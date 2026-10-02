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Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market Forecast To 2030 - Regional Analysis - By Procedure, Product Type, And End User AI And Minimally Invasive Care Fuel 6.9% CAGR To $11.58B


2026-10-02 06:17:45
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-assisted lesion detection, single-use scopes and advanced reusable endoscopes are expanding clinical applications and creating growth opportunities across Europe.

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market Forecast to 2030 - Regional Analysis - By Procedures, Product Type, and End User" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European endoscopy procedures market is projected to grow from US$ 6,786.59 million in 2022 to US$ 11,582.84 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by technological advancements, broader clinical applications, evolving healthcare systems, and increasing adoption of advanced solutions for diagnosing and treating chronic diseases.

Technological Advancements Expand Endoscopy Applications

Product innovation is creating new growth opportunities across the Europe endoscopy procedures market. On April 12, 2021, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV announced FDA approval of the GI Genius intelligent endoscopy system for lesion detection during colonoscopy. The system was the first device of its kind to receive FDA approval through the De Novo application. It operates in real time, assists endoscopists with lesion detection, is compatible with all endoscopes, and is manufactured exclusively by Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV.

Boston Scientific Corporation also advanced the market with the December 2019 launch of the EXALT Model D Single-Use Duodenoscope for endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography procedures. Recognized as the world's first single use duodenoscope, the third-generation EXALT Model D incorporates design updates based on physician feedback to enhance the user experience. Innovations in intelligent imaging, lesion detection, infection control, usability, and disposable endoscopy products are expected to strengthen market development through 2030.

Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market Overview

The regional market covers the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe. Healthcare systems across the region continue to reorganize in response to changing demographics, financial constraints, and growing demand for efficient diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. Europe's adoption of technologically advanced approaches to chronic disease management is also contributing to the use of endoscopy across hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centres, and diagnostic laboratories. The Rest of Europe held the leading regional share in 2022.

Market Segmentation

By procedure, the Europe endoscopy procedures market includes endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD), peroral endoscopic myotomy (POEM), endoscopic ultrasound (EUS), interventional pulmonology and laparoscopy, arthroscopy and bronchoscopy, colonoscopy and colposcopy, proctoscopy and thoracoscopy, and other procedures. The others segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022.

By offering, the market comprises endoscopes, ERCP accessories, visualization systems, head positioners and endotherapy injection needles, sampling devices, device clips and electrosurgical knives, endoscopic ultrasound guided devices, guidewires, forceps, snares, irrigation/insufflation tubing systems, probes, hemostats clips, polyps' traps, single-use valves, trocar sleeves, tissue scissors and cutters, retrieval devices, and other products. Endoscopes represented the largest offering segment in 2022.

Based on product type, the market is divided into disposable and reusable products. Reusable products held the larger share in 2022, supported by their established use across healthcare facilities. Continued development of single-use technologies, however, is expanding the range of available options for healthcare providers.

By end user, the Europe endoscopy procedures market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centres, diagnostic laboratories, and others. Hospitals and clinics led the market in 2022, reflecting their substantial procedural volumes, specialist capabilities, and access to advanced endoscopy equipment.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the Europe endoscopy procedures market include Stryker Corp, Merit Medical Systems Inc, Smith & Nephew Plc, Arthrex Inc, Steris Plc, Conmed Corp, Olympus Corp, Boston Scientific Corp, and Cook Medical LLC. These companies contribute to market growth through product development, expanded endoscopy portfolios, and technologies designed to improve procedural efficiency, visualization, clinical performance, and patient care.

With rising investment in advanced endoscopy systems and continued innovation across reusable and disposable products, the Europe endoscopy procedures market is positioned for sustained growth through 2030.

Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market to Reach US$ 11,582.84 Million by 2030, Growing at 6.9% CAGR

The Europe endoscopy procedures market was valued at US$ 6,786.59 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 11,582.84 million by 2030. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-2030, supported by increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and the growing prevalence of cancer and gastrointestinal diseases across the region.

Cancer remains a major public health concern and a leading cause of mortality worldwide. According to the European Cancer Information System, colorectal cancer represented 12.7% of all new cancer diagnoses and 12.4% of cancer-related deaths in EU-27 countries in 2020. Lung cancer accounted for an estimated 20.4% of cancer-related fatalities and 11.9% of new diagnoses, excluding non-melanoma skin cancers. Stomach cancer also continues to create a significant healthcare burden, particularly in Eastern Europe, where incidence rates and recognized risk factors remain high.

The rising prevalence of digestive diseases is further increasing demand for endoscopic procedures and related medical devices. United European Gastroenterology estimates that more than 332 million people in the European region live with a digestive disease. Inflammatory bowel disease prevalence has also increased due to sedentary lifestyles, changing dietary habits, stress, poor nutrition, and higher consumption of processed foods and trans-fats. Approximately 2.5-3 million people in Europe, or 0.3% of the population, have an inflammatory bowel disease diagnosis. Chronic inflammation and reduced immunosurveillance associated with these conditions may also contribute to an increased risk of gastric cancer.

