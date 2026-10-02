Virginia Credit Union Celebrates Official Opening of Financial Success Center at Radford University

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) $2.5 Million in Funding from VACU Creates Financial Education Resource for New River and Roanoke Valleys

RADFORD, VIRGINIA, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radford University and Virginia Credit Union (VACU) celebrated the official opening of the university's Financial Success Center on September 17, advancing a partnership designed to promote financial well-being and personal finance education on campus and across the New River and Roanoke valleys.

Established through $2.5 million in funding from VACU, the Financial Success Center will provide one-on-one coaching and community programming focused on practical money management skills, including budgeting, saving, managing student loans, credit building, investing, and preparing for major financial milestones.

Gayle Evezich has been named Executive Director of the Financial Success Center. In her role, Evezich will oversee all center operations and lead initiatives to expand financial education and coaching services to Radford University students, faculty, staff, and alumni. The center's programming will eventually extend beyond campus to support community members throughout the region.

"Financial education has always been at the heart of Virginia Credit Union's mission as we strive to improve the financial well-being of our members and the communities we serve,” said Chris Shockley, President/CEO of VACU.“This center represents far more than a new program or initiative - it is a tangible reflection of our deep commitment to those we are honored to serve. In the years to come, the center's work will have a meaningful, measurable impact by helping individuals make informed decisions about personal finance and money management - strengthening our families and communities in the process.”

The center is strategically located within Radford University's Davis College of Business and Economics and will serve as a hub for financial well-being, career readiness, and long-term success. Through professional staff and trained student mentors, the center will deliver individualized coaching, workshops, and educational programs.

"I am thrilled to lead the Virginia Credit Union Financial Success Center and build on the exceptional foundation that VACU has established through its financial education initiatives," said Gayle Evezich, Executive Director of the Financial Success Center. "This center represents an incredible opportunity to reach the Radford campus community and extend our impact into the broader New River Valley and Roanoke communities. We're excited to empower students and community members with the knowledge and tools they need to take control of their financial futures and achieve greater success in all aspects of their lives."

In 2025, VACU's nationally recognized financial education programs reached more than 200,000 people through in-person presentations, online resources, and community partnerships. The credit union was recently honored by the Institute for Financial Literacy, which recognized VACU as its Organization of the Year for exceptional innovation, dedication, and commitment to financial education. The credit union also offers comprehensive online financial education resources at vacu.org/learn

More details about the Financial Success Center are available at radford.edu or by contacting Gayle Evezich at the center.

About Virginia Credit Union

Virginia Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative offering a variety of affordable banking services, loans, mortgages, and free financial education resources, all designed to help people feel more confident and achieve greater success. Virginia Credit Union is an equal housing opportunity lender and is federally insured by the NCUA. Visit vacu.org.

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Virginia Credit Union and Radford University Partner to Expand Financial Education Resources on Campus and Across Community Virginia Credit Union Celebrates Official Opening of Financial Success Center at Radford University

CONTACT: Lewis Wood Virginia Credit Union 804-560-5664...