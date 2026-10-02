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SEHA's Sheikh Tahnoun Bin Mohammed Medical City Achieves Clinical Breakthrough In Rare Neurological Case
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Timely Diagnosis and Multidisciplinary Care Restore Stability for Patient with Temporal Lobe Epilepsy with Limbic encephalitis Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Abu Dhabi, UAE,October 2026 – SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth and the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has successfully managed a rare and potentially life-threatening neurological condition at SEHA's Sheikh Tahnoun Bin Mohammed Medical City STMC, demonstrating its advanced capabilities in diagnosing and treating complex brain disorders. A 38-year-old male had arrived to SEHA STMC's emergency department after experiencing dizziness, loss of consciousness, and severe pain in his right upper limb. The patient had episodes during sleep involving limb stiffening and frothy secretions from the mouth, each lasting at least two minutes and followed by agitation and disorientation. Upon admission, the patient underwent specialised brain monitoring and testing, which indicated temporal lobe epilepsy likely secondary to autoimmune limbic encephalitis-a rare form of brain inflammation. The exact cause of the encephalitis remains uncertain. The patient's medical history includes well-managed diabetes and high blood pressure. Dr. Ahmed Samir Farw, Neurologist at SEHA's Sheikh Tahnoun Bin Mohammed Medical City, said:“This case represents an extraordinary success of early recognition, multidisciplinary teamwork, and treatment. Potentially disabling neurological conditions were identified and managed promptly, enabling the patient to regain full functional stability and quality of life. The rapid recognition and collaborative approach of our care team ultimately saved the patient's life.” MRI imaging revealed symmetric cortical thickening and T2/FLAIR hyperintensity in the mesial temporal lobes and limbic system, consistent with limbic encephalitis. Additional MRI findings included isolated, non-specific demyelination in the frontal and anterior temporal subcortical white matter, without diffusion restriction or post-contrast enhancement. The patient is now medically stable after receiving anti-seizure medications and immunoglobulins, with no further seizures observed. Ongoing testing continues to clarify the inflammatory process. This outcome reflects SEHA's STMC's clinical excellence and its commitment to providing rapid, cutting-edge neurological care through a coordinated, multidisciplinary approach. About PureHealth: PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic s, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments, and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare. The company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the science of longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world. PureHealth's network comprises:
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SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE
SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services
Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE's leading health insurer
The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE
Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation
PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region
One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers
The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment
Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US
Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK
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Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) – the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus
PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems
Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care
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