Lab-Grown 'Mini-Bladder' Helps Explain Why Urinary Tract Infections Keep Coming Back

MENAFN - The Conversation) For many people, a urinary tract infection (UTI) doesn't really end when the antibiotics run out. The burning and constant trips to the toilet fade, then return weeks or months later.

UTIs affect more than 400 million people worldwide each year, according to a global analysis of UTI incidence. More than half of adult women will have at least one in their lifetime, and studies suggest around a quarter experience another within six months.

Antibiotics aren't simply failing. New research using a lab-grown human“mini-bladder” suggests part of the answer may lie inside the bladder wall itself.

Most UTIs are caused by a type of Escherichia coli that normally lives harmlessly in the gut. Problems start when bacteria travel up the urethra into the bladder.

A repeat infection can happen in two ways. New bacteria from the gut can make the same journey again, and many recurrences are reinfections. But sometimes bacteria from the original infection appear to survive treatment and later re-emerge.

Animal studies have long shown that E coli can invade cells lining the bladder and multiply inside them, forming clusters of bacteria that are partly shielded from the immune system and some antibiotics. There is evidence that similar processes occur in people, including observations of bacteria within shed bladder cells. But watching the process unfold in human tissue is far more difficult.

What the mini-bladder revealed

Scientists in Switzerland and Germany have now built a 3D model of the human bladder lining using human bladder cells. It reproduces the lining's multiple cell layers, its exposure to urine and aspects of a real bladder filling and emptying.

When the researchers infected these mini-bladders, E coli penetrated into deeper layers of tissue. They then treated the infection with fosfomycin, an antibiotic used to treat UTIs.

Some bacteria survived in a temporary form without a normal cell wall. This is important because fosfomycin works by interfering with the production of that wall. The altered bacteria were able to persist within deeper layers of bladder tissue. Once the antibiotic was removed, they returned to their usual form and restarted the infection.

Prolonged exposure to highly concentrated urine weakened the connections between bladder cells, making the tissue more vulnerable to bacterial invasion and reducing the effectiveness of antibiotic treatment.

A separate UK study using a 3D human bladder microtissue model produced a similar finding. Nitrofurantoin, one of the first-choice antibiotics for uncomplicated lower UTIs, performed strongly in conventional laboratory tests but failed to eradicate bacteria associated with the bladder tissue model.

These are laboratory models rather than clinical trials, and they do not show that every recurrent infection comes from hidden bacteria. But they reveal a plausible mechanism and suggest that bacteria detected in urine may not always give the full picture of what is happening inside bladder tissue.

Why women are hit hardest

Anatomy is a major reason women tend to suffer more than men from UTIs. A woman's urethra is much shorter than a man's, so bacteria have a shorter distance to travel before reaching the bladder. The urethral opening is also close to the anus, where gut bacteria live.

Sexual activity and the use of spermicides are also established risk factors for recurrent infection in premenopausal women.

Risk rises again around and after menopause. Falling oestrogen changes the tissues of the vagina and urinary tract and is associated with a reduction in protective Lactobacillus bacteria, creating conditions in which UTI-causing bacteria can become more established.

Preventing the problem

No single approach works for everyone, but several options have evidence behind them.

During perimenopause and after menopause, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) recommends considering vaginal oestrogen for recurrent UTIs. Nice produces health and care guidance for England, and recommends this approach when behavioural and personal hygiene measures have not been effective or are unsuitable. It has some of the strongest evidence among non-antibiotic approaches.

Drinking more water can help people who do not normally drink much. In a trial of 140 premenopausal women who drank less than 1.5 litres of fluid a day, those asked to add another 1.5 litres of water averaged 1.7 bladder infections over a year, compared with 3.2 among those who continued their usual intake.

Cranberry products may reduce recurrence for some women, although the evidence varies between studies and formulations. Current guidance from the European Association of Urology advises patients that the evidence remains contradictory and generally low quality.

D-mannose, a type of sugar sold as a dietary supplement, is thought to help prevent UTIs by making it harder for some E coli bacteria to stick to the bladder lining. It looked promising in smaller studies but failed to prevent infections in a much larger UK randomised trial involving 598 women.

For people with recurrent infections, Nice says doctors can consider preventive treatment after any current infection has been treated. Options can include methenamine hippurate, a non-antibiotic urinary antiseptic, or preventive antibiotics. The choice depends on factors including how frequent and severe the infections are, previous urine-test results, previous antibiotic use and whether measures such as vaginal oestrogen or a single antibiotic dose after an identifiable trigger have helped. Long-term antibiotic use also needs to be weighed against side-effects and antimicrobial resistance, which the World Health Organization describes as a growing threat to global health.

The mini-bladder findings recast a UTI as a disease shaped by interactions between bacteria, bladder tissue, the immune system and the chemical and physical conditions inside the bladder.

Researchers in the separate UK bladder-model study also investigated whether bacteria-killing viruses called bacteriophages, or phages, could help target bacteria persisting in bladder tissue. Phages reduced clusters of bacteria inside bladder cells, but adding them to nitrofurantoin did not consistently clear more bacteria from the bladder tissue than the antibiotic alone.

For someone whose infection keeps coming back, one possible explanation is that a small population of bacteria survived the original treatment and was able to start growing again.