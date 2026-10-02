Global Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2031 Smart HVAC And Green Buildings Unlock Asia-Pacific Growth Opportunities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Smart controls, energy recovery and modular units drive DOAS adoption, while green construction, stricter ventilation rules and Asia-Pacific expansion unlock opportunities. Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook, 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) market continues to expand as building owners, developers, and facility managers prioritize indoor air quality, energy efficiency, humidity control, and regulatory compliance. According to the research report, "Global Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook, 2031," the market exceeded USD 5.31 billion in 2025 and is expected to record steady growth through 2031. DOAS technology independently manages conditioned outdoor air and latent loads, reducing pressure on primary HVAC equipment while improving ventilation performance. Modern systems incorporate energy recovery wheels, desiccant dehumidification, variable-speed fans, advanced filtration, intelligent controls, and predictive maintenance capabilities. These technologies support consistent air quality and humidity management in commercial offices, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, hotels, retail properties, manufacturing sites, and residential developments. Growing investment in green buildings, smart infrastructure, and energy-efficient construction is strengthening global demand. New building regulations and certification programs, including ASHRAE 62.1, LEED, WELL, BREEAM, and relevant ISO standards, are encouraging the installation of high-performance ventilation systems. Opportunities are also emerging from the modernization of aging HVAC infrastructure, particularly in commercial and institutional properties. Key Market Drivers

Indoor air quality and ventilation regulations: Increased awareness of airborne contaminants and occupant health has accelerated demand for effective outdoor air management. Hospitals, schools, offices, hotels, and public facilities are investing in DOAS solutions to meet stricter ventilation requirements and support healthier indoor environments.

Demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems: DOAS reduces energy consumption by managing ventilation separately from space temperature control. Rising electricity costs, sustainability targets, government incentives, and building efficiency mandates are encouraging property owners to adopt systems with energy recovery and intelligent controls. Growth in green construction: Developers are incorporating DOAS into low-carbon and energy-efficient projects to improve environmental performance, satisfy certification criteria, and reduce long-term operating costs. Market Challenges

High installation and integration costs: Energy recovery equipment, specialized ductwork, advanced controls, and professional installation can increase initial investment. Retrofit projects may require substantial modifications to existing HVAC infrastructure, creating additional cost and complexity. Technical design and maintenance requirements: Effective DOAS performance depends on accurate airflow design, equipment sizing, humidity control, and integration with other building systems. Limited access to qualified technicians may restrict adoption in developing markets and smaller facilities. Technology and Product Trends IoT-enabled sensors, building management system integration, automated ventilation controls, and real-time air quality monitoring are transforming DOAS equipment into connected building solutions. Predictive maintenance functions help operators identify performance issues, reduce downtime, and optimize energy use based on occupancy and environmental conditions. Manufacturers are also introducing compact, modular, and packaged DOAS units for new construction and retrofit applications. Packaged systems hold a significant market position because they combine fans, filters, energy recovery components, and controls within pre-designed equipment. Their standardized configuration can shorten installation schedules, reduce design risk, and simplify maintenance. Segment Highlights

Capacity: Systems with less than 20 tons of cooling capacity represent the leading segment. Their compact design, cost efficiency, and suitability for offices, schools, retail properties, residential buildings, and other small to medium facilities support broad adoption. The report also evaluates 20-40 tons, 40-60 tons, and greater than 60 tons.

Implementation: New construction is the fastest-growing implementation category. Integrating DOAS during the design phase enables optimized ductwork, equipment sizing, airflow management, and coordination with technologies such as variable refrigerant flow and chilled beam systems. Retrofit demand remains important as owners upgrade older HVAC assets.

End user: Commercial properties account for the largest and fastest-growing share because offices, hospitals, schools, hotels, shopping centers, and large campuses require dependable ventilation for high and variable occupancy levels. Industrial applications also create demand for controlled outdoor air and humidity management. Requirement: Cooling leads the market as buildings across diverse climates require pre-conditioned outdoor air and reliable temperature control. The report additionally covers heating, ventilation, and dehumidification requirements. Regional Outlook Asia Pacific leads the global DOAS market, supported by rapid urbanization, commercial construction, healthcare and education infrastructure investment, industrial expansion, and smart city development. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are major contributors. Regional governments are introducing stricter energy standards and promoting sustainable construction, while local manufacturing networks improve equipment availability and pricing. The Middle East also presents strong opportunities because climate conditions increase the need for effective cooling and humidity control. Competitive Landscape Leading market participants include Daikin Industries, Carrier Global Corporation, Trane Technologies, Johnson Controls, Lennox International, Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and LG Electronics Inc. Competition centers on energy efficiency, modularity, filtration performance, smart building integration, dehumidification, and compliance with evolving environmental standards.

In 2024 - Honeywell International Inc. announced plans to acquire Carrier's Global Access Solutions business for approximately USD 4.95 billion, strengthening its smart building and automation portfolio.

In 2023 - Johnson Controls International Plc partnered with the International WELL Building Institute to expand building certification capabilities focused on health, indoor air quality, and sustainability.

