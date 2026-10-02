​​​​Lloyds Banking Group: What Rising UK Rates Mean For The Shares​​​

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) Lloyds Banking Group: what rising UK rates and stubborn inflation mean for the shares

​Lloyds Banking Group is entering an increasingly complicated interest-rate environment. After a prolonged period in which investors expected UK borrowing costs to trend lower, stubborn inflation and renewed energy-price pressures have pushed the Bank of England towards a more cautious stance, potentially keeping interest rates higher for longer.

​For Lloyds, that creates both an opportunity and a risk.

​Year-to-date the Lloyds share price has risen by around 4% but over the past five years it gained 129% on a total annualised return basis and 192% on a total return (by re-investing dividends) basis.

​Lloyds Banking Group 5-year total return graph ​Source: Axel Rudolph, IG

​The bank remains highly sensitive to UK interest rates because of the size of its mortgage and retail banking operations. Higher rates can support net interest income by allowing banks to earn more on certain assets, although the benefit depends on deposit pricing, mortgage competition, funding costs and the speed at which loans reprice.

​The Bank of England kept Bank Rate at 3.75% in September, with three of the nine Monetary Policy Committee members voting for a 25-basis-point increase to 4%. The MPC said UK CPI inflation had risen to 3.1% in August, from 2.9% in July, and warned that inflation could rise further as the impact of higher energy prices feeds through. The Bank's staff projection suggested CPI could reach slightly above 4% in early 2027 under its prevailing assumptions. Analysts therefore expect the UK central bank to hike rates by 25 basis points to 4.00% before the end of the year.

​That is a very different backdrop from the straightforward rate-cut narrative that had supported expectations earlier in the year.

​Those looking to invest in Lloyds can do so through IG Invest or our share dealing service, while traders can access the share price via spread betting or CFD trading.

Lloyds is already benefiting from stronger income

​The latest Lloyds results provide evidence that the bank is currently operating from a position of considerable earnings strength.

​In its first-half 2026 results, Lloyds reported £9.747bn of net income, up 9% year-on-year, while statutory profit after tax increased 23% to £3.123bn. Return on tangible equity rose three percentage points to 17.1%, while the group's banking net interest margin increased to 3.19%, up 15 basis points year-on-year.

​Underlying net interest income was £7.278bn, up 9%, while other income increased 11% to £3.310bn.

​Importantly, the improvement was not simply a function of cutting costs. Lloyds reported operating costs of £4.876bn, broadly flat year-on-year, while its cost-to-income ratio was 50.4%.

​The bank also said it had generated more than £2bn of gross cost savings during its current strategic plan, helping to support higher shareholder distributions.

Why higher rates are a double-edged sword

​At first glance, a higher Bank Rate should be positive for a lender such as Lloyds.

​The basic mechanism is straightforward: banks can potentially earn more interest on assets as rates rise. But the benefit is not one-for-one because banks also have to pay more to attract and retain deposits, while competition can limit the extent to which higher rates can be passed through to borrowers.

​Mortgage competition is particularly important for Lloyds. The group has a huge UK mortgage book, meaning that a shift in fixed-rate mortgage pricing can affect future interest income as customers refinance.

​The latest Bank of England minutes show that financial conditions have already tightened, with quoted two-year fixed mortgage rates around 95 basis points higher than before the latest energy shock.

​For Lloyds, therefore, the crucial issue is not simply whether Bank Rate rises from 3.75% to 4%, but how long rates remain elevated and what happens to the spread between lending and deposit rates.

​The bank's own guidance currently assumes 2026 net interest income above £14.9bn, a cost-to-income ratio below 50%, an asset-quality ratio of around 25 basis points and return on tangible equity above 16%. It also expects capital generation of more than 200 basis points and a year-end CET1 ratio of around 13%.

Inflation creates a different set of risks

​Higher inflation is less straightforwardly positive for Lloyds.

​On the one hand, persistent inflation can keep interest rates higher for longer, potentially supporting banking margins.

​On the other, inflation squeezes household disposable income and can make it harder for borrowers to service mortgages and other loans. That matters for credit quality.

​The latest UK CPI figures show the extent of the problem. Headline CPI reached 3.1% in August, while services inflation remained at 3.4% and core CPI at 2.6%. Transport inflation accelerated sharply, with motor fuel prices contributing heavily to the monthly increase.

​The Bank of England said in September that it had so far seen little evidence of material second-round effects in wage and price-setting, but warned that the risk could increase if elevated energy prices persist.

​For Lloyds, this creates a balancing act. Higher rates can support income, but an economy under pressure from elevated borrowing costs and rising household expenses can eventually produce higher arrears, weaker loan demand and greater impairment charges.

​So far, credit quality has remained supportive. Lloyds reported an asset-quality ratio of 25 basis points in the first half, while describing credit performance as strong and stable.

