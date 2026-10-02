Dengue Threat Grows Across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
The Health Department said 2,178 suspected dengue cases were reported across the province during the past week, of which 446 were confirmed.
According to the report, a total of 8,905 suspected dengue cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so far this year. Kohat has recorded the highest number of confirmed cases, with the total reaching 1,313.
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In Peshawar, 43 people tested positive for dengue over the past week, taking the total number of cases reported in the city this year to 324. Bannu has recorded 101 cases, while 65 people have been affected in Haripur.
The Health Department said dengue cases are being continuously monitored across the province. It added that efforts to identify and eliminate mosquito breeding sites and larvae are also underway.
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