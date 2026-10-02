Global Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2031 Smart HVAC And Green Buildings Unlock Asia-Pacific Growth Opportunities
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|198
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$5.31 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$8.46 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Dynamics
2.1. Market Drivers & Opportunities
2.2. Market Restraints & Challenges
2.3. Market Trends
2.4. Supply Chain Analysis
2.5. Policy & Regulatory Framework
2.6. Industry Experts Views
3. Research Methodology
3.1. Secondary Research
3.2. Primary Data Collection
3.3. Market Formation & Validation
3.4. Report Writing, Quality Check & Delivery
4. Market Structure
4.1. Market Considerate
4.2. Assumptions
4.3. Limitations
4.4. Abbreviations
4.5. Sources
4.6. Definitions
5. Economic /Demographic Snapshot
6. Global Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size by Value
6.2. Market Share by Region
6.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Geography
6.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Capacity
6.5. Market Size and Forecast, by Implementation Type
6.6. Market Size and Forecast, by End User
6.7. Market Size and Forecast, by Requirement
6.8. Market Size and Forecast, by Equipment
7. North America Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size by Value
7.2. Market Share by Country
7.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Capacity
7.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Implementation Type
7.5. Market Size and Forecast, by End User
7.6. Market Size and Forecast, by Requirement
7.7. United States Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook
7.7.1. Market Size by Value
7.7.2. Market Size and Forecast by Capacity
7.7.3. Market Size and Forecast by End User
7.7.4. Market Size and Forecast by Implementation Type
7.7.5. Market Size and Forecast by Requirement
7.8. Canada Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook
7.8.1. Market Size by Value
7.8.2. Market Size and Forecast by Capacity
7.8.3. Market Size and Forecast by Implementation Type
7.8.4. Market Size and Forecast by End User
7.8.5. Market Size and Forecast by Requirement
7.9. Mexico Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook
7.9.1. Market Size by Value
7.9.2. Market Size and Forecast by Capacity
7.9.3. Market Size and Forecast by Implementation Type
7.9.4. Market Size and Forecast by End User
7.9.5. Market Size and Forecast by Requirement
8. Europe Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size by Value
8.2. Market Share by Country
8.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Capacity
8.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Implementation Type
8.5. Market Size and Forecast, by End User
8.6. Market Size and Forecast, by Requirement
8.7. Germany Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook
8.7.1. Market Size by Value
8.7.2. Market Size and Forecast by Capacity
8.7.3. Market Size and Forecast by Implementation Type
8.7.4. Market Size and Forecast by End User
8.7.5. Market Size and Forecast by Requirement
8.8. United Kingdom (UK) Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook
8.8.1. Market Size by Value
8.8.2. Market Size and Forecast by Capacity
8.8.3. Market Size and Forecast by Implementation Type
8.8.4. Market Size and Forecast by End User
8.8.5. Market Size and Forecast by Requirement
8.9. France Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook
8.9.1. Market Size by Value
8.9.2. Market Size and Forecast by Capacity
8.9.3. Market Size and Forecast by Implementation Type
8.9.4. Market Size and Forecast by End User
8.9.5. Market Size and Forecast by Requirement
8.10. Italy Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook
8.10.1. Market Size by Value
8.10.2. Market Size and Forecast by Capacity
8.10.3. Market Size and Forecast by Implementation Type
8.10.4. Market Size and Forecast by End User
8.10.5. Market Size and Forecast by Requirement
8.11. Spain Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook
8.11.1. Market Size by Value
8.11.2. Market Size and Forecast by Capacity
8.11.3. Market Size and Forecast by Implementation Type
8.11.4. Market Size and Forecast by End User
8.11.5. Market Size and Forecast by Requirement
8.12. Russia Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook
8.12.1. Market Size by Value
8.12.2. Market Size and Forecast by Capacity
8.12.3. Market Size and Forecast by Implementation Type
8.12.4. Market Size and Forecast by End User
8.12.5. Market Size and Forecast by Requirement
9. Asia-Pacific Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size by Value
9.2. Market Share by Country
9.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Capacity
9.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Implementation Type
9.5. Market Size and Forecast, by End User
9.6. Market Size and Forecast, by Requirement
9.7. China Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook
9.7.1. Market Size by Value
9.7.2. Market Size and Forecast by Capacity
9.7.3. Market Size and Forecast by Implementation Type
9.7.4. Market Size and Forecast by End User
9.7.5. Market Size and Forecast by Requirement
9.8. Japan Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook
9.8.1. Market Size by Value
