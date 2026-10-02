Russians Destroy Dline.Ua Data Center In Kyiv
"As of October 1, the dline data center at 28 Predslavynska Street was destroyed as a result of a Russian strike," the company said.
The company added that all services and customer data had been transferred to backup facilities.Read also: Russian forces launch another attack on Cosmonova data center
This is already the third data center to report suspending operations in recent days as a result of Russian attacks.
On October 1, the data center located in Kyiv's Parkovy business center ceased operations due to critical damage.
Photo: dline
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