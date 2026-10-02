India AI-Enabled Clinical Trials Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast To 2035 Market To Reach USD 803 Million As Cloud And Decentralized Trials Drive 21.4% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target cloud-based AI platforms, oncology applications and CRO partnerships to accelerate enrollment, cut trial-cycle costs and scale decentralized studies across India.

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "India AI-Enabled Clinical Trials Market by Component, Application, Therapeutic Area, Deployment Mode, End User, Trial Phase, and Regions - Trends and Forecast Till 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The India AI-enabled clinical trials market is projected to grow from USD 140 million in the current year to USD 803 million by 2035, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 21.4% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by rising clinical trial activity, increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D investment, healthcare digitization, and wider adoption of decentralized and hybrid trial models.

India AI-Enabled Clinical Trials Market Growth and Trends

Artificial intelligence is becoming a core capability across India's clinical research ecosystem. Sponsors and contract research organizations (CROs) are using AI-assisted trial design, automated eligibility screening, predictive enrollment modeling, electronic data capture (EDC), adverse event triage, and remote patient monitoring to shorten timelines, improve data quality, reduce protocol amendments, and control per-patient monitoring costs.

India remains an attractive clinical research destination because of its large and genetically diverse treatment-naive patient population, expanding network of accredited investigator sites, skilled research workforce, and lower operating costs compared with North America and Western Europe. Global biopharmaceutical companies are also increasing their India-based research operations, clinical trial sites, and Phase II and Phase III programs, creating demand for scalable AI-enabled clinical trial software and services.

Large multinational sponsors and leading domestic CROs currently account for a significant share of adoption. However, cloud-based and subscription-priced platforms are improving accessibility for mid-sized biotechnology companies and generic drug developers. Oncology leads the adoption of AI-enabled patient identification, trial-matching, and risk-based monitoring technologies, followed by cardiovascular disease, infectious disease, and metabolic disorder programs.

Regulatory modernization is strengthening market confidence. The CDSCO SUGAM portal has digitized substantial portions of the clinical trial application and approval process, while guidance continues to evolve for remote monitoring, electronic informed consent, decentralized data collection, and AI-based decision-support tools. These developments are encouraging the use of wearable-based data capture, telemedicine-linked follow-up, and automated document and safety-report workflows.

Key Market Growth Drivers



Rising clinical trial volumes and sponsor demand for faster patient recruitment, improved retention, and more efficient trial execution.

Expansion of India-based global capability centers (GCCs) supporting early and late-stage clinical development.

Growing use of AI-enabled platforms for protocol feasibility, site selection, enrollment forecasting, and predictive risk-based monitoring.

Increasing availability of electronic health records (EHRs), real-world data (RWD), and structured clinical datasets.

Adoption of decentralized and hybrid trials using AI-powered remote monitoring, wearable-device integration, and natural language processing based document automation. Strategic partnerships among CROs, hospital networks, pharmaceutical companies, and technology providers.

Market Challenges

Continued growth may be affected by data privacy requirements, cross-border data transfer restrictions, and uncertainty surrounding the regulatory treatment of AI-based clinical decision-support tools. Clinical data remains fragmented across hospital systems, laboratory networks, and paper-based records, limiting access to the clean and structured datasets required for model training and validation.

Differences in site-level digital maturity also constrain adoption outside major metropolitan research hubs. Additional barriers include extended approval processes, integration challenges across legacy clinical systems, and a shortage of professionals with combined expertise in clinical research and data science.

India AI-Enabled Clinical Trials Market: Key Segment Insights



Component: Software / Platforms represent the largest segment, while Services covering data annotation, model validation, implementation, and consulting are expected to record the fastest growth.

Application: Major applications include Patient Recruitment and Retention, Trial Design and Protocol Optimization, Predictive Analytics and Risk-Based Monitoring, Real-World Data and Evidence Generation, and Regulatory and Compliance Management.

Therapeutic Area: Oncology holds the largest market share due to complex protocols, biomarker-driven patient stratification, and the availability of structured real-world oncology data. Cardiovascular Disorders and Infectious Diseases are also prominent.

Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based platforms lead new implementations because sponsors favor scalable, subscription-based access. On-Premises deployment remains relevant for organizations with specific security and infrastructure requirements.

End User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies account for the largest revenue share. Contract Research Organizations (CROs) are the fastest-growing adopters as they integrate AI-enabled recruitment, monitoring, and analytics into outsourced trial services.

Trial Phase: The market covers Phase I, Phase II, and Phase III trials, with growing demand associated with the expansion of later-stage studies in India. Region: South India and West India lead current deployment, supported by research and technology clusters in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad. North India is expected to grow rapidly as site networks expand around Delhi-NCR and other research centers.

Example Players in the India AI-Enabled Clinical Trials Market



Accutest Research Laboratories

IQVIA

ICON

Lambda Therapeutic Research

Reliance Life Sciences

Syngene International

Saama Technologies

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Veeva Systems WuXi AppTec

Research Coverage

The report evaluates market size, sales forecasts, competitive positioning, technology maturity, regulatory developments, partnerships, funding activity, collaborations, and technology-licensing agreements. Analysis is provided across component, application, therapeutic area, deployment mode, end user, trial phase, and region. It also examines the CDSCO / NDCTR 2019 framework, CTRI registration requirements, decentralized trial components, and competitive intensity using Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Key Questions Answered



What is the current and projected value of the India AI-enabled clinical trials market through 2035?

Which applications, therapeutic areas, deployment models, end users, and regions offer the strongest growth opportunities?

Which solution providers and CROs are active in the Indian market?

How are regulatory changes influencing AI-enabled and decentralized clinical trials? What operational, technical, workforce, and data-related barriers may affect adoption?

Reasons to Buy This Report

The report provides revenue projections and actionable market intelligence for established companies, new entrants, investors, technology providers, CROs, and research institutions. It supports market-entry planning, go-to-market strategy development, competitive benchmarking, investment assessment, customer targeting, and identification of white-space opportunities across therapeutic areas and deployment models.

Additional Benefits



Complementary Excel data packs for all analytical modules

15% free content customization

Detailed report walkthrough session with the research team Free updated report if the purchased edition is 6-12 months old or older

