Air Arabia Signs Group-Level Distribution Agreement With Amadeus

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa's first and largest budget carrier operator, has signed a distribution agreement with travel technology leader Amadeus, further expanding the airline's growth and expanding its global distribution reach. The agreement will enable the airline to extend its presence across Amadeus' global travel seller network, enabling travel partners to serve Air Arabia's customers through established workflows. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said:“This agreement supports Air Arabia's broader growth strategy by expanding our distribution reach across the global travel trade. It also provides greater choice and accessibility for customers while enabling our travel partners to connect more efficiently with Air Arabia's growing network.”

Maher Koubaa, Executive Vice President Travel Unit and managing Director EMEA, Amadeus, said:“For travelers, Amadeus' agreement with Air Arabia will mean greater choice and easier access to flights through our extensive network of trusted travel sellers. Travelers will also benefit from agency support before, during, and after the trip, including help with changes, disruptions, refunds, and rescheduling.”

The agreement is based on a light ticketing model, allowing travel sellers to book and manage budget carrier content using standard GDS workflows, connecting directly with airline systems in real time. This will allow travel sellers to access and book Air Arabia content within the Amadeus environment, on the same screen as the rest of the content they manage.

Air Arabia is the largest budget carrier operator in the Middle East and North Africa, flying more than 20 million passengers annually. Serving more than 200 routes, the airline operates from six strategic hubs located across the United Arab Emirates (Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah), Morocco, Egypt and Pakistan.

About Amadeus:

Amadeus makes the experience of travel better for everyone, everywhere by inspiring innovation, partnerships and responsibility to people, places and planet.

As the system of record in travel, our technology powers the travel and tourism industry, enabling airlines, airports, hotels, travel sellers and partners to operate at global scale. Built on decades of industry expertise, our open platform connects hundreds of systems and workflows across the end-to-end journey, helping the industry respond to evolving traveler expectations and transforming how travel works.

Amadeus integrates innovative and transformational technologies – from artificial intelligence and cloud computing to biometrics and advanced data capabilities – seamlessly and at scale across the travel ecosystem. As the embedded and neutral execution layer, we orchestrate the AI enabled travel ecosystem to make travel work smarter. By connecting suppliers, sellers and digital assistants to trusted, dynamic travel data, AI reinforces and augments the Amadeus platform.

We are also committed to making travel a force for social and environmental good, working collectively with partners to help protect the people and places we visit and ensure travel continues to have a positive impact on the world.

With a truly diverse workforce spanning more than 150 nationalities, Amadeus brings together deep technology expertise and a passion for travel.

We are an IBEX 35 company, listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange under AMS, and have been recognized by the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index for 14 consecutive years.

Amadeus. It's how travel works better.