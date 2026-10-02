Europe CAR-T Therapies Market For Autoimmune Disorders: Trends, Growth, And Forecast To 2035 47.4% CAGR Signals A USD 1.25 Billion Opportunity As Clinical Pipelines Advance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROI strategy: prioritize CD19 and neuroimmunology, anchor trials in Germany and the UK, and back allogeneic/in vivo platforms to cut costs and ease market access.

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe CAR-T Therapies Market for Autoimmune Disorders - Trends and Forecast Till 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe CAR-T therapies market for autoimmune disorders is projected to grow from USD 0.038 billion in the current year to USD 1.25 billion by 2035, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 47.4% during the forecast period. Growth is supported by encouraging clinical results, a rising number of trials, expanding strategic investment, and demand for durable treatments among patients with severe, treatment-refractory autoimmune diseases.

Europe has become a major center for autoimmune CAR-T research and commercialization. Academic studies in Germany produced foundational proof-of-concept data in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), including durable, drug-free remissions following a single autologous CD19 CAR-T infusion. Subsequent academic and industry-sponsored programs have expanded development across lupus nephritis, systemic sclerosis, idiopathic inflammatory myopathies, generalized myasthenia gravis, multiple sclerosis, ANCA-associated vasculitis, and stiff person syndrome.

Autoimmune diseases affect an estimated 5% to 8% of the European population. A significant proportion of patients do not achieve sustained remission with immunosuppressants, biologics, or monoclonal antibody therapies. This unmet need is strengthening demand for new disease-modifying approaches and increasing interest among clinicians, patient advocacy organizations, developers, and payers.

Clinical Development and Market Trends

More than 35 active clinical trials are evaluating CAR-T candidates across autoimmune indications globally, with European centers playing a significant role. Germany remains the region's leading clinical and translational hub, while the United Kingdom is expanding its position through academic programs and companies such as Autolus Therapeutics. France, Italy, and Spain are also expected to generate increasing trial activity and post-approval demand as regulatory and reimbursement pathways develop.

Programs with a meaningful European footprint include Kyverna Therapeutics' KYSA trials, Cabaletta Bio's RESET franchise, Autolus Therapeutics' obe-cel studies, and Miltenyi Biomedicine's CD19 / CD20 platform. The region benefits from established expertise in rheumatology, neurology, apheresis, cell manufacturing, lymphodepletion, and post-infusion monitoring.

CD19-targeted therapies currently represent the largest and most clinically advanced segment of the Europe CAR-T therapies market for autoimmune disorders. Their leadership is supported by clinical activity across B-cell-driven autoimmune diseases. CD19 / CD20 dual-targeted constructs, BCMA-directed candidates, and other next-generation platforms are expected to broaden the addressable market.

Autologous CAR-T remains the predominant therapy type in clinical development. However, allogeneic CAR-T and in vivo CAR-T platforms are progressing through preclinical and early clinical stages. These approaches may help reduce manufacturing timelines, treatment complexity, and per-patient costs, supporting wider adoption if clinical safety and efficacy are demonstrated.

Key Market Growth Drivers



Strong unmet need among patients with refractory systemic lupus erythematosus, lupus nephritis, systemic sclerosis, inflammatory myopathies, and neuroimmunological disorders.

Early evidence of durable remission following a single CD19 CAR-T infusion.

Expansion of European pivotal and confirmatory clinical trials.

Established cell-therapy infrastructure across leading hospitals and academic centers.

Increasing venture financing, licensing agreements, acquisitions, and large-pharma investment.

Regulatory support through the EU's ATMP framework, EMA PRIME designation, and adaptive pathways for serious conditions with unmet needs. Development of allogeneic and in vivo technologies designed to improve manufacturing scalability and treatment access.

Market Challenges

Manufacturing complexity and treatment cost remain major barriers. Autologous CAR-T requires individualized apheresis, viral-vector transduction, cell expansion, cryopreservation, and coordinated treatment scheduling. Limited CDMO and viral-vector manufacturing capacity may also restrict commercial scalability.