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Report Coverage

1.3. Market Segmentation

1.4. Key Market Insights

1.5. Market Share Insights

1.6. Key Questions Answered

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Chapter Overview

2.2. Research Assumptions

2.2.1. Market Landscape and Market Trends

2.2.2. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis

2.2.3. Comparative Analysis

2.3. Database Building

2.3.1. Data Collection

2.3.2. Data Validation

2.3.3. Data Analysis

2.4. Project Methodology

2.4.1. Secondary Research

2.4.1.1. Annual Reports

2.4.1.2. Academic Research Papers

2.4.1.3. Company Websites

2.4.1.4. Investor Presentations

2.4.1.5. Regulatory Filings

2.4.1.6. White Papers

2.4.1.7. Industry Publications

2.4.1.8. Conferences and Seminars

2.4.1.9. Government Portals

2.4.1.10. Media and Press Releases

2.4.1.11. Newsletters

2.4.1.12. Industry Databases

2.4.1.13. Roots Proprietary Databases

2.4.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources

2.4.1.15. Social Media Portals

2.4.1.16. Other Secondary Sources

2.4.2. Primary Research

2.4.2.1. Types of Primary Research

2.4.2.1.1. Qualitative Research

2.4.2.1.2. Quantitative Research

2.4.2.1.3. Hybrid Approach

2.4.2.2. Advantages of Primary Research

2.4.2.3. Techniques for Primary Research

2.4.2.3.1. Interviews

2.4.2.3.2. Surveys

2.4.2.3.3. Focus Groups

2.4.2.3.4. Observational Research

2.4.2.3.5. Social Media Interactions

2.4.2.4. Key Opinion Leaders Considered in Primary Research

2.4.2.4.1. Company Executives (CXOs)

2.4.2.4.2. Board of Directors

2.4.2.4.3. Company Presidents and Vice Presidents

2.4.2.4.4. Research and Development Heads

2.4.2.4.5. Technical Experts

2.4.2.4.6. Subject Matter Experts

2.4.2.4.7. Scientists

2.4.2.4.8. Doctors and Other Healthcare Providers

2.4.2.5. Ethics and Integrity

2.4.2.5.1. Research Ethics

2.4.2.5.2. Data Integrity

2.4.3. Analytical Tools and Databases

2.5. Robust Quality Control

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Forecast Methodology

3.2.1. Top-down Approach

3.2.2. Bottom-up Approach

3.2.3. Hybrid Approach

3.3. Market Assessment Framework

3.3.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.3.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)

3.3.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)

3.4. Forecasting Tools and Techniques

3.4.1. Qualitative Forecasting

3.4.2. Correlation

3.4.3. Regression

3.4.4. Extrapolation

3.4.5. Convergence

3.4.6. Sensitivity Analysis

3.4.7. Scenario Planning

3.4.8. Data Visualization

3.4.9. Time Series Analysis

3.4.10. Forecast Error Analysis

3.5. Key Considerations

3.5.1. Demographics

3.5.2. Government Regulations

3.5.3. Reimbursement Scenarios

3.5.4. Market Access

3.5.5. Supply Chain

3.5.6. Industry Consolidation

3.5.7. Pandemic / Unforeseen Disruptions Impact

3.6. Limitations

4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Time Period

4.2.1.1. Historical Trends

4.2.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates

4.2.2. Currency Coverage

4.2.2.1. Major Currencies Affecting the Market

4.2.2.2. Factors Affecting Currency Fluctuations on the Industry

4.2.2.3. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Industry

4.2.3. Foreign Currency Exchange Rate

4.2.3.1. Impact of Foreign Exchange Rate Volatility on the Market

4.2.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk

4.2.4. Recession

4.2.4.1. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions and Potential Impact on the Market

4.2.4.2. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions and Lessons Learnt

4.2.5. Inflation

4.2.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures in the Economy

4.2.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on the Market Evolution

4.2.6. Interest Rates

4.2.6.1. Interest Rates and Their Impact on the Market

4.2.6.2. Strategies for Managing Interest Rate Risk

4.2.7. Commodity Flow Analysis

4.2.7.1. Type of Commodity

4.2.7.2. Origins and Destinations

4.2.7.3. Values and Weights

4.2.7.4. Modes of Transportation

4.2.8. Global Trade Dynamics

4.2.8.1. Import Scenario

4.2.8.2. Export Scenario

4.2.8.3. Trade Policies

4.2.8.4. Strategies for Mitigating the Risks Associated with Trade Barriers

4.2.8.5. Impact of Trade Barriers on the Market

4.2.9. War Impact Analysis

4.2.9.1. Russian-Ukraine War

4.2.9.2. Israel-Hamas War

4.2.10. COVID Impact / Related Factors

4.2.10.1. Global Economic Impact

4.2.10.2. Industry-specific Impact

4.2.10.3. Government Response and Stimulus Measures

4.2.10.4. Future Outlook and Adaptation Strategies

4.2.11. Other Indicators

4.2.11.1. Fiscal Policy

4.2.11.2. Consumer Spending

4.2.11.3. Gross Domestic Product

4.2.11.4. Employment

4.2.11.5. Taxes

4.2.11.6. Stock Market Performance

4.2.11.7. Cross Border Dynamics

4.3. Conclusion

5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. Overview of Clinical Trials in India

6.2. Role of Artificial Intelligence in Clinical Research

6.3. Regulatory Landscape

6.3.1. CDSCO

6.3.2. NDCTR 2019

6.3.3. Clinical Trials Registry-India (CTRI)

6.4. Future Perspectives

7. MARKET LANDSCAPE: AI-ENABLED CLINICAL TRIAL SOLUTIONS

7.1. Methodology and Key Parameters

7.2. Analysis by Component, Application, Deployment Mode, and Therapeutic Area

7.3. Analysis by Year of Establishment, Company Size, and Location of Headquarters

8. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

8.3. Methodology

8.4. Overview of Peer Groups Based in India

9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Accutest Research Laboratories

