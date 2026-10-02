Digbi Health Unifies Metabolic, Inflammatory And Hormonal Care On One Precision Biology Telehealth Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Employers can now deliver GLP-1 and hormone replacement therapy through a unified care team, without layering on another standalone point solution

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digbi Health today announced the expansion of its Precision Biology platform to include clinical care for hormone replacement therapy (HRT), unifying obesity, metabolic, GI, inflammatory, and hormonal care on a single platform. More than 300 employers and health plans that contract with Digbi can offer the new services under their existing agreements, and many are already incorporating them into their 2027 plan designs. Women can now access advanced midlife care and receive GLP-1 and HRT prescriptions through a single app and one clinical team, with nutrition and lifestyle care personalized to their genetics, gut microbiome, continuous glucose data, and advanced blood biomarkers.

With this expansion, Digbi becomes the first company to integrate gut microbiome, genetic, and advanced blood-biomarker testing to personalize HRT care. By unifying care on a single platform, employers significantly reduce digital health spend by eliminating separate per-employee fees for a standalone menopause program.

Strategic Rationale

Hormonal, metabolic, and gastrointestinal conditions frequently co-occur in the same women. Among Digbi's member population, 75% of women aged 40 to 60 also have an obesity, cardiometabolic, or gastrointestinal diagnosis. For these members, biological data, lifestyle data, and care teams are already established, making menopause and HRT care a natural extension of the existing care journey rather than a separate point solution.

Sixty percent of Digbi clients have consolidated previously separate obesity, metabolic and gastrointestinal programs onto the platform. Among clients that consolidated two or more programs, per-member savings were two to three times greater than those from independently contracted point solutions. A peer-reviewed actuarial claims analysis across seven self-insured employers documented a $3,012 reduction in total healthcare expenditures per member per year. HRT now operates within the same model.

Clinical Approach

HRT is prescribed as an FDA-approved medication and is commonly covered under the member's existing pharmacy benefit. Digbi's AI analyzes genetic, gut microbiome, and blood biomarker data to personalize nutrition and lifestyle care.

Digbi has expanded its genetic and gut microbiome panels to encompass the timing and severity of menopause. These panels use polygenic markers associated with the age of natural menopause and gut microbial signatures linked to estrogen metabolism. The panels are designed to help clinicians predict the onset of a patient's transition, assess its potential severity, and identify interventions that align with her biological predispositions.

Long-Term Health Outcomes

The platform is designed to identify and address risks to bone and cardiovascular health after menopause, the two areas where evidence for hormone therapy is strongest and where lifestyle treatment measurably improves outcomes.

“Today midlife care is very fragmented. Women going through menopause are often the same women managing weight, glucose and gastrointestinal health, and the same biology drives all three. Our members can now receive GLP-1, hormone therapy, GI and metabolic care from one care team that sees all their data, and our clients no longer pay for three separate programs to deliver it.” - Ranjan Sinha, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Digbi Health

About Digbi Health

Digbi Health is the precision biology care company unifying metabolic and inflammatory care - including obesity, cardiometabolic, gastrointestinal, and inflammatory disorders. These illnesses share a root cause: a mismatch between an individual's biology and the one-size-fits-all lifestyle guidance provided to them.

Digbi combines the gut microbiome, genetics, advanced blood biomarkers, and continuous digital health data to build a unique biological profile for each individual and identify what is driving their disease. AI then personalizes lifestyle treatment and, when needed, clinical treatment through the first precision-biology AI-orchestrated national telehealth platform.

Through Digbi Labs, we invest in our vision of making chronic illness optional and advancing healthspan - partnering with leading universities, pharmaceutical companies, and scientific and clinical laboratories, running distributed human trials and publishing peer-reviewed research on genetics, the gut microbiome, and the use of AI to deliver care that is safe, cost-effective, and accessible.

Digbi's healthcare cost reduction is documented in multiple peer-reviewed actuarial claims studies. Digbi is accessible to 30 million individuals through more than 300 employers and health plans.



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