute to an increased risk of gastric cancer.

These trends are strengthening the need for diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy across European healthcare systems. However, infection risks associated with endoscopic procedures may restrain market growth and increase the importance of sterilization, reprocessing protocols, and single-use products.

Market Segmentation Highlights



Procedure: The market includes endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD), peroral endoscopic myotomy (POEM), endoscopic ultrasound (EUS), interventional pulmonology and laparoscopy, arthroscopy and bronchoscopy, colonoscopy and colposcopy, proctoscopy and thoracoscopy, and others. The others segment held a 24.2% market share in 2022, generating US$ 1,642.31 million. It is projected to reach US$ 2,719.65 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Offering: Offerings include endoscopes, ERCP accessories, visualization systems, head positioners, endotherapy injection needles, sampling devices, device clips, electrosurgical knives, endoscopic ultrasound guided devices, guidewires, forceps, snares, irrigation/insufflation tubing systems, probes, hemostats clips, polyps' traps, single-use valves, trocar sleeves, tissue scissors and cutters, and retrieval devices. Endoscopes led the market with a 33.1% share and revenue of US$ 2,243.70 million in 2022. The segment is forecast to reach US$ 3,883.02 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1%.

Product type: The market is divided into disposable and reusable products. Reusable products accounted for 78.6% of the market in 2022, with revenue of US$ 5,331.30 million. The segment is expected to reach US$ 8,554.57 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.1%. End user: End users include hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic laboratories, and others. Hospitals and clinics held a 58.5% share in 2022, generating US$ 3,967.42 million. The segment is projected to reach US$ 6,689.29 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Regional Outlook

The Europe endoscopy procedures market covers the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe. The Rest of Europe held the largest regional share at 34.9% in 2022. Valued at US$ 2,365.26 million that year, the regional segment is anticipated to reach US$ 3,917.67 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2030.

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments

Leading companies operating in the Europe endoscopy procedures market include Stryker Corp, Merit Medical Systems Inc, Smith & Nephew Plc, Arthrex Inc, Steris Plc, Conmed Corp, Olympus Corp, Boston Scientific Corp, and Cook Medical LLC.

In May-2023, Stryker completed its acquisition of Cerus Endovascular Ltd, strengthening its Neurovascular business and expanding its global hemorrhagic portfolio. In Jun- 2022, Stryker opened its Global Technology Centre at the International Tech Park in Gurgaon. The 150,000-square-foot research and development facility supports the company's strategy to advance healthcare technologies and innovation.

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