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Financial Information

9.2.3. Offerings Portfolio

9.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

9.3. IQVIA

9.4. ICON

9.5. Lambda Therapeutic Research

9.6. Reliance Life Sciences

9.7. Syngene International

9.8. Saama Technologies

9.9. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

9.10. Veeva Systems

9.11. WuXi AppTec

10. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

10.1. Partnerships and Collaborations

10.2. Funding and Investments

10.3. Global and Regional Events

11. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Market Drivers

11.3. Market Restraints

11.4. Market Opportunities

11.5. Market Challenges

11.6. Conclusion

12. GLOBAL AND INDIA AI-ENABLED CLINICAL TRIALS MARKET: HISTORICAL TRENDS AND FORECAST TILL 2035

12.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology

12.2. Multivariate Scenario Analysis

12.2.1. Conservative Scenario

12.2.2. Optimistic Scenario

13. INDIA AI-ENABLED CLINICAL TRIALS MARKET, BY COMPONENT

13.1. India AI-Enabled Clinical Trials Market for Software: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

13.2. India AI-Enabled Clinical Trials Market for Services: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14. INDIA AI-ENABLED CLINICAL TRIALS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

14.1. India AI-Enabled Clinical Trials Market for Patient Recruitment & Retention: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.2. India AI-Enabled Clinical Trials Market for Trial Design & Protocol Optimization: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.3. India AI-Enabled Clinical Trials Market for Predictive Analytics & Risk-Based Monitoring: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.4. India AI-Enabled Clinical Trials Market for Real-World Data & Evidence Generation: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.5. India AI-Enabled Clinical Trials Market for Regulatory & Compliance Management: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15. INDIA AI-ENABLED CLINICAL TRIALS MARKET, BY THERAPEUTIC AREA

15.1. India AI-Enabled Clinical Trials Market for Oncology: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.2. India AI-Enabled Clinical Trials Market for Cardiovascular: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.3. India AI-Enabled Clinical Trials Market for Neurology: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.4. India AI-Enabled Clinical Trials Market for Infectious Diseases: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.5. India AI-Enabled Clinical Trials Market for Metabolic Disorders: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.6. India AI-Enabled Clinical Trials Market for Others: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16. INDIA AI-ENABLED CLINICAL TRIALS MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODE

16.1. India AI-Enabled Clinical Trials Market for Cloud-Based: Historical Trends (Since 2022) And Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.2. India AI-Enabled Clinical Trials Market for On-Premises: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17. INDIA AI-ENABLED CLINICAL TRIALS MARKET, BY END USER

17.1. India AI-Enabled Clinical Trials Market for Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.2. India AI-Enabled Clinical Trials Market for Contract Research Organizations: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.3. India AI-Enabled Clinical Trials Market for Academic Research Institutes: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.4. India AI-Enabled Clinical Trials Market for Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

18. INDIA AI-ENABLED CLINICAL TRIALS MARKET, BY TRIAL PHASE

18.1. India AI-Enabled Clinical Trials Market for Phase I: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

18.2. India AI-Enabled Clinical Trials Market for Phase II: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

18.3. India AI-Enabled Clinical Trials Market for Phase III: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19. INDIA AI-ENABLED CLINICAL TRIALS MARKET, BY REGION

19.1. India AI-Enabled Clinical Trials Market in North India: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.2. India AI-Enabled Clinical Trials Market in West India: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.3. India AI-Enabled Clinical Trials Market in South India: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.4. India AI-Enabled Clinical Trials Market in East India: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20. CONCLUDING INSIGHTS

21. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS: INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS

22. TABULATED DATA

23. LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Accutest Research Laboratories

IQVIA

ICON

Lambda Therapeutic Research

Reliance Life Sciences

Syngene International

Saama Technologies

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Veeva Systems WuXi AppTec

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