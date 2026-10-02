MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Icons of Porsche moves to new location for its sixth edition, The Square NadAl Sheba, Dubai. Icons of Porsche, the largest automotive festival in the region, to be held 21-22 November 2026. Buy your tickets now via IconsOfPorsche Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai: Tickets are on-sale now for the sixth edition of the Icons of Porsche festival inDubai, to be held on 21-22 November 2026.

Icons of Porsche, the largest automotive festival in the region, will move to a newlocation this year, The Square Nad Al Sheba.

The festival will again showcase the classic cars, art and culture of the Porschecommunity in the region. Last year's fifth edition attracted more than 30,000 fansacross the weekend and featured over 1,000 sports cars on display.

“The new location for Icons of Porsche will see the festival lift to new heights both interms of atmosphere and fan experience,” said Dr. Manfred Bräunl, CEO of PorscheMiddle East and Africa.

“Over its first five editions, Icons of Porsche has grown into the largest automotivefestival in the region and one of the best-known gatherings of the Porsche communityanywhere in the world.

“Likewise, The Square Nad Al Sheba has gained a reputation as a premium lifestyleand events precinct.

“By joining forces, we are confident that this Icons of Porsche festival will be the bestone yet and an exciting experience for all attendees.”

Press Release 1 October 2026

Porsche Middle East and Africa FZEP.O. Box 341356Dubai Silicon OasisDubai, United Arab Emirates

2 of 2 Chris Jordan – Head of Public Relations porscheEmail:...Phone: +971 4 356 9911

More information on this year's Icons of Porsche festival, including further details onthe new venue, will be announced in the coming weeks. It is expected that crowdnumbers and cars on display will be at the same level as in previous years.Tickets to this November's Icons of Porsche festival in Dubai are on-sale now viaIconsOfPorsche, priced at 85 AED. Children under the age of 12 can register forfree tickets when accompanied by a ticketed adult.