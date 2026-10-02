Vietnam Nitro Phosphate Fertilizer Import Market Guide 2023-2026: Top 10 Importers Surging Demand And Supply Gaps Create Export And Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target Vietnam's top importers using verified contacts and Excel data to accelerate customer acquisition, optimize supply chains, mitigate risk, and leverage trade agreements

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vietnam Nitro Phosphate Fertilizer Import Guide 2023-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vietnam Nitro Phosphate Fertilizer Import Guide 2023-2026 provides fertilizer manufacturers, exporters, distributors, traders and investors with actionable intelligence for entering and expanding in the Vietnamese nitro phosphate fertilizer market.

The guide examines Vietnam's industry structure, import activity, market demand, leading supply sources and regulatory environment. It also profiles the top 10 nitro phosphate fertilizer importers, including large agricultural groups, regional distributors, fertilizer traders and key end buyers.

Vietnam Nitro Phosphate Fertilizer Market Outlook

Vietnam's large agricultural sector and expanding cultivation of food and cash crops continue to support demand for efficient fertilizer products. Agricultural modernization, higher crop yield targets and changing farmer preferences are expected to drive further growth in the country's compound fertilizer market.

Although Vietnam has an established fertilizer manufacturing base, domestic nitro phosphate fertilizer production remains limited. The country consequently depends heavily on international suppliers to meet market demand. Import volumes are expected to remain stable or increase as agricultural production develops and local supply remains insufficient.

Longer-term market conditions may also be influenced by improvements in domestic manufacturing technology and greater industry concentration. These developments could help Vietnam move from significant import dependence toward partial self-sufficiency while maintaining opportunities for specialized overseas suppliers.

Vietnam Nitro Phosphate Fertilizer Import Trends

Vietnam's nitro phosphate fertilizer import market has recorded rapid growth. Approximately five Vietnamese buyers imported products valued at US$6.6 million in 2024, representing a 13.5% year-on-year increase. In 2025, total imports reached US$17.88 million, an increase of 170.9% compared with the same period in 2024.

China was Vietnam's largest source of nitro phosphate fertilizer imports in 2025, accounting for approximately 94.3% of the total. This concentration highlights both the importance of established Chinese suppliers and the potential for qualified international exporters to evaluate alternative supply opportunities in Vietnam.

Foreign Investment Opportunities and Regulations

Vietnam offers investment potential across fertilizer manufacturing, distribution and agricultural supply chains. While domestic NPK producers already manufacture compound fertilizers, market demand remains for specialized formulations, high-end applications and production technology upgrades.

Key investment advantages include:



Political stability, consistent economic policies and continued national development.

Relatively low labor costs.

A strategic location in the eastern part of the Indochina Peninsula, supported by a 3,260-kilometer coastline, numerous ports and convenient transportation links.

Legal protections and preferential policies available to eligible foreign investors. Access to international markets through 19 free trade agreements signed or in progress, including platforms such as RCEP and the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area.

Under Vietnam's Investment Law and related regulations, fertilizer production is a conditional investment sector, but foreign investment is not prohibited. International investors may establish wholly foreign-owned enterprises or joint ventures with Vietnamese companies in accordance with the Investment Law and the Enterprise Law.

Nitro phosphate fertilizer manufacturers must comply with applicable Fertilizer Management Regulations and technical standards. Businesses must also secure the required production license and satisfy environmental approval obligations, including Environmental Impact Assessment Report, EIA, requirements.

Key Features of the Vietnam Import Guide



Importer profiles: Information on the top 10 Vietnamese importers, including company profiles and contact details.

Import data: Import volume, value, price, import sources and major suppliers for 2023-2026.

Market analysis: Coverage of Vietnam's import policies, demand trends, supply structure and principal countries of origin.

Excel data source: Structured data designed to support company screening, account management and batch outreach. Strategic insights: Practical intelligence for customer acquisition, supply chain planning, investment assessment and market risk management.

The Vietnam Nitro Phosphate Fertilizer Import Guide 2023-2026 is designed to help global suppliers identify qualified buyers, evaluate import opportunities and develop more efficient market-entry strategies. It also supports trading companies and investment institutions seeking to optimize regional supply chains, monitor Vietnam fertilizer market trends and strengthen their international competitiveness.

Key Topics Covered

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Industry Definition and Classification

1.2 Current Status of the Vietnamese Nitro Phosphate Fertilizer Industry

1.2.1 Supply Situation of the Vietnamese Nitro Phosphate Fertilizer Industry

1.2.2 Downstream Market Demand Situation of the Vietnamese Nitro Phosphate Fertilizer Industry

1.3 Overview of Foreign Investment in the Vietnamese Nitro Phosphate Fertilizer Industry

2 Import Market Overview

2.1 Import Scale of Nitro Phosphate Fertilizer in Vietnam

2.2 Major Import Sources of Nitro Phosphate Fertilizer in Vietnam

3 Overview of Importers (2023-2026)

3.1 Annual Importer Market Overview

3.1.1 Total Scale of Importers by Year

3.1.2 Top 5 Importers by Year

4 Top 10 Importers in 2026

4.1 Importer Profiles

4.2 Import Status of the Top 10 Importers, 2023-2026

4.2.1 Import Scale

4.2.2 Major Import Sources

4.2.3 Major Suppliers

5 Suggestions for Investment and Cooperation

5.1 Investment Suggestions

5.2 Cooperation Suggestions

List of Charts [48]

Companies Featured



Tuong Nguyen Import Export Trading

Behn Meyer Agricare Vietnam Co Cantho Fertilizer and Chemical Jo

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