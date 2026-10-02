MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai's first homegrown British Crumble Bakehouse begins an eight-month residency at Academy Park, alongside delivery across most of Dubai Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Some desserts are simply memories you can eat. A warm crumble, golden on top, with custard poured generously over it, is one of them. It is this feeling that sits at the heart of Mama Crumble, the mother-and-daughter dessert brand now making itself at home at Ripe Market, Academy Park. From 10 October, its outlet will serve every day of the week for an eight-month residency, bringing a little comfort to Dubai's cooler months. Alongside the residency, the brand is extending delivery across most of Dubai from 1 October, adding matcha and coffee to its menu and preparing to unveil a series of exclusive new crumble flavours.

Made the Way Mum Makes It:

Founded by Yasmin and Zoya Kidwai, Mama Crumble began at the family table. Crumble was the dessert of birthdays, rainy weekends and long, unhurried lunches, always made to Mum's recipe and never in need of changing. Since launching at Taste of Dubai in February 2026, the pair have been sharing that same recipe, and that same feeling, with the city as Dubai's first homegrown British Crumble Bakehouse.

The approach is simple: traditional crumble, done properly. Apples are gently cooked with cinnamon into a soft compote, topped with a buttery shortbread crumble and finished with silky vanilla bean custard. Quality ingredients and authentic, comforting flavours come first, with no over-the-top toppings or sauces competing for attention. At Mama Crumble, the crumble is the hero, though each pot can still be made your own, whether with a crackling custard brûlée or a crunch of homemade granola.

“Crumble has always been home in a bowl for us,” says Zoya Kidwai, Co-Founder of Mama Crumble.“It's the dessert that brought everyone together to the table. We wanted to share that comfort with Dubai, made exactly the way Mum has always made it.” -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" src="#" width="466" data-bit="iit" />

Crumble at the Market and at Your Door

Beyond the market, Mama Crumble now delivers across most of Dubai via Deliveroo, Talabat, Careem and Noon, with the team delivering directly wherever the apps don't reach. On the menu, matcha and coffee now sit alongside the classic apple crumble. At Ripe crumble lovers will have an additional flavour which is the mixed berry crumble, in addition to new flavours that will be revealed over the coming months, each rooted in tradition. This season, the brand will also pop up at Taste of Dubai, Taste of Abu Dhabi, the 1 Billion Followers Summit and e& Beach Canteen.

“Cravings don't keep to a schedule, so neither do we,” says Zoya.“With the truck at Academy Park every day and delivery across most of Dubai, that sudden urge for something warm, buttery and sweet can be answered whenever it strikes. There's nothing quite like the moment a craving meets comfort, and that's exactly what every pot is made for. And we have a few new flavours up our sleeve that we can't wait for people to try.”

Mama Crumble is a welcome addition to Dubai's dessert scene, a place where tradition, quality, and a genuine sense of home sit side by side.

Mama Crumble is open daily at Ripe Market, Academy Park, Umm Suqeim, from 10 October. Visit mamacrumble or follow @mamacrumble on Instagram to stay updated with all the news. For delivery, you can place your order through the delivery platforms directly or contact the Mama Crumble team on 050 682 1741.