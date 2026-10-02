Wasabicard To Convene Circle, Visa And Payments Leaders At TOKEN2049

SINGAPORE, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WasabiCard, a global payment infrastructure provider that connects stablecoin funding with card issuing and cross-border payouts, will host“Stablecoin & Payments: Funds Flow” on October 6 in Singapore during TOKEN2049 week. Held at Raffles Singapore, the forum will bring together executives from stablecoin issuers, card networks, fintechs, institutional digital-asset firms and cloud infrastructure providers to examine the practical rails needed to move on-chain value into day-to-day commerce.









The central question is no longer whether stablecoins can move value; it is whether liquidity can be settled, safeguarded and made usable across regulated payment rails at enterprise scale. Funds Flow will examine the operational links between on-chain capital markets and real-world payments, including conversion and settlement, card issuing, cross-border payouts, treasury controls, fraud management and reconciliation.

Two discussions will anchor the program. The first will focus on on-chain capital markets: tokenized assets, liquidity, market structure, institutional participation and global settlement. The second will examine the operating requirements for stablecoin payments at scale, including compliance, merchant acceptance, card programs, cross-border payments and corporate treasury.

Vidit Agrawal, Vice President of Partnerships and Business Development for APAC at Circle, will join the event to exchange perspectives on the stablecoin ecosystem and real-world payment applications with representatives from across the payments, digital asset, and fintech sectors. WasabiCard is also listed in the official Circle Alliance member directory. The event will further connect stablecoin ecosystem builders with payment infrastructure providers and businesses deploying real-world applications, supporting dialogue across different parts of the industry.

Other announced participants include Komil Desai, US Head of Crypto Partnerships of Visa; Dr. Daxue Wang, CFO of Lotus Technology; Yogesh Sangle, EVP APAC of NIUM; Shukyee Ma, Co-founder of Plume; Yifan Zhang, General Manager, South Asia at Safeheron; Chye Kit, Co-founder & CEO of WIDTH; Kelly Sohn, Head of Digital Asset Strategy of Mirae Asset and David Sung from AWS. WasabiCard will announce the full speaker lineup and further event updates through its official channels.









“Stablecoins are not replacing the payment layer. They are reshaping the settlement layer,” said Ray Yang, Co-founder and CEO of WasabiCard.“The question now is how to make that settlement layer work with the compliance, controls and user experience that businesses need. Funds Flow brings the people building those pieces into the same room.”

According to The Nilson Report 's September 2026 issue, WasabiCard serves more than 700 enterprises, has issued more than 700,000 cards and processed more than US$1 billion in transaction volume. Its infrastructure connects to more than 70 card BINs and supports stablecoin conversion and settlement in more than 30 fiat currencies.

Event Information

Event: Stablecoin & Payments: Funds Flow

Date: October 6, 2026

Location: Raffles Singapore, 1 Beach Road, Singapore 189673

Host: WasabiCard

Event link:

About WasabiCard

WasabiCard is a global payment infrastructure provider that enables enterprises, fintechs and internet-native businesses to issue white-label debit and prepaid cards, distribute payouts and manage cross-border payments using stablecoin-powered funding and settlement. Through a single API, businesses can access global card issuing, virtual and physical cards, multi-currency settlement, expense controls and embedded payment capabilities. WasabiCard supports use cases including payroll and contractor payouts, commissions and settlements, media buying, SaaS subscriptions, AI-agent purchases, corporate expenses and digital financial applications.

Follow WasabiCard on X and LinkedIn for the latest updates on product developments, partnerships, and insights into the future of stablecoin-powered payments.

Business Contact

Fire, co-founder of WasabiCard

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WhatsApp: +852 6242 6393

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