In 2022 - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation invested approximately USD 113 million to expand HVAC production in Turkey.

In 2022 - Johnson Controls International Plc introduced the York Dedicated Outdoor Air System with built-in dehumidification and support for ASHRAE ventilation requirements.

In 2021 - LG Electronics Inc. launched compact and split rooftop DOAS units designed for installation flexibility, efficiency, and air purification. In 2021 - Trane Technologies plc introduced mixed-air DOAS systems through its Wellsphere initiative. Report Coverage

Historic year: 2020

Base year: 2025

Estimated year: 2026

Forecast year: 2031 Market value, forecasts, segmentation, drivers, challenges, trends, company profiles, and strategic recommendations Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 198 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $8.46 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Dynamics

2.1. Market Drivers & Opportunities

2.2. Market Restraints & Challenges

2.3. Market Trends

2.4. Supply Chain Analysis

2.5. Policy & Regulatory Framework

2.6. Industry Experts Views

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Secondary Research

3.2. Primary Data Collection

3.3. Market Formation & Validation

3.4. Report Writing, Quality Check & Delivery

4. Market Structure

4.1. Market Considerate

4.2. Assumptions

4.3. Limitations

4.4. Abbreviations

4.5. Sources

4.6. Definitions

5. Economic /Demographic Snapshot

6. Global Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size by Value

6.2. Market Share by Region

6.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Geography

6.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Capacity

6.5. Market Size and Forecast, by Implementation Type

6.6. Market Size and Forecast, by End User

6.7. Market Size and Forecast, by Requirement

6.8. Market Size and Forecast, by Equipment

7. North America Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size by Value

7.2. Market Share by Country

7.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Capacity

7.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Implementation Type

7.5. Market Size and Forecast, by End User

7.6. Market Size and Forecast, by Requirement

7.7. United States Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook

7.7.1. Market Size by Value

7.7.2. Market Size and Forecast by Capacity

7.7.3. Market Size and Forecast by End User

7.7.4. Market Size and Forecast by Implementation Type

7.7.5. Market Size and Forecast by Requirement

7.8. Canada Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook

7.8.1. Market Size by Value

7.8.2. Market Size and Forecast by Capacity

7.8.3. Market Size and Forecast by Implementation Type

7.8.4. Market Size and Forecast by End User

7.8.5. Market Size and Forecast by Requirement

7.9. Mexico Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook

7.9.1. Market Size by Value

7.9.2. Market Size and Forecast by Capacity

7.9.3. Market Size and Forecast by Implementation Type

7.9.4. Market Size and Forecast by End User

7.9.5. Market Size and Forecast by Requirement

8. Europe Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size by Value

8.2. Market Share by Country

8.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Capacity

8.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Implementation Type

8.5. Market Size and Forecast, by End User

8.6. Market Size and Forecast, by Requirement

8.7. Germany Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook

8.7.1. Market Size by Value

8.7.2. Market Size and Forecast by Capacity

8.7.3. Market Size and Forecast by Implementation Type

8.7.4. Market Size and Forecast by End User

8.7.5. Market Size and Forecast by Requirement

8.8. United Kingdom (UK) Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook

8.8.1. Market Size by Value

8.8.2. Market Size and Forecast by Capacity

8.8.3. Market Size and Forecast by Implementation Type

8.8.4. Market Size and Forecast by End User

8.8.5. Market Size and Forecast by Requirement

8.9. France Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook

8.9.1. Market Size by Value

8.9.2. Market Size and Forecast by Capacity

8.9.3. Market Size and Forecast by Implementation Type

8.9.4. Market Size and Forecast by End User

8.9.5. Market Size and Forecast by Requirement

8.10. Italy Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook

8.10.1. Market Size by Value

8.10.2. Market Size and Forecast by Capacity

8.10.3. Market Size and Forecast by Implementation Type

8.10.4. Market Size and Forecast by End User

8.10.5. Market Size and Forecast by Requirement

8.11. Spain Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook

8.11.1. Market Size by Value

8.11.2. Market Size and Forecast by Capacity

8.11.3. Market Size and Forecast by Implementation Type

8.11.4. Market Size and Forecast by End User

8.11.5. Market Size and Forecast by Requirement

8.12. Russia Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook

8.12.1. Market Size by Value

8.12.2. Market Size and Forecast by Capacity

8.12.3. Market Size and Forecast by Implementation Type

8.12.4. Market Size and Forecast by End User

8.12.5. Market Size and Forecast by Requirement

9. Asia-Pacific Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size by Value

9.2. Market Share by Country

9.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Capacity

9.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Implementation Type

9.5. Market Size and Forecast, by End User

9.6. Market Size and Forecast, by Requirement

9.7. China Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook

9.7.1. Market Size by Value

9.7.2. Market Size and Forecast by Capacity

