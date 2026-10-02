MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, October 2026: Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, received more than 1,800 applications from UAE National job seekers during this year's Ru'ya Careers UAE. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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EGA's recruitment team invited more than 300 candidates to attend the company's upcoming open day interviews. Successful candidates are expected to join EGA before the end of 2026.

Most of the applicants are aiming to join EGA's National Training and Graduate Training programmes, which prepare high school leavers and university graduates for permanent roles within EGA's operations and corporate departments.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said:“Fostering Emirati talent is essential to EGA's future and the continued growth of UAE industry in line with Operation 300bn. We are pleased with the strong interest in joining EGA from young people at Ru'ya Careers UAE. EGA has a long-standing commitment to developing UAE Nationals, equipping them with the skills, experience, and opportunity to build rewarding careers and take on technical and leadership roles across industry.”

So far this year, EGA has hired 110 UAE Nationals, including 51 women. More than 1,200 UAE Nationals now work at EGA. Over 700 of EGA's Emirati employees are under the age of 35.

As a UAE industrial gender diversity champion, EGA today employs 833 women in the UAE, including 462 UAE Nationals. More than 408 women at EGA hold operational roles, with Emiratis representing over 44 per cent of women in operations.

EGA's National Training programmes develop high school leavers for technical roles in the company's industrial operations and administration. More than 5,000 UAE Nationals have graduated from these programmes since they were first established in 1982, with many then having long and successful careers with EGA and some reaching senior leadership positions.

EGA's Graduate Training programme is for university graduates. Graduate trainees complete 18 or 24 months of training for supervisory positions in corporate functions or in industrial operations in front-line roles, such as tending reduction cells. EGA currently employs 58 graduate trainees, which includes 19 women.

In 2025, over 220 UAE Nationals joined EGA, including 112 women. Over 80 per cent of 2025 UAE National recruits joined roles in EGA's operations.

So far in 2026, the company has participated in 61 career and recruitment events, including major career fairs and EGA-led recruitment open days conducted internally and with government partners