Philippines Former Pm, Finance Chief Cesar Virata Dies At 95

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MANILA, Oct 2 (NNN-PNA) -- Philippines former Prime Minister and Finance Chief Cesar E.A. Virata died on Friday at the age of 95, Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) announced his passing in a regulatory filing to the Philippine Stock Exchange.

“It is with deep sorrow that the Bank announces the passing of Cesar E.A. Virata, our Corporate Vice Chairperson/Director, today, October 2, 2026,” RCBC said.

RCBC said Virata was a valuable part of the organisation, having served as a director of the bank since 1995 and as the Board's Corporate Vice Chairperson for 26 years.

Virata served as Finance Minister from 1970 to 1986. He was also prime minister from 1981 to 1986.

He also previously served as Governor of the Philippines at the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, and the International Fund for Agricultural Development.

In a social media post, the Department of Finance (DOF) said it mourns the passing of former Finance Secretary Virata.

“We honour his service to the nation and extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May he rest in peace,” it added.

--NNN-PNA