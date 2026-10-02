CM Rekha Gupta Joins Cleanliness Drive Under 'Seva Mera Yogdan' Campaign Stresses Accountability For Cleaner Delhi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday participated in a cleanliness drive under the 'Seva Mera Yogdan' campaign in the Azadpur area and urged people to contribute towards keeping the national capital clean.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta said she had specifically chosen the location to highlight the issue of poor sanitation and determine accountability between civic authorities.

“When discussions took place regarding cleanliness programmes across various locations in Delhi, I specifically chose this location to point it out to the Commissioner. I used to often tell him that this area is like a 'no man's land'. This is the back gate of the market (mandi), where a massive amount of garbage always accumulates,” she said.

Gupta said the Keshav Puram zone claimed that the area fell beyond its jurisdiction, while the Civil Lines zone maintained that its boundary had not yet started there.

“At a location facing such a severe garbage issue where both zones disown responsibility, I decided to call the Commissioner directly to clarify whose jurisdiction this area actually falls under. We need clear accountability because this is no way to work,” she said.

She emphasised that maintaining cleanliness required authorities to identify responsibility at every level and work systematically.

“If you want to clean your city, then you have to work inch by inch. So, it is necessary to see who is responsible for what. If not, then work will not be done,” Gupta said.

Highlighting the changes witnessed in the area over the past year, she said dust had been reduced and the condition of the roads had improved.

“Today, I am seeing the difference in one year. We have cleaned the area, dust has been reduced, and these roads used to sink, but now they don't. I want to congratulate the PWD for ensuring that the area did not sink this season,” she said.

“This area is Adarsh Nagar, and it did not sink this time,” she added.

Rekha Gupta also shared a few photos on X, saying: "Under the 'Seva Mera Yogdan' campaign, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi ji, a labour contribution was made by joining the cleanliness drive in Azadpur. Twelve years ago, the Swachh Bharat Mission, launched under the leadership of the honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, has today become the resolve of every individual and a nationwide mass movement. This campaign has established cleanliness not merely as a matter of administration, but as a civic duty and a value of life."

"Let us make cleanliness a habit and further strengthen the resolve for a Clean India, Healthy India, and Clean Delhi through public participation. On this occasion, MLA Shri Rajkumar Bhatia ji, Northern Zone Ward Committee Chairman Shri Gulab Singh Rathore ji, Municipal Councillor Shri Mukesh Goyal, Shri Suman Sharma, Shri Ajay Khatana, along with other distinguished guests, were present," she said.

The 'Seva Mera Yogdan' campaign is part of nationwide community service activities inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years in public life.

The month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' is being held from September 17 to October 17 to mark 25 years of PM Modi's public service and encourage public participation towards the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

'Seva Pakhwada' is a 15-day period from September 17 to October 2, traditionally associated with service-oriented activities beginning around the Prime Minister's birthday and concluding on Gandhi Jayanti.