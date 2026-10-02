New Local, Regional And International Talent Participate At DJWE 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition DJWE continues to bring together established jewellery and watch houses, emerging designers and collectors from around the world. The 22nd edition features 49 exhibitors representing more than 500 brands from 30 countries, alongside a new group of participants making their debut at the exhibition. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

From emerging Qatari designers to first-time exhibitors from across the GCC and the participation of international auction house Christie's, DJWE 2026 reflects the breadth of the exhibition while providing a platform for established and emerging names to connect with audiences in Qatar.

The Qatari Designers Pavilion

The Qatari Designers Pavilion, sponsored by Scale7, Qatar's hub for the Creative and Cultural Industries, welcomes two new designers this year, joining a group of established local names.

Midad Jewellery makes its first appearance at DJWE, Founded by Abdulla Yousuf Al-Fakhroo, a Qatari engineer, artist, calligrapher and jewellery designer, the brand brings together architecture, calligraphy and contemporary design. Drawing on regional artistic traditions and visual culture, Midad creates jewellery that interprets these influences through a contemporary approach.

H Jewelry, founded in 2012 by Hamad Ahmad Al-Mohammed, draws inspiration from fine arts, cultural heritage, historical symbols and human stories. Its designs combine contemporary forms with elements of identity and heritage, with the brand having previously showcased Qatari creativity at exhibitions in State of Qatar, State of Kuwait, Kingdom of Bahrain, Kingdom of Spain, the Republic of Germany and the United States of America.

The initiative also features designers Ghand Jewellery, Kaltham's Pavilion, M Royal Collection and Alghla Jewellery. Ghand Jewellery is participating in the pavilion for the sixth consecutive year under co-founder Jawaher Mohammed AlMannai, presenting a new collection inspired by modern Arabian elegance.

Beyond the Qatari Designers Pavilion, Zari Jewellery makes its DJWE debut as an independent Qatari exhibitor. The brand is presenting a collection of around 30 pieces in 21 Karat and 18 Karat gold, including diamond-set designs. Its ZARI Signature rectangular necklace, crafted in 21 Karat gold with natural mother-of-pearl, is among the collection's highlights. Other pieces draw inspiration from traditional Qatari elements including the Bisht, Jadla, Sheela and Heela.

First-Time Participation from Across the Gulf

DJWE 2026 also welcomes four GCC-based exhibitors taking part in the exhibition for the first time.

Al Bakshi Gold & Diamond Company becomes the first exhibitor from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to participate in DJWE. Its presentation includes the Nakhalat Al-Baqshi collection, alongside vintage pieces and a design inspired by Qatari heritage. The collection's most prominent piece is valued at US$30,000.

Ammar Jewellery joins the exhibition for the first time representing the United Arab Emirates, while Lulu Al Mahmoud marks the first participation from the Kingdom of Bahrain. Together with Al Bakshi Gold & Diamond Company and Zari Jewellery, the four exhibitors add new regional perspectives to this year's edition.

New Collections from International Names

DJWE's international presence is also renewed this year through fresh work from established exhibitors. Italian Maison Veschetti, marking 77 years of jewellery excellence since 1949, is launching AURA, a new gold-and-diamond collection celebrating Italian craftsmanship through one-of-a-kind High Jewellery pieces set with diamonds and rare coloured gemstones. Fellow Italian exhibitor Bedetti is revealing its BE Collection, with the Bracelet Brick Ten as its hero piece, alongside a necklace inspired by hawks' wings.

A Platform for New Perspectives

The arrival of new Qatari designers, first-time GCC exhibitors and an international designer adds further depth to DJWE 2026, alongside the established names that have helped shape the exhibition over more than two decades.

Together, this year's participants highlight the exhibition's role as a platform for jewellery and watch design, craftsmanship, heritage and knowledge exchange, bringing together creative talent and industry expertise from Qatar, the region and international markets.

DJWE will welcome visitors throughout the weekdays from 12:00 to 22:00 and 15:00 to 22:00 on Friday. Visitors can also enjoy a range of F&B options within the exhibition and at the concourse area.