First Of All LLC Launches Silicon Valley Africa Program With 75 Scholarship Places And Visa-Refusal Project Support

First Of All LLC today announced the launch of its 2026 Silicon Valley Africa Program (SVAP), an international technology-immersion and talent-development initiative designed to connect selected African entrepreneurs, innovators, researchers and technology professionals with the Silicon Valley ecosystem.

The program combines subsidized applicant verification, technology-assisted due diligence, scholarship funding and financial support for eligible candidates who receive documented U.S. visa refusals.

For the 2026 edition, SVAP is offering 75 scholarship positions across six eligible African countries: South Africa, Morocco, Cameroon, Kenya, Ghana and Egypt. The scholarship structure includes 12 fully funded Laureate positions and 63 partially funded Scholar positions.

Under the program's published conditions, a validated Laureate who subsequently receives a documented U.S. visa refusal may be eligible for $1,000 in local project-support funding. Eligible Scholars may receive $500 under the corresponding conditions.

Scholarship Program Designed Around Access and Risk Sharing

First Of All LLC said the program was structured to address financial and administrative barriers that can prevent qualified African technology talent from accessing international innovation ecosystems.

Phase 1 of the application process is free. Pre-selected scholarship candidates entering Phase 2 undergo identity, administrative and eligibility verification.

The published verification fee is $20 for Laureates and $30 for Scholars, compared with a $330 verification fee for the self-funded Business Visitor and VIP Visitor categories.

The verification process may include identity checks, criminal-record verification, assessment of non-return risk, administrative processing and review of applicant information.

First Of All emphasizes that the verification fee does not purchase admission and is not a payment for a U.S. visa. U.S. consular authorities independently determine visa outcomes.

12 Laureate and 63 Scholar Positions

The 12 Laureate positions provide the highest level of program funding. According to SVAP's published framework, the Laureate package includes round-trip airfare, seven nights in a four-star San Francisco hotel, program activities and masterclasses, local delegation transportation, selected meals and networking activities, certification and visa-application assistance.

The 63 Scholar positions provide partial financial support, with selected participants responsible for financing their return flight while receiving other program benefits according to the published terms.

The program is designed as a six-day Silicon Valley immersion featuring innovation-focused visits, masterclasses, networking and exposure to the region's technology and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Technology-Assisted Due Diligence

SVAP's selection process incorporates technology-assisted evaluation alongside human review.

Applicant information may include professional circumstances, previous U.S. visa-refusal history, country ties, project information and responses to a non-return-risk questionnaire.

First Of All LLC said the process is intended to help the organization evaluate applications and allocate program resources while maintaining appropriate verification procedures.

VIP Participation and Program Cross-Subsidization

In addition to scholarship opportunities, SVAP includes self-funded Business Visitor and VIP Visitor categories.

Under the program's published framework, validated VIP participants make a $7,000 sponsorship contribution in addition to financing their own travel. A portion of this contribution is intended to support the Laureate and Scholar scholarship categories.

If an eligible VIP participant subsequently receives a U.S. visa refusal, the published terms provide for a $4,500 return, while $2,500 remains as a patronage contribution toward scholarship funding, subject to the applicable conditions.

Connecting Commercial Activity With Talent Development

First Of All LLC states that 5% of its revenue is dedicated to financing the Silicon Valley Africa Program.

The company describes the model as a connection between its commercial activities and its investment in African technology talent. The program's broader objective is to help participants develop international networks, knowledge and perspectives that can contribute to innovation and business development in African markets.

About Silicon Valley Africa Program

The Silicon Valley Africa Program (SVAP) is an international technology-immersion and talent-development initiative operated by First Of All LLC. The program connects selected African entrepreneurs, innovators, researchers and technology professionals with the Silicon Valley innovation ecosystem while supporting projects intended to create impact in African markets.

The 2026 edition includes 75 scholarship places across six eligible African countries.First Of All LLC

About First Of All LLC

First Of All LLC is a U.S.-based company headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico, with activities focused on innovation, intellectual property, security technologies and the development of the Silicon Valley Africa Program. The company states that a portion of its commercial revenue is allocated to supporting SVAP and expanding access to international innovation ecosystems for African talent.

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