Press Release: Fastercapital Backs Above 40 Through Equitypilot To Scale Smart Ageing-Wellness

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Above 40, an India-based ageing wellness and skincare brand built around a smart derma-scan and a focused cosmetics range, has joined FasterCapital 's EquityPilot program to... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Mumbai, India & Dubai, UAE

Above 40, an India-based ageing wellness and skincare brand built around a smart derma-scan and a focused cosmetics range, has joined FasterCapital's EquityPilot program to advance product readiness, digital skin-assessment capabilities, and go-to-market execution. The startup's range includes a derma-backed Glow Face Wash, Morning Glow Serum (peptides, Kakadu plum, rice water), Glow Sunscreen, and a Collagen & Retinol Night Gel, with proposed nutraceuticals and hair-care extensions under development.

FasterCapital has accepted Above 40 into EquityPilot and will concentrate on execution priorities during the first 30–60 days, including product validation, pilot deployment of the smart skin-scan, and go-to-market readiness activities.

Why It Matters?

India is one of the largest markets for anti-ageing products in Asia Pacific and ranks highly worldwide. Consumers increasingly expect measurable, personalized results, while many product claims in the category fall short in demonstrated efficacy. Affordable tech and data-driven personalization create an opening for brands that combine science-backed formulations with diagnostics-led recommendations.

What the Startup Delivers?

Above 40 combines a point-of-sale or in-store derma-scan that analyzes skin concerns with a curated product line tailored to common ageing and brightening needs. The brand emphasizes ingredient-forward formulations rice water, vitamin E, peptides, Kakadu plum and complements topical care with planned nutraceutical and hair-serum offerings. Above 40 also positions itself as a community-led ageing-wellness brand focused on sustained engagement rather than one-off purchases.

Why Now?

Timing Advances in affordable imaging and analysis tools, plus a rising consumer focus on measurable outcomes, make this an opportune moment for a diagnostics-linked skincare approach. The convergence of tech-enabled personalization and an expanding anti-ageing market increases the potential impact of a tested derma-scan-to-product pathway.

What FasterCapital Will Provide?

FasterCapital Support Scope

– Hands-on execution support to prioritize near-term product and pilot milestones

– Guidance on product roadmap, regulatory preparation, and manufacturing readiness

– Help refining go-to-market strategy and consumer messaging for ageing wellness

– Fundraising readiness assistance and introductions to relevant mentors and ecosystem stakeholders

– Support in designing pilot metrics and customer feedback loops

Program Plan (First 30–60 Days)

Execution Plan In the initial phase FasterCapital and Above 40 will validate the derma-scan user flow in a pilot environment, refine product positioning based on scan outputs, align packaging and claims with compliance needs, and develop a focused pilot marketing plan targeting community-building channels. Work will emphasize rapid learning and prioritization rather than broad rollout.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support Above 40 through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'”

Next 90 Days

90-Day Outlook Near-term priorities include completing the first pilot of the skin-scan with product recommendations, iterating formulations or claims based on user feedback, preparing documentation for any regulatory checks, and beginning small-scale community acquisition activities to gather validated customer insights.

About Above 40

Above 40 is an India-based ageing-wellness brand that pairs a smart skin-scan with a curated anti-ageing and brightening cosmetics range. The company focuses on ingredient-led topical products and plans to expand into nutraceuticals and hair care while building a community-driven approach to long-term skincare. Founded by Indraneel Dasgupta.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into execution through structured milestones, hands-on support, and guidance that improves fundraising readiness. With programs including EquityPilot, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, validate priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders.