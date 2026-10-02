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Takaichi Bends To Washington As Japan's Yields Rise

Takaichi Bends To Washington As Japan's Yields Rise


2026-10-02 06:16:20
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Takaichi's economic agenda runs into the bond market

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Asia Times

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