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Russians Destroy Dline.Ua Data Center In Kyiv

Russians Destroy Dline.Ua Data Center In Kyiv


2026-10-02 06:07:45
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The company that owns the data center said this in a comment to Hromadske Radio.

"As of October 1, the dline data center at 28 Predslavynska Street was destroyed as a result of a Russian strike," the company said.

The company added that all services and customer data had been transferred to backup facilities.

Read also: Russian forces launch another attack on Cosmonova data center

This is already the third data center to report suspending operations in recent days as a result of Russian attacks.

On October 1, the data center located in Kyiv's Parkovy business center ceased operations due to critical damage.

Photo: dline

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