Europe Furniture Retail Market Analysis And Forecast 2026-2027 EUR 165 Billion Market Eyes Omnichannel Growth, Consolidation, And Resale Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Omnichannel retailers gain ground as rivals optimize store footprints, adopt compact formats and service points, and respond to rising marketplace and resale competition.

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Furniture Retailing in Europe" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Furniture Retailing in Europe Report Examines Market Growth, Distribution Trends and Competitive Dynamics

The Furniture Retailing in Europe report provides an in-depth assessment of sales, distribution channels, retail formats and competition across the 15 largest European furniture markets. Spanning more than 250 pages, the study supports strategic planning, competitive benchmarking and market opportunity analysis for furniture manufacturers, retailers, investors and industry stakeholders.

The research covers Austria, Belgium including Luxembourg, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. It combines historical home furniture retail sales from 2016-2025 with forecasts for 2026-2027 at both European and country level.

European Home Furniture Market Outlook

The report evaluates the performance and outlook of the European home furniture market using retail sales, GDP growth, household consumption expenditure, consumer confidence, inflation and housing market trends. It also compares market size, country shares, pricing developments and average annual growth across the region.

Europe's home furniture market is valued at approximately EUR 165 billion and serves around 540 million consumers across 240 million households. Demand is showing signs of stabilisation, with a modest improvement expected in 2027. Germany, the United Kingdom and Italy remain the largest home furniture markets in Europe.

The analysis also identifies structural changes affecting the sector, including increasing market concentration, the expansion of large-scale specialist distribution, e-commerce growth and the optimisation of physical store networks. Efficient and digitally enabled retailers are strengthening their positions, while store-heavy operators continue to restructure portfolios and rationalise locations.

Furniture Segments and Import Penetration

European home furniture consumption is analysed across kitchen furniture, upholstered furniture, bedroom, dining and living furniture, mattresses and non-upholstered seats. Segment data includes average growth for 2019-2024 and import penetration levels.

The import analysis examines extra-EU imports by country, product segment and region of origin. It includes the average percentage change in imports from Asia-Pacific and identifies the Top 10 extra-EU supplier countries. Extra-European imports now represent approximately 22% of European furniture consumption. China remains the leading source, while Vietnam and Turkiye are gaining relevance.

Furniture Distribution and E-commerce Development

The report tracks the evolution of European furniture distribution through quantitative market shares and qualitative analysis of retail format transformation, store network development, retailer expansion and country-specific channel structures. Furniture consumption is assessed across the following channels:



E-commerce, including pure e-tailers and online sales generated by omnichannel retailers

Organised specialised distribution, including specialist chains and buying groups

Small-scale independent furniture retailers

Non-specialised distribution, including department stores, hypermarkets, DIY and garden centres, and homeware retailers Other channels, including direct sales and smaller retail formats

Online furniture sales in Europe have nearly doubled since 2019. Marketplaces continue to increase price transparency and competition, while leading retailers invest in omnichannel services. Physical retail strategies are also evolving through compact urban formats, planning points, shop-in-shop locations and service-led stores.

Competitive Landscape and Leading Furniture Retailers

More than 130,000 furniture retailers operate across Europe. The Top 30 companies generate approximately one-third of the total market value, indicating increasing industry concentration.

The competitive assessment includes a ranking of the Top 30 retailers by estimated home furniture sales and a sample of approximately 470 leading companies. Information covers location, specialisation, distribution channel, store count, sales and retail network development. Financial KPIs for 2019-2024 include gross profit margin, profit margin, EBITDA, EBIT and Profit/Loss before Tax.

The study also reviews recent M&A transactions affecting European furniture retail. Companies considered include Amazon, DFS, El Corte Ingles, Emma Sleep, FBD Group, Fournier Groupe, Furniture Village, Howden Joinery, IKEA, John Lewis Partnership, Krieger-Gruppe, La Redoute, Lars Larsen Group, Maisons du Monde, Meble Agata, Migros, Mondo Convenienza, Nobia, OTTO, Poltronesofa, Porta Mobel-Gruppe, Sainsbury's, Schmidt Groupe, Wayfair, West Retail Group and XXXLutz Gruppe.

