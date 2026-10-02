Russians Destroy Dline.Ua Data Center In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The company that owns the data center said this in a comment to Hromadske Radio.

"As of October 1, the dline data center at 28 Predslavynska Street was destroyed as a result of a Russian strike," the company said.

The company added that all services and customer data had been transferred to backup facilities.

Russian forces launch another attack on Cosmonova data center

This is already the third data center to report suspending operations in recent days as a result of Russian attacks.

On October 1, the data center located in Kyiv's Parkovy business center ceased operations due to critical damage.

Photo: dline