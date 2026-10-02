The Ensign Group Adds New Operations In Colorado

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the EnsignTM group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it acquired the operations of the following facilities:



Delta Post Acute and Rehabilitation, an 80-bed skilled nursing facility located in Delta, CO;

La Villa Grande Care Center, a 96-bed skilled nursing facility located in Grand Junction, CO;

Milestone Health and Rehabilitation, a 190-bed skilled nursing facility located in Littleton, CO;

Monument Ridge Health and Rehabilitation, an 88-bed skilled nursing facility located in Grand Junction, CO;

Pendant Health and Rehabilitation, a 130-bed skilled nursing facility located in Lakewood, CO;

Skyline Ridge Health and Rehabilitation, a healthcare campus with 85 skilled nursing beds and 47 independent living units located in Canon City, CO; and Springs Village Care Center, a 91-bed skilled nursing facility located in Colorado Springs, CO.



Each facility is operated by an Ensign affiliated operator and subject to a long-term triple net lease. This acquisition was effective as of October 1, 2026.

“We are delighted to expand our longstanding presence in Colorado with the addition of these facilities,” said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer.“Ensign has served communities across Colorado for many years, and these operations fit well within the existing footprint while expanding our presence on the Western Slopes.”

David Jorgensen, President of Endura Healthcare LLC, Ensign's Colorado-based subsidiary, added“Each of these communities has a dedicated group of caregivers committed to serving residents at a high level. Our focus will be on supporting local leadership, strengthening clinical programs and creating an environment where caregivers can thrive while delivering exceptional outcomes for those entrusted to our care.”

In an additional transaction on the same day, Ensign announced that it acquired the operations of eight facilities in Florida comprised of 713 additional skilled nursing beds and 66 independent living units. Every facility is operated by an Ensign affiliated operator and is subject to a long-term triple net lease. In another transaction on the same day, Ensign announced that it acquired the real estate and operations of“Englewood Heights Nursing and Rehabilitation”, a 118-bed skilled nursing facility located in Pensacola, Florida. The real estate was acquired by a subsidiary of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., Ensign's captive real estate company, and the facility is operated by an Ensign-affiliated tenant.

In a separate transaction on the same day, Ensign announced that it acquired the operations of four facilities in Washington comprised of 532 additional skilled nursing beds. Each of these facilities is operated by an Ensign affiliated operator and is subject to a long-term triple net lease.

Additionally, Ensign announced that through subsidiaries of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc. it acquired the real estate assets of five facilities that had previously been operating under third-party triple net leases. These facilities total 755 skilled nursing beds and are now subject to long-term leases with subsidiaries of Standard Bearer.

As of today, Ensign's growing portfolio consists of 418 healthcare operations, which includes 50 senior living operations, across 18 states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 189 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

About EnsignTM

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 418 healthcare facilities in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at .

Contact Information

The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500,...

SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.