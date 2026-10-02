MENAFN - GetNews)"Zhongshan Lufutatech Co., Ltd."Zhongshan Lufutatech Co., Ltd. is a national high-tech enterprise specializing in air and water purification appliances. Leveraging 20 years of expertise, we provide OEM and ODM solutions for car ozone generators, commercial ozone machines, and air purifiers. Backed by 50+ patents and global certifications including CE, ETL, and FCC, we deliver certified, high-performance environmental solutions to partners across 40+ countries.

Zhongshan, Guangdong, China - Octorber 2, 2026 - Zhongshan Lufutatech Co., Ltd., a recognized national high-tech enterprise situated in the dynamic core of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, is redefining the global supply chain landscape for professional environmental appliances. Building upon nearly twenty years of rigorous technical and manufacturing heritage inherited from HIHAP, Lufutatech continues to solidify its standing as a premier global manufacturer, factory, and supplier of advanced air and water purification technologies. With a comprehensive portfolio encompassing professional car ozone generators, vehicle ozone machines, commercial ozone generators, portable ozone equipment, and high-efficiency household air purifiers, the company delivers exceptional engineering excellence designed to address the stringent sourcing requirements of international B2B buyers, distributors, and brand owners worldwide.

In today's highly competitive international trade environment, global procurement managers and purchasing directors face continuous pressure to source reliable, certified, and technologically advanced environmental appliances. B2B buyers navigating wholesale markets increasingly demand strict adherence to international safety standards, robust intellectual property protection, and scalable manufacturing capabilities. Zhongshan Lufutatech Co., Ltd. addresses these complex purchasing criteria directly by offering full-scale original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services backed by an infrastructure built on precision engineering, uncompromising quality control, and continuous technological innovation.

At the core of Lufutatech's manufacturing prowess is an elite research and development division featuring professionals averaging over fifteen years of industry experience. This dedicated engineering team has successfully secured more than fifty national patents, driving breakthroughs in proprietary technologies such as self-developed ceramic ozone plates, advanced zeolite rotor desiccant dehumidification, and multi-stage filtration systems capable of achieving over ninety-nine percent formaldehyde removal and ninety-nine point ninety-seven percent PM2.5 purification. By maintaining complete oversight from raw material selection to finished product assembly, the company ensures a process defect rate of under one percent, a one hundred percent finished product qualification rate, and an exceptional customer complaint rate of under zero point five percent.

Procurement professionals seeking top-tier vehicle and commercial sanitation solutions will find Lufutatech's specialized product lines exceptionally well-suited for diverse market applications. The company's flagship car ozone generator and vehicle ozone machine models are engineered to provide rapid, chemical-free odor elimination and deep sterilization for automotive detailing, fleet management, and consumer retail sectors. Equipped with robust output controls and durable housing materials, these units represent the pinnacle of professional portable ozone generation. Furthermore, the extensive range of commercial ozone generator s and portable air cleaners meets the rigorous demands of hospitality, healthcare, and residential distribution networks across more than forty countries and regions globally.

International expansion and regulatory compliance remain paramount concerns for purchasing agents evaluating potential manufacturing partners. Lufutatech's entire product ecosystem-including all proprietary offerings under the LUFUTA, LUFUTATECH, and HIHAP brands-holds comprehensive international certifications, including CE, ETL, PSE, FCC, and LVD compliance. These credentials ensure seamless market access and legal conformity for importers operating in North America, Europe, Asia, and beyond. Additionally, the company's verified status as an Alibaba Gold Plus Supplier and a Made-in-China Audited Supplier provides institutional buyers with absolute transparency and confidence during the vendor vetting process.

Recognized repeatedly for corporate excellence, including honors such as the Zhongshan Class A Credit Enterprise designation and the Zhongshan Excellent Export Enterprise award for consecutive years, Lufutatech remains deeply committed to sustainable industrial growth. The enterprise tenet of fresh air, clean water, and a pure world guides ongoing investments in green manufacturing practices, energy-efficient product architectures, and smart interconnected purification technologies. As global demand shifts toward intelligent, high-efficiency environmental controls, Lufutatech continues to empower international distributors and brand partners with reliable supply chains, custom branding options, and superior product longevity.

Global buyers, wholesalers, and procurement specialists interested in establishing long-term manufacturing partnerships or requesting detailed product catalogs for car ozone generators, commercial ozone machine s, and advanced air purifiers are invited to connect directly with the Lufutatech corporate team. Detailed product specifications and direct inquiry channels are accessible through official company representatives.

About Us

Zhongshan Lufutatech Co., Ltd. is a national high-tech enterprise and leading global manufacturer specializing in the research, development, and production of air and water purification small appliances. Operating out of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area in China, the company leverages two decades of technical expertise to deliver certified, high-performance ozone generators, air purifiers, and dehumidifiers to partners across more than forty countries.