9.8.2. Market Size and Forecast by Capacity
9.8.3. Market Size and Forecast by Implementation Type
9.8.4. Market Size and Forecast by End User
9.8.5. Market Size and Forecast by Requirement
9.9. India Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook
9.9.1. Market Size by Value
9.9.2. Market Size and Forecast by Capacity
9.9.3. Market Size and Forecast by Implementation Type
9.9.4. Market Size and Forecast by End User
9.9.5. Market Size and Forecast by Requirement
9.10. Australia Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook
9.10.1. Market Size by Value
9.10.2. Market Size and Forecast by Capacity
9.10.3. Market Size and Forecast by Implementation Type
9.10.4. Market Size and Forecast by End User
9.10.5. Market Size and Forecast by Requirement
9.11. South Korea Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook
9.11.1. Market Size by Value
9.11.2. Market Size and Forecast by Capacity
9.11.3. Market Size and Forecast by Implementation Type
9.11.4. Market Size and Forecast by End User
9.11.5. Market Size and Forecast by Requirement
10. South America Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size by Value
10.2. Market Share by Country
10.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Capacity
10.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Implementation Type
10.5. Market Size and Forecast, by End User
10.6. Market Size and Forecast, by Requirement
10.7. Brazil Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook
10.7.1. Market Size by Value
10.7.2. Market Size and Forecast by Capacity
10.7.3. Market Size and Forecast by Implementation Type
10.7.4. Market Size and Forecast by End User
10.7.5. Market Size and Forecast by Requirement
10.8. Argentina Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook
10.8.1. Market Size by Value
10.8.2. Market Size and Forecast by Capacity
10.8.3. Market Size and Forecast by Implementation Type
10.8.4. Market Size and Forecast by End User
10.8.5. Market Size and Forecast by Requirement
10.9. Colombia Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook
10.9.1. Market Size by Value
10.9.2. Market Size and Forecast by Capacity
10.9.3. Market Size and Forecast by Implementation Type
10.9.4. Market Size and Forecast by End User
10.9.5. Market Size and Forecast by Requirement
11. Middle East & Africa Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size by Value
11.2. Market Share by Country
11.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Capacity
11.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Implementation Type
11.5. Market Size and Forecast, by End User
11.6. Market Size and Forecast, by Requirement
11.7. United Arab Emirates (UAE) Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook
11.7.1. Market Size by Value
11.7.2. Market Size and Forecast by Capacity
11.7.3. Market Size and Forecast by Implementation Type
11.7.4. Market Size and Forecast by End User
11.7.5. Market Size and Forecast by Requirement
11.8. Saudi Arabia Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook
11.8.1. Market Size by Value
11.8.2. Market Size and Forecast by Capacity
11.8.3. Market Size and Forecast by Implementation Type
11.8.4. Market Size and Forecast by End User
11.8.5. Market Size and Forecast by Requirement
11.9. South Africa Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook
11.9.1. Market Size by Value
11.9.2. Market Size and Forecast by Capacity
11.9.3. Market Size and Forecast by Implementation Type
11.9.4. Market Size and Forecast by End User
11.9.5. Market Size and Forecast by Requirement
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Competitive Dashboard
12.2. Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players
12.3. Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2025
12.4. Key Players Market Positioning Matrix
12.5. Porter's Five Forces
12.6. Company Profiles
12.6.1. Johnson Controls International plc
12.6.1.1. Company Snapshot
12.6.1.2. Company Overview
12.6.1.3. Financial Highlights
12.6.1.4. Geographic Insights
12.6.1.5. Business Segment & Performance
12.6.1.6. Product Portfolio
12.6.1.7. Key Executives
12.6.1.8. Strategic Moves & Developments
12.6.2. Daikin Industries, Ltd.
12.6.3. Trane Technologies plc
12.6.4. Carrier Global Corporation
12.6.5. LG Corporation
12.6.6. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
12.6.7. Panasonic Holdings Corporation
12.6.8. Multistack LLC
12.6.9. Greenheck Fan Corporation
12.6.10. AAON, Inc.
12.6.11. Samsung Group
12.6.12. Munters Group AB
12.6.13. Rheem Manufacturing Company
12.6.14. Addison HVAC
12.6.15. Desiccant Rotors International Inc.
12.6.16. Lennox International Inc.
12.6.17. Dunham-Bush
12.6.18. Systemair Group
12.6.19. Swegon Group AB
12.6.20. CaptiveAire Systems, Inc.
13. Strategic Recommendations
14. Annexure
14.1. FAQs
14.2. Notes
15. Disclaimer
List of Figures [36]
List of Tables [113]
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Johnson Controls International plc Daikin Industries, Ltd. Trane Technologies plc Carrier Global Corporation LG Corporation Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Panasonic Holdings Corporation Multistack LLC Greenheck Fan Corporation AAON, Inc. Samsung Group Munters Group AB Rheem Manufacturing Company Addison HVAC Desiccant Rotors International Inc. Lennox International Inc. Dunham-Bush Systemair Group Swegon Group AB CaptiveAire Systems, Inc.
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