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Tickets On-Sale Now For Icons Of Porsche Festival In Dubai This November
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Icons of Porsche moves to new location for its sixth edition, The Square Nad
Al Sheba, Dubai
. Icons of Porsche, the largest automotive festival in the region, to be held 21-
22 November 2026
. Buy your tickets now via IconsOfPorsche Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Dubai, to be held on 21-22 November 2026. Icons of Porsche, the largest automotive festival in the region, will move to a new
location this year, The Square Nad Al Sheba. The festival will again showcase the classic cars, art and culture of the Porsche
community in the region. Last year's fifth edition attracted more than 30,000 fans
across the weekend and featured over 1,000 sports cars on display. “The new location for Icons of Porsche will see the festival lift to new heights both in
terms of atmosphere and fan experience,” said Dr. Manfred Bräunl, CEO of Porsche
Middle East and Africa. “Over its first five editions, Icons of Porsche has grown into the largest automotive
festival in the region and one of the best-known gatherings of the Porsche community
anywhere in the world. “Likewise, The Square Nad Al Sheba has gained a reputation as a premium lifestyle
and events precinct. “By joining forces, we are confident that this Icons of Porsche festival will be the best
one yet and an exciting experience for all attendees.” Press Release 1 October 2026 Porsche Middle East and Africa FZE
P.O. Box 341356
Dubai Silicon Oasis
Dubai, United Arab Emirates 2 of 2 Chris Jordan – Head of Public Relations porsche
Email:...
Phone: +971 4 356 9911 More information on this year's Icons of Porsche festival, including further details on
the new venue, will be announced in the coming weeks. It is expected that crowd
numbers and cars on display will be at the same level as in previous years.
Tickets to this November's Icons of Porsche festival in Dubai are on-sale now via
IconsOfPorsche, priced at 85 AED. Children under the age of 12 can register for
free tickets when accompanied by a ticketed adult.
Al Sheba, Dubai
. Icons of Porsche, the largest automotive festival in the region, to be held 21-
22 November 2026
. Buy your tickets now via IconsOfPorsche Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Dubai: Tickets are on-sale now for the sixth edition of the Icons of Porsche festival in
Dubai, to be held on 21-22 November 2026. Icons of Porsche, the largest automotive festival in the region, will move to a new
location this year, The Square Nad Al Sheba. The festival will again showcase the classic cars, art and culture of the Porsche
community in the region. Last year's fifth edition attracted more than 30,000 fans
across the weekend and featured over 1,000 sports cars on display. “The new location for Icons of Porsche will see the festival lift to new heights both in
terms of atmosphere and fan experience,” said Dr. Manfred Bräunl, CEO of Porsche
Middle East and Africa. “Over its first five editions, Icons of Porsche has grown into the largest automotive
festival in the region and one of the best-known gatherings of the Porsche community
anywhere in the world. “Likewise, The Square Nad Al Sheba has gained a reputation as a premium lifestyle
and events precinct. “By joining forces, we are confident that this Icons of Porsche festival will be the best
one yet and an exciting experience for all attendees.” Press Release 1 October 2026 Porsche Middle East and Africa FZE
P.O. Box 341356
Dubai Silicon Oasis
Dubai, United Arab Emirates 2 of 2 Chris Jordan – Head of Public Relations porsche
Email:...
Phone: +971 4 356 9911 More information on this year's Icons of Porsche festival, including further details on
the new venue, will be announced in the coming weeks. It is expected that crowd
numbers and cars on display will be at the same level as in previous years.
Tickets to this November's Icons of Porsche festival in Dubai are on-sale now via
IconsOfPorsche, priced at 85 AED. Children under the age of 12 can register for
free tickets when accompanied by a ticketed adult.
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