Vietnam Glufosinate-Ammonium Herbicide Import Market Guide 2023-2026 Imports Climb 44.8% As Domestic Supply Gaps Unlock Export And Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target Vietnam's top importers using verified contacts and Excel data to refine sourcing, optimize supply chains, reduce risk and accelerate customer acquisition

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vietnam Glufosinate-ammonium Herbicide Import Guide 2023-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vietnam Glufosinate-ammonium Herbicide Import Guide 2023-2026 provides herbicide manufacturers, pesticide exporters, chemical traders, agricultural input distributors and investment institutions with actionable intelligence for entering and expanding within the Vietnamese market.

The guide examines Vietnam's glufosinate-ammonium herbicide industry, import activity, competitive landscape and leading buyers. It covers approximately 130 Vietnamese companies that imported glufosinate-ammonium herbicides in 2024, including large agricultural groups, regional agricultural input distributors, pesticide traders and key end buyers.

Detailed coverage of the top 10 importers includes company profiles, contact information, import volume, import value, pricing, import sources and major suppliers for 2023-2026. Excel data is also included to support buyer screening, account management, market analysis and targeted business development.

Vietnam Glufosinate-ammonium Herbicide Market

Vietnam's agricultural sector supports substantial demand for effective weed management products across rice, corn, melons, vegetables and other important crops. The continued modernization of agriculture, wider use of mechanized farming and growth of facility agriculture are increasing demand for efficient herbicide solutions.

Glufosinate-ammonium holds an important position in field management, including post-transplanting rice, direct-seeding systems and crop rotation periods. Its rapid action, broad application range and suitability for modern crop production have supported adoption in Vietnam. Increasing pesticide safety requirements and stricter agricultural export quality standards are also expected to influence long-term market demand.

Vietnam currently has limited domestic capacity for manufacturing glufosinate technical grade. Local chemical and pesticide companies have not established a large-scale, self-sufficient supply system, leaving the market dependent on imported technical grade (TC) products and finished formulations. This reliance creates opportunities for international manufacturers, exporters and supply chain partners.

Import Market Growth and Leading Supply Countries

Vietnam imported approximately US$ 44.10 million of glufosinate-ammonium herbicides in 2024. Total imports increased to US$ 63.85 million in 2025, representing growth of 44.8% compared with 2024. The figures demonstrate accelerating demand and the importance of Vietnam as a regional herbicide import market.

China remained Vietnam's largest source of glufosinate-ammonium herbicides. China and India together accounted for approximately 99.9% of total Vietnamese imports in 2025, indicating a highly concentrated international supply structure. Continued expansion in crop planting, agricultural production and farm input expenditure is expected to support further import growth.

Foreign Investment Environment

Vietnam offers several advantages for foreign companies evaluating opportunities in the glufosinate-ammonium herbicide industry:



Political stability, consistent economic development policies and continued agricultural modernization.

Relatively low labor costs for manufacturing, packaging, distribution and related operations.

A strategic location on the eastern Indochina Peninsula, supported by a 3,260-kilometer coastline, numerous ports and established transportation links.

Legal protections and preferential policies available to qualifying foreign investors. Access to international markets through 19 free trade agreements signed or in progress, including platforms such as RCEP and the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area.

Pesticide production is a conditional investment sector under Vietnam's Investment Law, although foreign investment is not prohibited. International investors may establish wholly foreign-owned enterprises or form joint ventures with Vietnamese companies in accordance with applicable investment and enterprise regulations.

Before commencing operations, investors must complete required procedures involving investment registration, company registration and land use approval. Relevant registrations and permits for pesticide production and sales must also be obtained from Vietnam's agricultural authorities.

Key Features of the Import Guide



Importer coverage: Profiles major Vietnamese agricultural groups, distributors, pesticide traders and end buyers.

Commercial intelligence: Provides contact details, import quantities, values, prices, supply origins and principal suppliers for the top 10 importers.

Market analysis: Reviews import policies, demand trends, supply conditions and major source countries.

Practical data: Includes Excel data for efficient screening, segmentation, account management and buyer outreach. Strategic value: Supports customer acquisition, supply chain planning, investment assessment, risk management and regional market development.

The Vietnam Glufosinate-ammonium Herbicide Import Guide 2023-2026 enables global suppliers and investors to identify qualified customers, assess market opportunities and develop informed strategies for Vietnam's growing agricultural chemicals sector.

Key Topics Covered



1 Industry Overview

1.1 Industry Definition and Classification

1.2 Current Status of the Vietnamese Glufosinate-ammonium Herbicide Fungicide Industry

1.2.1 Supply Situation of the Vietnamese Glufosinate-ammonium Herbicide Fungicide Industry

1.2.2 Downstream Market Demand Situation of the Vietnamese Glufosinate-ammonium Herbicide Fungicide Industry

1.3 Overview of Foreign Investment in the Vietnamese Glufosinate-ammonium Herbicide Fungicide Industry

2 Import Market Overview

2.1 Import Scale of Glufosinate-ammonium Herbicide Fungicide in Vietnam

2.2 Major Import Sources of Glufosinate-ammonium Herbicide Fungicide in Vietnam

3 Overview of Importers (2023-2026)

3.1 Annual Overview of Glufosinate-ammonium Herbicide Fungicide Importers

3.1.1 Total Scale of Importers by Year

3.1.2 Top 5 Importers by Year

4 Top 10 Importers in 2026

4.1 Importer Profiles

4.2 Import Status, 2023-2026

4.3 Major Import Sources, 2023-2026

4.4 Major Suppliers, 2023-2026

5 Suggestions for Investment and Cooperation

5.1 Investment Suggestions

5.2 Cooperation Suggestions

List of Charts [48]



Companies Featured



BMC GROUP CO, LTD

BMC VINHPHUC JOINT STOCK COMPANY AGRI SHOP JOINT STOCK CO

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