9.7.3. Market Size and Forecast by Implementation Type

9.7.4. Market Size and Forecast by End User

9.7.5. Market Size and Forecast by Requirement

9.8. Japan Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook

9.8.1. Market Size by Value

9.8.2. Market Size and Forecast by Capacity

9.8.3. Market Size and Forecast by Implementation Type

9.8.4. Market Size and Forecast by End User

9.8.5. Market Size and Forecast by Requirement

9.9. India Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook

9.9.1. Market Size by Value

9.9.2. Market Size and Forecast by Capacity

9.9.3. Market Size and Forecast by Implementation Type

9.9.4. Market Size and Forecast by End User

9.9.5. Market Size and Forecast by Requirement

9.10. Australia Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook

9.10.1. Market Size by Value

9.10.2. Market Size and Forecast by Capacity

9.10.3. Market Size and Forecast by Implementation Type

9.10.4. Market Size and Forecast by End User

9.10.5. Market Size and Forecast by Requirement

9.11. South Korea Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook

9.11.1. Market Size by Value

9.11.2. Market Size and Forecast by Capacity

9.11.3. Market Size and Forecast by Implementation Type

9.11.4. Market Size and Forecast by End User

9.11.5. Market Size and Forecast by Requirement

10. South America Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size by Value

10.2. Market Share by Country

10.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Capacity

10.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Implementation Type

10.5. Market Size and Forecast, by End User

10.6. Market Size and Forecast, by Requirement

10.7. Brazil Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook

10.7.1. Market Size by Value

10.7.2. Market Size and Forecast by Capacity

10.7.3. Market Size and Forecast by Implementation Type

10.7.4. Market Size and Forecast by End User

10.7.5. Market Size and Forecast by Requirement

10.8. Argentina Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook

10.8.1. Market Size by Value

10.8.2. Market Size and Forecast by Capacity

10.8.3. Market Size and Forecast by Implementation Type

10.8.4. Market Size and Forecast by End User

10.8.5. Market Size and Forecast by Requirement

10.9. Colombia Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook

10.9.1. Market Size by Value

10.9.2. Market Size and Forecast by Capacity

10.9.3. Market Size and Forecast by Implementation Type

10.9.4. Market Size and Forecast by End User

10.9.5. Market Size and Forecast by Requirement

11. Middle East & Africa Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size by Value

11.2. Market Share by Country

11.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Capacity

11.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Implementation Type

11.5. Market Size and Forecast, by End User

11.6. Market Size and Forecast, by Requirement

11.7. United Arab Emirates (UAE) Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook

11.7.1. Market Size by Value

11.7.2. Market Size and Forecast by Capacity

11.7.3. Market Size and Forecast by Implementation Type

11.7.4. Market Size and Forecast by End User

11.7.5. Market Size and Forecast by Requirement

11.8. Saudi Arabia Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook

11.8.1. Market Size by Value

11.8.2. Market Size and Forecast by Capacity

11.8.3. Market Size and Forecast by Implementation Type

11.8.4. Market Size and Forecast by End User

11.8.5. Market Size and Forecast by Requirement

11.9. South Africa Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook

11.9.1. Market Size by Value

11.9.2. Market Size and Forecast by Capacity

11.9.3. Market Size and Forecast by Implementation Type

11.9.4. Market Size and Forecast by End User

11.9.5. Market Size and Forecast by Requirement

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Competitive Dashboard

12.2. Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

12.3. Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2025

12.4. Key Players Market Positioning Matrix

12.5. Porter's Five Forces

12.6. Company Profiles

12.6.1. Johnson Controls International plc

12.6.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.1.2. Company Overview

12.6.1.3. Financial Highlights

12.6.1.4. Geographic Insights

12.6.1.5. Business Segment & Performance

12.6.1.6. Product Portfolio

12.6.1.7. Key Executives

12.6.1.8. Strategic Moves & Developments

12.6.2. Daikin Industries, Ltd.

12.6.3. Trane Technologies plc

12.6.4. Carrier Global Corporation

12.6.5. LG Corporation

12.6.6. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

12.6.7. Panasonic Holdings Corporation

12.6.8. Multistack LLC

12.6.9. Greenheck Fan Corporation

12.6.10. AAON, Inc.

12.6.11. Samsung Group

12.6.12. Munters Group AB

12.6.13. Rheem Manufacturing Company

12.6.14. Addison HVAC

12.6.15. Desiccant Rotors International Inc.

12.6.16. Lennox International Inc.

12.6.17. Dunham-Bush

12.6.18. Systemair Group

12.6.19. Swegon Group AB

12.6.20. CaptiveAire Systems, Inc.

13. Strategic Recommendations

14. Annexure

14.1. FAQs

14.2. Notes

15. Disclaimer

List of Figures [36]

List of Tables [113]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Johnson Controls International plc

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Trane Technologies plc

Carrier Global Corporation

LG Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Multistack LLC

Greenheck Fan Corporation

AAON, Inc.

Samsung Group

Munters Group AB

Rheem Manufacturing Company

Addison HVAC

Desiccant Rotors International Inc.

Lennox International Inc.

Dunham-Bush

Systemair Group

Swegon Group AB CaptiveAire Systems, Inc.

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