Agility Beyond Space Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, Strengthening The Security Behind Every Network It Carries

Agility Beyond Space is now fully certified to ISO 27001, the international standard for information security management.

- Matthieu BoutrolleDUBAI, DUBAYY, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Agility Beyond Space today announces its full ISO 27001 certification from Unified Registrar of Systems (URS), a certification body accredited by the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS). Certification spans all the company's locations, covering the systems and disciplines that protect customer traffic day and night. It is part of Horizon, the company's plan to offer partners a broader set of services, focus on outcomes rather than bandwidth, and build a deeper relationship with each one.Stronger security, in practice, not just on paperOver the past year, Agility Beyond Space has rebuilt the way it protects information across the business, putting in place the tools, controls and habits needed to run information security properly. The result: stronger protection for the traffic partners depend on, and for the broadcaster, enterprise and government customers they serve.Opening doors for partnersCertified information security is increasingly expected in public tenders, by the enterprise and government customers that partners serve, and by the partners Agility Beyond Space builds with. Certification helps open those doors. That matters more than ever as the company advances Horizon and takes on more of the services, and the outcomes, its partners depend on. When Agility Beyond Space carries real responsibility for the traffic a partner has promised its own customers, trusted information security is not an extra. It is part of the promise.Built across three countries in ten monthsBuilding a fully operational information security management system from a standing start, in ten months and across several countries, took coordinated work across the Technology, Engineering and Operations department, together with Legal and HR. Agility Beyond Space now has a single, shared framework for managing information security wherever it operates.A first step, not a finish lineCertification marks a beginning rather than an end. A management system only delivers if it is lived every day, and Agility Beyond Space will be audited each year to confirm the standard is being met. The aim is simple: make ISO 27001 a permanent part of how the company works, so the protection partners rely on keeps getting stronger.Matthieu Boutrolle, Chief Technology Officer of Agility Beyond Space, said:“Our customers trust us with traffic they cannot afford to lose, and that trust has to be earned in practice, not just promised. Full ISO 27001 certification gives that commitment an independently verified foundation. The agility our partners value in us has never meant cutting corners, and this proves it: speed and rigour go hand in hand. As Horizon broadens the services we offer and deepens each of our partnerships, security of this standard is not a badge on the wall. It is engineered into the networks and services our partners depend on.”Notes to editorsAbout Agility Beyond SpaceAgility Beyond Space (formerly ABS) is a global satellite operator headquartered in Dubai, marking twenty years of service in 2026. The company delivers satellite capacity and managed services to broadcasters, telecommunications providers, governments and enterprises worldwide from a five-satellite geostationary fleet reaching about 93% of the world's population. Through its Horizon strategy, it is broadening its services and building deeper partnerships, focused on outcomes rather than bandwidth alone.Media contactsRob GlennonSenior Vice PresidentAgility Beyond Space...+971 50 421 9458

Tehreem Masood

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Agility Beyond Space achieves ISO 27001 certification, strengthening the security behind every network it carries News Provided By ABS October 02, 2026, 09:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Emergency Services, Military Industry, Mining Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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