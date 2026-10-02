UAE Ministry Of Finance Lists Second Sovereign Retail T-Sukuk On Nasdaq Dubai As Secondary Trading Opens

Second Sovereign Retail T-Sukuk lists on Nasdaq Dubai as secondary trading opens to individual investors. Issuance sees robust market response with subscription orders exceeding AED 285 million (5.7x oversubscribed).

H.E. Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini:“The second Retail T-Sukuk listing demonstrates the Ministry of Finance's strategic vision to strengthen domestic capital markets and broaden the investor base for government debt instruments.” Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, October 2026: The Ministry of Finance today announced the official listing and commencement of secondary-market trading for its second five-year Sovereign Retail T-Sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai, following the successful completion of subscription, allocation, and settlement.

Building on the success of the inaugural tranche, this offering marks another important step in the Ministry's ongoing efforts to broaden investment participation in the national economy and provide secure, government-backed savings options that encourage long-term financial planning. With secondary trading now active on Nasdaq Dubai, investors gain full portfolio flexibility, enabling them to expand their holdings or execute an early exit by selling on the exchange.

Strong Demand and Broad Investor Participation:

The offering generated an exceptional response across investor segments, with subscription orders reaching AED 285 million, approximately 5.7 times the target issuance size of AED 50 million.

The second offering also expanded public participation and advanced financial inclusion. Retail investors subscribing AED 10,000 or less made up 75% of all subscription applications, while UAE nationals represented 69% of the overall demand. The offering attracted broad international interest across 110 nationalities.

Participation was further bolstered by women, who accounted for 17% of total invested capital, while young investors under 25 also showed strong engagement, reflecting the programme's growing reach across diverse community segments. Notably, nearly half of the unique subscribers were returning investors from the inaugural tranche.

Advancing Financial Inclusion:

H.E. Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, said:“The commencement of trading for this second Sovereign Retail T-Sukuk issuance on Nasdaq Dubai marks another strategic milestone in deepening the UAE's domestic AED-denominated capital markets and reaffirms our commitment to delivering sovereign investment instruments that pair security with attractive returns.

“Continued strong demand from individual investors reflects deep confidence in our national financial infrastructure and highlights our ongoing efforts to expand public participation in sovereign initiatives.”

He added:“Enabling secondary-market trading provides investors with liquidity and asset flexibility, while advancing financial inclusion and embedding a sustainable culture of saving across families and communities. Working closely with our partners across the financial ecosystem, we will continue enhancing the efficiency of government debt instruments to drive national strategic goals.”

Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market, said:“We are pleased to welcome the second tranche of the Sovereign Retail T-Sukuk to Nasdaq Dubai. The successful listing and trading launch demonstrate the growing appetite for high-quality Sharia-compliant instruments among individual investors. By providing advanced trading infrastructure and dedicated market making, Nasdaq Dubai and DFM continue to enhance liquidity, broaden market access, and empower investors with flexible secondary trading capabilities to buy additional sukuk or exit as their financial needs evolve.”

Enabling Flexible Secondary Market Trading:

The listed sukuk offers a balanced investment option featuring a five-year tenor, semi-annual profit distributions and a minimum investment threshold of AED 1,000.

Following the subscription period held from 23 to 28 September 2026, secondary-market trading is now live on Nasdaq Dubai. Investors and traders can buy or sell units directly through authorised brokers, with active market makers and liquidity providers supporting continuous order-book execution to give investors complete portfolio flexibility.