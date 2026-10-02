VinFast / Key word(s): Sales Result/Miscellaneous

One in Three: As Europe Goes Electric, VinFast Builds for the Long Term

02.10.2026 / 11:35 CET/CEST

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PARIS, Oct. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe's electric car market has moved faster than even its most optimistic forecasters expected. In August, fully electric vehicles took 30.5% of new-car sales across 16 key European markets, with 202,833 registrations, up 54.2% year on year. At the start of the year, Transport & Environment had forecast a 23% BEV share for the EU and Rho Motion around 21% for Europe. Nearly one in three new cars is now fully electric, and electric mobility in Europe is no longer a niche. It has become the mainstream.



The growth is led by Europe's largest markets. France reached a 38.3% BEV share in August, and Germany 32.5%. Public transport is moving even faster: six in ten new EU city buses registered in 2025 were zero-emission, and EU rules require 90% zero-emission city bus registrations by 2030 and 100% by 2035. As the market becomes mainstream, buyers' expectations change. As Chris Heron, secretary general of E-Mobility Europe, put it: "The priority now is certainty matched by delivery." Europe is one of the most competitive and tightly regulated automotive markets in the world, and success there depends on more than product competitiveness. It depends on trust, reliability and long-term presence. VinFast 's approach in Europe starts from this reality. The company has built its European strategy around three pillars: products designed for European priorities, entry into public transport, and a localized commercial and service footprint. Passenger cars built for European drivers. The VF 6 is positioned to meet the priorities that matter most to European customers: efficiency, design and accessibility. The VF 6 is a compact electric SUV suited to city streets and daily commuting, where efficiency and ease of use matter most. For these buyers, accessibility is not an extra. It is what makes the switch possible. Electric buses for Europe's cities. Beyond passenger vehicles, VinFast is entering the public transport sector with its EB 8 and EB 12 electric buses. The EB 12 has achieved full European certification, demonstrating compliance with the region's stringent standards. This milestone confirms VinFast's ability to deliver vehicles tailored to local infrastructure requirements. It also comes at the right time: with EU regulations pushing cities toward fully zero-emission bus fleets, public transport operators need certified, reliable suppliers ready to deliver now. A localized footprint customers can rely on. VinFast knows that in Europe, the vehicle is only part of the promise. The company is building a localized commercial footprint through partnerships with dealerships and service providers across the region. These partnerships ensure that VinFast customers have access to maintenance, support and warranty services that meet European expectations. This partner-based retail model is a deliberate choice. In Europe, aftersales service and brand reliability are as important as the vehicles themselves. By working with established local partners, VinFast combines its products and technology with partners who already know their markets, customers and regulations. For drivers, this means service close to home. For fleet operators, it means support that keeps vehicles on the road. For VinFast, it means building trust step by step in every market it enters. Built for the long term. VinFast's presence in Europe is a long-term commitment, not a short-term push for volume. By combining competitive electric cars, certified electric buses and a growing local service network, the company is addressing both what European customers buy and what keeps them loyal after they buy. Europe's electric transition is now well underway. The question for drivers and cities is no longer whether to go electric, but which brand they can rely on for years to come. VinFast aims to be that brand: bringing accessible, well-designed electric vehicles to European roads, backed by the service and support European customers expect.







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