These trends are strengthening the need for diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy across European healthcare systems. However, infection risks associated with endoscopic procedures may restrain market growth and increase the importance of sterilization, reprocessing protocols, and single-use products.

Market Segmentation Highlights

  • Procedure: The market includes endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD), peroral endoscopic myotomy (POEM), endoscopic ultrasound (EUS), interventional pulmonology and laparoscopy, arthroscopy and bronchoscopy, colonoscopy and colposcopy, proctoscopy and thoracoscopy, and others. The others segment held a 24.2% market share in 2022, generating US$ 1,642.31 million. It is projected to reach US$ 2,719.65 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.5%.
  • Offering: Offerings include endoscopes, ERCP accessories, visualization systems, head positioners, endotherapy injection needles, sampling devices, device clips, electrosurgical knives, endoscopic ultrasound guided devices, guidewires, forceps, snares, irrigation/insufflation tubing systems, probes, hemostats clips, polyps' traps, single-use valves, trocar sleeves, tissue scissors and cutters, and retrieval devices. Endoscopes led the market with a 33.1% share and revenue of US$ 2,243.70 million in 2022. The segment is forecast to reach US$ 3,883.02 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1%.
  • Product type: The market is divided into disposable and reusable products. Reusable products accounted for 78.6% of the market in 2022, with revenue of US$ 5,331.30 million. The segment is expected to reach US$ 8,554.57 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.1%.
  • End user: End users include hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic laboratories, and others. Hospitals and clinics held a 58.5% share in 2022, generating US$ 3,967.42 million. The segment is projected to reach US$ 6,689.29 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Regional Outlook

The Europe endoscopy procedures market covers the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe. The Rest of Europe held the largest regional share at 34.9% in 2022. Valued at US$ 2,365.26 million that year, the regional segment is anticipated to reach US$ 3,917.67 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2030.

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments

Leading companies operating in the Europe endoscopy procedures market include Stryker Corp, Merit Medical Systems Inc, Smith & Nephew Plc, Arthrex Inc, Steris Plc, Conmed Corp, Olympus Corp, Boston Scientific Corp, and Cook Medical LLC.

In May-2023, Stryker completed its acquisition of Cerus Endovascular Ltd, strengthening its Neurovascular business and expanding its global hemorrhagic portfolio. In Jun- 2022, Stryker opened its Global Technology Centre at the International Tech Park in Gurgaon. The 150,000-square-foot research and development facility supports the company's strategy to advance healthcare technologies and innovation.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 159
Forecast Period 2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value in 2022 6.79 Billion
Forecasted Market Value by 2030 11.58 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9%
Regions Covered Europe


Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Report Guidance
1.2 Market Segmentation
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Key Insights
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Key Industry Dynamics
4.1 Market Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries
4.1.2 Increasing Prevalence of Cancer
4.2 Market Restraints
4.2.1 Risks of Infections Associated with Endoscopic Procedures
4.3 Market Opportunities
4.3.1 Technological Advancements Leading to Enhanced Applications
4.4 Future Trends
4.4.1 Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Gastroenterology
4.5 Impact Analysis
5. Endoscopy Procedures Market - Europe Market Analysis
5.1 Endoscopy Procedures Revenue (US$ Mn), 2022 - 2030
6. Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 - by Procedure
6.1 Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market Revenue Share, by Procedure 2022 & 2030 (%)
6.2 Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)
6.2.1 Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP): Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
6.2.2 Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) Application
6.2.2.1 Obstructive Jaundice
6.2.2.1.1 Obstructive Jaundice: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
6.2.2.2 Gallstones
6.2.2.2.1 Gallstones: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
6.2.2.3 Suspicion of Injury to Bile Duct
6.2.2.3.1 Suspicion of Injury to Bile Duct: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
6.2.2.4 Biliary Stenosis and Biliary Duct Tumors
6.2.2.4.1 Biliary Stenosis and Biliary Duct Tumours: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
6.2.2.5 Sphincter of Oddi Dysfunction
6.2.2.5.1 Sphincter of Oddi Dysfunction: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
6.2.2.6 Others
6.2.2.6.1 Others: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
6.3 Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection (ESD)
6.3.1 Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection (ESD): Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
6.4 Peroral Endoscopic Myotomy (POEM)
6.4.1 Peroral Endoscopic Myotomy (POEM): Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
6.5 Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS)
6.5.1 Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS): Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
6.6 Interventional Pulmonology and Laparoscopy
6.6.1 Interventional Pulmonology and Laparoscopy: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
6.7 Arthroscopy and Bronchoscopy
6.7.1 Arthroscopy and Bronchoscopy: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
6.8 Colonoscopy and Colposcopy
6.8.1 Colonoscopy and Colposcopy: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
6.9 Proctoscopy and Thoracoscopy
6.9.1 Proctoscopy and Thoracoscopy: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
6.10 Others
6.10.1 Others: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
7. Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 - by Offering
7.1 Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market Revenue Share, by Offering 2022 & 2030 (%)
7.2 Endoscopes
7.2.1 Endoscopes: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
7.3 Visualization System
7.3.1 Visualization System: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
7.4 ERCP Accessories
7.4.1 ERCP Accessories: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
7.4.2 Single-use ERCP Guidewire
7.4.2.1 Single-use ERCP Guidewire: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
7.4.3 Exchange Assistance Devices (Short-Wire ERCP Systems)
7.4.3.1 Exchange Assistance Devices (Short-Wire ERCP Systems): Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
7.4.4 Sphincterotome and Rotatable Sphincterotome
7.4.4.1 Sphincterotome and Rotatable Sphincterotome: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
7.4.5 Single-Stage Dilatation Balloon and Progressive Dilatation Balloon
7.4.5.1 Single-Stage Dilatation Balloon and Progressive Dilatation Balloon: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
7.4.6 Single-use Stone Retrieval Basket/ Single-use Nitinol Stone Retrieval Basket/ Single-use Stone Extraction Catheter
7.4.6.1 Single-use Stone Retrieval Basket/ Single-use Nitinol Stone Retrieval Basket/ Single-use Stone Extraction Catheter: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
7.4.7 Single-use Biliary Draining Tubing/ Single-use Biliary Drainage Catheter/ Single-use Nasal Biliary Drainage Catheter
7.4.7.1 Single-use Biliary Draining Tubing/ Single-use Biliary Drainage Catheter/ Single-use Nasal Biliary Drainage Catheter: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
7.4.8 Others
7.4.8.1 Others: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
7.5 Head Positioner and Endotherapy Injection Needles
7.5.1 Head Positioner and Endotherapy Injection Needles: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
7.6 Sampling Device and Device Clip and Electrosurgical Knife
7.6.1 Sampling Device and Device Clip and Electrosurgical Knife: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
7.7 Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Guided Devices
7.7.1 Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Guided Devices: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
7.8 Guidewire
7.8.1 Guidewire: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
7.9 Forceps
7.9.1 Forceps: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
7.10 Snare
7.10.1 Snare: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
7.11 Irrigation/Insufflation Tubing Systems
7.11.1 Irrigation/Insufflation Tubing Systems: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
7.12 Probes
7.12.1 Probes: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
7.13 Hemostasis Clip
7.13.1 Hemostasis Clip: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
7.14 Polyp Traps
7.14.1 Polyp Traps: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
7.15 Single-Use Valves
7.15.1 Single-Use Valves: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
7.16 Trocar Sleeves and Tissue Scissors and Cutters
7.16.1 Trocar Sleeves and Tissue Scissors and Cutters: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
7.17 Retrieval Devices
7.17.1 Retrieval Devices: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
7.18 Others
7.18.1 Others: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
8. Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 - by Product Type
8.1 Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market Revenue Share, by Product Type 2022 & 2030 (%)
8.2 Disposable
8.2.1 Disposable: Endoscopy Procedure Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
8.3 Reusable
8.3.1 Reusable: Endoscopy Procedure Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
9. Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 - by End User
9.1 Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market Revenue Share, by End User 2022 & 2030 (%)
9.2 Hospitals and Clinics
9.2.1 Hospitals and Clinics: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
9.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
9.3.1 Ambulatory Surgical Centers: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
9.4 Diagnostic Laboratories
9.4.1 Diagnostic Laboratories: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Others: Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
10. Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 - Country Analysis
10.1 Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market, by Country, 2022 & 2030 (%)
10.2 Country Analysis Coverage
10.2.1 Market Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
10.2.2 Market by Procedure Type, 2020-2030 (US$ Million)
10.2.3 ERCP Application by Procedure Type, 2020-2030 (US$ Million)
10.2.4 Market by Offerings, 2020-2030 (US$ Million)
10.2.5 ERCP Accessories by Offerings, 2020-2030 (US$ Million)
10.2.6 Market by Product Type, 2020-2030 (US$ Million)
10.2.7 Market by End User, 2020-2030 (US$ Million)
10.3 Germany
10.3.1 Germany Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
10.4 France
10.4.1 France Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
10.5 UK
10.5.1 UK Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
10.6 Italy
10.6.1 Italy Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
10.7 Spain
10.7.1 Spain Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
10.8 Rest of Europe
10.8.1 Rest of Europe Endoscopy Procedures Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)
11. Endoscopic Procedures Market Industry Landscape
11.1 Industry Landscape Analysis
12. Company Profiles
12.1 Company Profile Coverage
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Services
12.1.4 Financial Overview
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Developments
12.2 Stryker Corp
12.3 Merit Medical Systems Inc
12.4 Smith & Nephew Plc
12.5 Arthrex Inc
12.6 Steris Plc
12.7 Conmed Corp
12.8 Olympus Corp
12.9 Boston Scientific Corp
12.10 Cook Medical LLC
List of Tables [38]
List of Figures [61]
Companies Featured

  • Stryker Corp
  • Merit Medical Systems Inc
  • Smith & Nephew Plc
  • Arthrex Inc
  • Steris Plc
  • Conmed Corp
  • Olympus Corp
  • Boston Scientific Corp
  • Cook Medical LLC

For more information about this report visit

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