Safety assessment is particularly important in non-oncology settings. Cytokine release syndrome, neurotoxicity, infection risk, and complications associated with lymphodepleting chemotherapy must be evaluated against the safety profiles of established autoimmune therapies. Developers will also need long-term evidence demonstrating response durability and acceptable risk-benefit outcomes.

Market access is complicated by fragmented Health Technology Assessment and reimbursement systems, including Germany's AMNOG process, France's HAS assessment, the UK's NICE appraisal, and separate frameworks in Italy and Spain. Competition from bispecific T-cell engagers and other B-cell depleting therapies could further influence pricing, positioning, and adoption.

Key Segment Insights



Target antigen: CD19 is expected to retain the largest market share, followed by CD19 / CD20 dual-targeted therapies, BCMA, and other targets.

Therapy type: Autologous CAR-T leads current development, while allogeneic CAR-T and in vivo CAR-T are emerging as high-growth segments.

Indication: Systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis lead by clinical trial volume. Generalized myasthenia gravis, multiple sclerosis, and stiff person syndrome are among the fastest-growing areas.

End user: Hospitals and specialty cell & gene therapy centers are expected to account for the largest share because of their apheresis, lymphodepletion, infusion, and intensive monitoring capabilities. Country: Germany is projected to remain the largest national market through 2035, followed by the UK. France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe are expected to contribute increasing demand.

Competitive Landscape

Companies active in or relevant to the Europe CAR-T therapies market for autoimmune disorders include Autolus Therapeutics, Cabaletta Bio, Cartesian Therapeutics, Kite Pharma (Acquired by Gilead Sciences), Kyverna Therapeutics, Miltenyi Biomedicine, Novartis, Orbital Therapeutics (Acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb), and Sana Biotechnology. Competitive activity is expected to increase through licensing, co-development, acquisitions, manufacturing partnerships, and regional distribution agreements.

Market Segmentation



By Target Antigen: CD19; CD19 / CD20 (Dual-Targeted); BCMA; Others

By Type of Therapy: Autologous CAR-T; Allogeneic CAR-T; In Vivo CAR-T

By Cell Source: Patient-Derived (Autologous); Donor-Derived (Allogeneic)

By Indication: Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) / Lupus Nephritis; Systemic Sclerosis; Idiopathic Inflammatory Myopathies (Myositis); Generalized Myasthenia Gravis; Multiple Sclerosis; Stiff Person Syndrome; ANCA-Associated Vasculitis; Other Autoimmune / Rheumatological Disorders

By End User: Hospitals; Specialty Cell & Gene Therapy Centers; Academic & Research Institutes By Country: Germany; UK; France; Italy; Spain; Rest of Europe

Research Coverage

The report evaluates market size, sales forecasts, clinical trials, company profiles, therapeutic pipelines, partnerships, funding, patents, big pharma initiatives, and the regulatory and reimbursement landscape. It also assesses market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges across major European countries.

The analysis is designed to help established companies, emerging developers, investors, manufacturers, and other stakeholders evaluate competitive positioning, identify commercial opportunities, develop market-entry strategies, and prepare for the evolving European autoimmune CAR-T market. Additional benefits include complementary Excel data packs, 15% free content customization, a detailed report walkthrough with the research team, and a free updated report if the purchased edition is 6-12 months old or older.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Market Share Insights