​For those wanting to understand how broader commodity trading trends in oil markets feed into inflation and ultimately into bank earnings, our educational resources cover the connections between energy prices and the wider economic backdrop.

Dividends remain a major part of the story

​Capital returns are arguably just as important to the Lloyds investment case as the outlook for net interest income.

​The bank increased its 2026 interim ordinary dividend by 30% to 1.58p per share, equivalent to a distribution of £918m. The dividend was paid on 15 September. Lloyds said it remains committed to a progressive and sustainable dividend policy.

​The scale of the increase is significant because Lloyds has been steadily rebuilding its ordinary dividend following the disruption caused by the pandemic.

​The bank says it has distributed around £17bn to shareholders since 2021, while the ordinary dividend per share has increased by more than 130% since the first half of 2021.

​But Lloyds is not relying on dividends alone.

​For income-focused investors, the combination of a growing dividend and an active buyback programme makes Lloyds an increasingly compelling case. You can find out more about the advantages of buying shares and how to build a dividend-focused portfolio through our educational resources.

£2.75bn of buybacks

​The group is also returning excess capital through share repurchases.

​In January 2026, Lloyds began a £1.75bn ordinary share buyback programme. By the end of June it had purchased around 1.2 billion shares for approximately £1.2bn.

​Following its half-year results, Lloyds announced a further £1bn buyback, taking the announced 2026 buyback programmes to £2.75bn.

​The decision to favour a buyback over a special dividend for the additional £1bn distribution reflects Lloyds' stated capital-allocation approach. The bank said it intends to operate towards a CET1 capital target of around 13% at the end of 2026. Its pro-forma CET1 ratio stood at 13.1% at the end of June.

​For investors, buybacks can also gradually reduce the number of shares over which future dividends and earnings are distributed.

Technical analysis of the Lloyds share price and analyst ratings

​The Lloyds share price - up just under 4% year-to-date and around 17% above its March low - continues to slide from its early August peak at 117.90p, a level last traded during the financial crisis in October 2008, and is grappling with its 2026 uptrend line.

​A fall through this week's low at 101.85p on a daily chart closing basis may put the February and June lows at 98.18p-to-94.40p back on the map.

​Lloyds Banking Group weekly candlestick chart Source: TradingView

​The short-term downtrend remains intact while no bullish reversal takes the Lloyds share price above its late September 109.85p high.

​Below this level sit the 200-day moving average (SMA) and mid-February-to-April highs at 104.20p-to-105.90p which may act as resistance.

​Lloyds Banking Group daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView

​The longer-term bull market in Lloyds shares is deemed to stay intact while the March low at 87.62p holds.

​Once the current consolidation phase has run its course and a sustained break above the 117.90p August high has taken place, the medium-term bullish trend is likely to resume with the July 2008 low at 125.20p being eyed.

​According to LSEG Data & Analytics, analysts have a consensus 'buy' rating on Lloyds, with an average long-term price target of 126.13p, around 23% above the current share price as of 2 October 2026.

​Source: LSEG Data & Analytics

​Meanwhile, TipRanks gives Lloyds a 'strong buy' rating despite a Smart Score of '7 Neutral'.

Source: TipRanks What matters next for Lloyds shares?

​The next phase of the Lloyds story is therefore less about whether the bank can benefit from higher interest rates and more about how sustainable its earnings are if rates remain elevated.

​A prolonged period of higher Bank Rate could support net interest income, provided deposit competition and mortgage pricing do not erode margins. At the same time, persistent inflation and higher household borrowing costs could eventually put pressure on credit quality and loan demand.

​The bank enters this period with several buffers: strong first-half profitability, a 17.1% return on tangible equity, a 13.1% pro-forma CET1 ratio and substantial excess-capital distributions already under way.

​The next major checkpoint is Lloyds' third-quarter interim management statement on 29 October 2026, followed by full-year results on 28 January 2027.

​Investors will be watching net interest income, the banking net interest margin, impairment trends, deposit and loan growth and capital generation particularly closely.

​With UK inflation back above 3% and the Bank of England warning that it could rise further above its 2% target, the interest-rate environment has become less predictable. For Lloyds, that means the same inflation shock that could provoke a rate hike, delay rate cuts and support margins also carries the risk of weakening the economy and increasing pressure on borrowers.

​The bank's ability to continue converting income growth into capital while maintaining credit quality will therefore be central to the outlook for both its dividends and its substantial buyback programme.

How to invest in Lloyds shares​Do your research on Lloyds, the Q3 interim management statement on 29 October and the key metrics to watch​Download IG Invest or open a share dealing account with us​Search for Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY) in our platform or app​Choose the number of shares or value of money you'd like to invest​Place your trade Important to know

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