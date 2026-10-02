Pralhad Joshi Joins Cleanliness Drive In K'taka's Hubballi

MENAFN - IANS) Hubballi, Oct 2 (IANS) Union Minister for Education Pralhad Joshi on Friday participated in a cleanliness drive in Hubballi on the occasion of the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Joshi participated in the 'Swachh Ward-Sundar Ward' awareness campaign organised in Wards 36, 37 and 38 of the Hubballi-Dharwad Central Assembly constituency as part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. He swept the streets and participated in the collection and disposal of garbage.

Speaking on the occasion, Joshi said the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, who had shown a new direction to India's freedom struggle through truth, non-violence and satyagraha, continued to inspire everyone.

Joshi paid floral tributes to the portraits of Gandhi and Shastri in Hubballi and recalled their contributions to the nation.

“Mahatma Gandhi made truth, justice, ethics, simplicity and cleanliness an integral part of his life and remained an ideal for society. His simple personality and lifestyle continue to inspire people,” he said.

Recalling Shastri's contribution, Joshi said his slogan“Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” highlighted the importance of soldiers and farmers to the country.

“His simple life, honesty and commitment to national service will always remain an inspiration,” he said.

Joshi called upon people to follow the ideals of Gandhi and Shastri and work towards building a clean, strong and self-reliant India.

The Union Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, launched with the objective of realising Mahatma Gandhi's vision of a“clean India and healthy India”, had evolved into a people's movement across the country.

He said the campaign had helped create greater awareness among people about cleanliness and sanitation.

“Keeping not only our homes but also our neighbourhoods and public places clean is the duty and responsibility of every citizen,” Joshi said.

He appealed to people not to throw garbage in public places and to segregate wet and dry waste at the household level for proper disposal.

“Everyone should join hands in building a clean, beautiful and healthy society,” he said.

Rajya Sabha member Prof. M. Nagaraj, MLA Mahesh Tenginakai, BJP district president Tippanna Majjagi and Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation members Rajanna Koravi and Umesh Koujageri, among others, were present on the occasion. Civic workers also participated in the cleanliness drive.