1.3. Key Market Insights

1.4. Report Coverage

1.5. Key Questions Answered

1.6. Chapter Outlines

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Chapter Overview

2.2. Research Assumptions

2.2.1. Market Landscape and Market Trends

2.2.2. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis

2.2.3. Comparative Analysis

2.3. Database Building

2.3.1. Data Collection

2.3.2. Data Validation

2.3.3. Data Analysis

2.4. Project Methodology

2.4.1. Secondary Research

2.4.1.1. Annual Reports

2.4.1.2. Academic Research Papers

2.4.1.3. Company Websites

2.4.1.4. Investor Presentations

2.4.1.5. Regulatory Filings

2.4.1.6. White Papers

2.4.1.7. Industry Publications

2.4.1.8. Conferences and Seminars

2.4.1.9. Government and Regulatory Portals

2.4.1.10. Media and Press Releases

2.4.1.11. Clinical Trial Registries

2.4.1.12. Industry Databases

2.4.1.13. Roots Proprietary Databases

2.4.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources

2.4.1.15. Social Media Portals

2.4.1.16. Other Secondary Sources

2.4.2. Primary Research

2.4.2.1. Types of Primary Research

2.4.2.1.1. Qualitative Research

2.4.2.1.2. Quantitative Research

2.4.2.1.3. Hybrid Approach

2.4.2.2. Advantages of Primary Research

2.4.2.3. Techniques for Primary Research

2.4.2.3.1. Interviews

2.4.2.3.2. Surveys

2.4.2.3.3. Focus Groups

2.4.2.3.4. Observational Research

2.4.2.3.5. Social Media Interactions

2.4.2.4. Key Opinion Leaders Considered in Primary Research

2.4.2.4.1. Company Executives

2.4.2.4.2. Research and Development Heads

2.4.2.4.3. Technical Experts

2.4.2.4.4. Subject Matter Experts

2.4.2.4.5. Scientists

2.4.2.4.6. Physicians and Other Healthcare Providers

2.4.2.5. Ethics and Integrity

2.4.2.5.1. Research Ethics

2.4.2.5.2. Data Integrity

2.4.3. Analytical Tools and Databases

2.5. Robust Quality Control

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Forecast Methodology

3.2.1. Top-down Approach

3.2.2. Bottom-up Approach

3.2.3. Hybrid Approach

3.3. Market Assessment Framework

3.3.1. Total Addressable Market

3.3.2. Serviceable Addressable Market

3.3.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market

3.3.4. Currently Acquired Market

3.4. Forecasting Tools and Techniques

3.4.1. Qualitative Forecasting

3.4.2. Correlation

3.4.3. Regression

3.4.4. Extrapolation

3.4.5. Convergence

3.4.6. Sensitivity Analysis

3.4.7. Scenario Planning

3.4.8. Data Visualization

3.4.9. Time Series Analysis

3.4.10. Forecast Error Analysis

3.5. Key Considerations

3.5.1. Disease Epidemiology

3.5.2. Regulatory Environment

3.5.3. Reimbursement Scenarios

3.5.4. Market Access

3.5.5. CAR-T Manufacturing Capacity

3.5.6. Treatment Center Infrastructure

3.5.7. Supply Chain

3.5.8. Industry Consolidation

3.6. Limitations

4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Time Period

4.2.1.1. Historical Trends

4.2.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates

4.2.2. Currency Coverage

4.2.2.1. Major Currencies Affecting the Market

4.2.2.2. Factors Affecting Currency Fluctuations

4.2.2.3. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Market

4.2.3. Foreign Currency Exchange Rate

4.2.3.1. Impact of Foreign Exchange Rate Volatility

4.2.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk

4.2.4. Recession

4.2.4.1. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions

4.2.4.2. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions

4.2.5. Inflation

4.2.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures

4.2.5.2. Potential Impact on Market Evolution

4.2.6. Interest Rates

4.2.6.1. Interest Rates and Their Impact on the Market

4.2.6.2. Strategies for Managing Interest Rate Risk

4.2.7. Healthcare Expenditure

4.2.8. European Healthcare and Biopharmaceutical Investment Trends

4.2.9. Cross-Border Healthcare Dynamics

4.2.10. Other Macroeconomic Indicators

4.2.10.1. Gross Domestic Product

4.2.10.2. Employment

4.2.10.3. Government Spending

4.2.10.4. Taxes

4.3. Conclusion

5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. CAR-T Cell Therapy

6.2.1. Principles of CAR-T Cell Therapy

6.2.2. Key Components of CAR-T Cell Therapy

