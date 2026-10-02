Thirdnexa Launches AI-Powered Vendor Risk Platform Built For SEC- And FINRA-Regulated Firms

ThirdNexa is an AI-powered vendor risk management platform built for SEC- and FINRA-regulated financial services firms.

Self-checking AI, human approval on every record, and pricing you can see up front.

- Craig Neal, Founder and CEO, ThirdNexaCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ThirdNexa today announced the launch of its third-party vendor risk management platform, built exclusively for financial services firms. The company's tagline sums up the mission: Your vendors, finally out of the spreadsheet.Most small and mid-size SEC- and FINRA-regulated firms still track vendors and contracts in spreadsheets and shared folders, because traditional vendor risk platforms are priced and built for large enterprises. Those platforms often require long implementations, "contact sales" quotes, and add-on fees. ThirdNexa is designed to close that gap.What ThirdNexa DoesSpreadsheet import: Upload an existing vendor tracking file, and ThirdNexa automatically creates vendor records, contracts, and assessments, with no manual re-entry.AI contract extraction you can verify: Upload a PDF, Word, or text contract (up to 100 MB), and ThirdNexa's AI reads it three separate times and compares the results. Each extracted field is labeled so reviewers know what to trust: verified when all three readings match, flagged for review when two do. If the readings disagree, the field is left blank and the differing readings are shown, so the reviewer decides rather than the AI guessing.Human approval and a full audit trail: Nothing is saved until a person reviews and approves the extracted details. The original file is stored with the vendor's documents and linked to the contract. ThirdNexa records the AI's suggestion alongside what the reviewer actually saved, and a built-in AI accuracy page with CSV export documents how the AI performs.Full vendor lifecycle: Vendor inventory, risk classification, due diligence, questionnaires, findings, remediation, annual reviews, and exam-ready reporting live in one place.Truly self-service: Firms can sign up, import their data, and get started on their own. Ask AI, trained on ThirdNexa's knowledge base, answers questions on the spot, and a human follows up when it can't.Transparent pricing: Published plans start at $4,500 per year, or $449 per month, with no hidden assessment or monitoring fees."I spent more than 17 years in compliance technology, and I kept seeing the same thing: capable compliance officers managing critical vendor relationships in a spreadsheet because the alternatives didn't fit their firm," said Craig Neal, Founder and CEO of ThirdNexa. "AI can save these teams hours, but in a regulated business it has to be accountable. That's why ThirdNexa checks every extraction three times, shows its work, and never saves anything without a human's approval."Who ThirdNexa Is ForThirdNexa is built for compliance officers and operations leaders at SEC- and FINRA-regulated firms, including:- Registered investment advisers (RIAs), from small firms to larger multi-office practices- Broker-dealers and other investment firms- Firms managing anywhere from a few dozen to several hundred vendors, still relying on spreadsheets, shared drives, and email reminders-Compliance consultancies that manage vendor oversight for multiple client firms from a single loginFirms that need exam-ready vendor oversight without an enterprise price tag or a months-long implementation can start a free trial at thirdnexa.About ThirdNexaThirdNexa is a third-party risk management platform for SEC- and FINRA-regulated financial services firms, including registered investment advisers and broker-dealers. Founded in 2026 and headquartered in Chicago, ThirdNexa helps firms replace spreadsheets with a single, audit-ready system of record for their vendors. Learn more at thirdnexa.Media ContactThirdNexa SalesThirdNexa LLC111 N. Wabash Ave., Ste. 100 #3299Chicago, IL 60602... | 847-877-0365

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ThirdNexa Launches AI-powered Vendor Risk Platform Built for SEC- and FINRA-Regulated Firms News Provided By Third Nexa LLC October 02, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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