6.2.3. CAR-T Cell Manufacturing Process

6.2.4. Advantages of CAR-T Cell Therapy

6.2.5. Limitations and Challenges

6.3. CAR-T Therapy for Autoimmune Disorders

6.3.1. Mechanism of Action in Autoimmune Disorders

6.3.2. B Cell Depletion and Immune Reconstitution

6.3.3. Potential for Treatment-Free Remission

6.4. Types of CAR-T Therapies

6.4.1. Autologous CAR-T

6.4.2. Allogeneic CAR-T

6.4.3. In Vivo CAR-T

6.5. Target Antigens in Autoimmune CAR-T Therapies

6.5.1. CD19

6.5.2. CD19 / CD20

6.5.3. BCMA

6.5.4. Other Target Antigens

6.6. CAR-T Therapy Development Process

6.7. Key Autoimmune Disorders Targeted by CAR-T Therapies

6.8. Key Challenges Associated with CAR-T Therapies for Autoimmune Disorders

6.9. Future Perspectives

7. MARKET LANDSCAPE

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Europe CAR-T Therapies for Autoimmune Disorders: Overall Market Landscape

7.2.1. Analysis by Development Status

7.2.2. Analysis by Target Antigen

7.2.3. Analysis by Type of Therapy

7.2.4. Analysis by Cell Source

7.2.5. Analysis by Indication

7.2.6. Analysis by Route of Administration

7.2.7. Analysis by Therapeutic Approach

7.2.8. Analysis by Trial Phase

7.2.9. Analysis by Geography

7.3. CAR-T Developer Landscape

7.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

7.3.2. Analysis by Company Size

7.3.3. Analysis by Headquarters Location

7.3.4. Analysis by Development Stage

7.3.5. Most Active Developers: Analysis by Number of Programs

8. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

8.3. Methodology

8.4. Overview of Peer Groups Based in Europe

9. COMPANY PROFILES: CAR-T THERAPY DEVELOPERS BASED IN EUROPE

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Autolus Therapeutics

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Financial Information

9.2.3. CAR-T Therapy Portfolio

9.2.4. Autoimmune Disorder Pipeline

9.2.5. Manufacturing Capabilities

9.2.6. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

9.3. Bristol Myers Squibb (Orbital Therapeutics)

9.4. Cabaletta Bio

9.5. Cartesian Therapeutics

9.6. Gilead Sciences (Kite Pharma)

9.7. Johnson & Johnson (Janssen / Legend Biotech)

9.8. Kyverna Therapeutics

9.9. Miltenyi Biomedicine

9.10. Novartis

9.11. Sana Biotechnology

10. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Partnership Models

10.3. CAR-T Therapies for Autoimmune Disorders: Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

10.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

10.3.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Partnership

10.3.4. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

10.3.5. Analysis by Target Antigen

10.3.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

10.3.7. Analysis by Geography

10.3.7.1. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements

10.3.7.2. Local and International Agreements

11. FUNDING AND INVESTMENTS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Funding Models

11.3. CAR-T Therapies for Autoimmune Disorders: Funding and Investment Analysis

11.3.1. Analysis by Year of Funding

11.3.1.1. Cumulative Year-wise Trend of Funding Instances

11.3.1.2. Cumulative Year-wise Trend of Amount Invested

11.3.2. Analysis by Type of Funding

11.3.2.1. Analysis of Funding Instances

11.3.2.2. Analysis of Amount Invested

11.3.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Funding

11.3.4. Analysis by Amount Raised by Year and Type of Funding

11.3.5. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

11.3.6. Analysis by Geography

11.3.7. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Funding Instances

11.3.8. Most Active Players: Analysis by Amount Raised

11.4. Summary of Funding and Investments

12. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Market Drivers

12.3. Market Restraints

12.4. Market Opportunities

12.5. Market Challenges

12.6. Conclusion

13. EUROPE CAR-T THERAPIES MARKET FOR AUTOIMMUNE DISORDERS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Assumptions and Methodology

13.3. Europe CAR-T Therapies Market for Autoimmune Disorders, Historic Trend (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

13.4. Scenario Analysis

13.4.1. Conservative Scenario

13.4.2. Base Scenario

13.4.3. Optimistic Scenario

13.5. Key Market Segmentations

13.5.1. By Target Antigen

13.5.2. By Type of Therapy

13.5.3. By Cell Source

13.5.4. By Indication

13.5.5. By End User

13.5.6. By Country

14. EUROPE CAR-T THERAPIES MARKET FOR AUTOIMMUNE DISORDERS, BY TARGET ANTIGEN

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

14.3. Europe CAR-T Therapies Market: Distribution by Target Antigen

14.3.1. CD19 CAR-T Therapies Market, Historic Trend (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.3.2. CD19 / CD20 (Dual-Targeted) CAR-T Therapies Market, Historic Trend (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.3.3. BCMA CAR-T Therapies Market, Historic Trend (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.3.4. Other Target Antigens CAR-T Therapies Market, Historic Trend (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

15. EUROPE CAR-T THERAPIES MARKET FOR AUTOIMMUNE DISORDERS, BY TYPE OF THERAPY

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

15.3. Europe CAR-T Therapies Market: Distribution by Type of Therapy

15.3.1. Autologous CAR-T Market, Historic Trend (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.3.2. Allogeneic CAR-T Market, Historic Trend (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.3.3. In Vivo CAR-T Market, Historic Trend (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

16. EUROPE CAR-T THERAPIES MARKET FOR AUTOIMMUNE DISORDERS, BY TYPE OF CELL SOURCE

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

16.3. Europe CAR-T Therapies Market: Distribution by Cell Source

16.3.1. Patient-Derived (Autologous) CAR-T Market, Historic Trend (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.3.2. Donor-Derived (Allogeneic) CAR-T Market, Historic Trend (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

17. EUROPE CAR-T THERAPIES MARKET FOR AUTOIMMUNE DISORDERS, BY INDICATION

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

17.3. Europe CAR-T Therapies Market: Distribution by Indication

17.3.1. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) / Lupus Nephritis CAR-T Therapies Market, Historic Trend (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.3.2. Systemic Sclerosis CAR-T Therapies Market, Historic Trend (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.3.3. Idiopathic Inflammatory Myopathies (Myositis) CAR-T Therapies Market, Historic Trend (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.3.4. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis CAR-T Therapies Market, Historic Trend (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.3.5. Multiple Sclerosis CAR-T Therapies Market, Historic Trend (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.3.6. Stiff Person Syndrome CAR-T Therapies Market, Historic Trend (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.3.7. ANCA-Associated Vasculitis CAR-T Therapies Market, Historic Trend (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.3.8. Other Autoimmune / Rheumatological Disorders CAR-T Therapies Market, Historic Trend (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

18. EUROPE CAR-T THERAPIES MARKET FOR AUTOIMMUNE DISORDERS, BY END USER

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

18.3. Europe CAR-T Therapies Market: Distribution by End User

18.3.1. Hospitals, Historic Trend (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

18.3.2. Specialty Cell & Gene Therapy Centers, Historic Trend (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

18.3.3. Academic & Research Institutes, Historic Trend (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

18.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

19. EUROPE CAR-T THERAPIES MARKET FOR AUTOIMMUNE DISORDERS, BY COUNTRY

19.1. Chapter Overview

19.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

19.3. Europe CAR-T Therapies Market: Distribution by Country

19.3.1. CAR-T Therapies Market in Germany, Historic Trend (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.3.2. CAR-T Therapies Market in UK, Historic Trend (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.3.3. CAR-T Therapies Market in France, Historic Trend (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.3.4. CAR-T Therapies Market in Italy, Historic Trend (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.3.5. CAR-T Therapies Market in Spain, Historic Trend (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.3.6. CAR-T Therapies Market in Rest of Europe, Historic Trend (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

20. CONCLUSION AND FUTURE PERSPECTIVES

21. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA

22. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Autolus Therapeutics

Cabaletta Bio

Cartesian Therapeutics

Kite Pharma (Acquired by Gilead Sciences)

Kyverna Therapeutics

Miltenyi Biomedicine

Novartis

Orbital Therapeutics (Acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb) Sana Biotechnology

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