Second-Hand Furniture Market Trends

A dedicated section examines the development of the second-hand furniture market using findings from a 2025 survey of around 100 furniture manufacturers. The analysis covers the share of second-hand sales within total turnover, manufacturer participation in resale and refurbishment, circular initiatives and the effect of resale platforms on primary market demand.

The report also maps second-hand platforms by country and transaction model. General marketplaces continue to dominate transaction volumes, while furniture-specialist and curated resale platforms are emerging as a strategically important part of the European furniture industry.

Detailed Analysis of 15 European Markets

Each country report provides home furniture consumption and price trends, product segment performance, imports, market openness, distribution channel shares and competitive positioning. The research also tracks retail footprint changes and market shares among leading companies.

Detailed retailer profiles include revenues, store networks, retail formats, specialisation, brands, online channels, websites and product portfolios. This consistent structure enables direct comparison of market size, channel development and competition across all 15 countries.

Research Methodology

The report draws on proprietary manufacturer and retailer databases, official macroeconomic statistics and forecasts, international trade data, trade publications, sector associations and direct interviews with leading furniture retailers. More than 113,000 companies were processed to create a core sample of approximately 470 major retailers representing a significant share of the European furniture retail market.

By combining market forecasts, channel analysis, company financials, import trends and country-level intelligence, Furniture Retailing in Europe offers a comprehensive resource for assessing growth opportunities and competitive change across the European home furniture market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. METHODOLOGY AND SCOPES OF THE REPORT: Structure, Data gathering and processing methodology, Geographical coverage, Products and Channels definitions

2. EUROPEAN HOME FURNITURE MARKET PERFORMANCE

Home Furniture Retailing in Europe: Scenario



Home Furniture Retail: Market dynamic, sales 2016-2025, and the role of Europe at global level

Trend in furniture prices 2016-2025

Macroeconomic indicators: private final consumption expenditure, per capita GDP, construction investments

European furniture market by country

Forecasts in the European furniture market 2026 and 2027

Import penetration and market openness (imports by area, top extra-Europe suppliers, breakdown by national production and imports)

Consumption by home furniture segments (kitchen furniture, upholstered furniture, furniture for bedrooms, dining and living rooms, mattresses, non-upholstered seats) Market trends: focus on second-hand furniture. Platforms by country and transaction model.

3. HOME FURNITURE DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS IN EUROPE



Business demography (Retail sale of furniture, lighting equipment and other household articles in specialized stores)

Retailer definition. Pure and mixed businesses

Distribution channels: trends in stores formats and locations Home furniture consumption by distribution channels

4. LEADING HOME FURNITURE RETAILERS IN EUROPE

Furniture retailers in Europe: Performance



Market concentration (Top 30 leading furniture retailers by home furniture sales) and M&A Financial KPIs performance (Gross Profit Margin, EBITDA Margin, EBIT, Profit/Loss before Tax)

Furniture Retailers in Europe: Mentioned Companies



Organized specialist retailers

Small-scale retailers

E-commerce retailers

Non-specialist retailers Furniture buying groups

FURNITURE RETAILING IN EUROPE - REPORTS FOR 15 COUNTRIES

Austria, Belgium-Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom



Home Furniture Consumption 2019-2025

Furniture Market Forecasts 2026-2027

Home furniture imports: home furniture consumption and imports/consumption ratio and imports by area of origin

Trends in furniture prices

Home Furniture Segments: Consumption and Imports penetration

Home furniture sales by distribution channels

Retail sale of furniture, equipment and other household articles in specialised stores: enterprises and employees

Forecasts, demand determinants and market opportunities

Macroeconomic indicators: Resident population in main cities, Share of population by age group, Private final consumption expenditure, Per capita GDP, Construction Investment by sector, Economic environment

A selection of leading furniture retailers by sales

Market share (%) of top 5 home furniture retailers

Retail Footprint Evolution

Profiles of a selection of leading furniture retailers Furniture buying groups

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Amazon

De Mandemakers

DFS

Fournier

Groupe Adeo

Howden Joinery

IKEA

John Lewis

La Redoute

Lars Larsen

Maisons du Monde

Migros

Mondo Convenienza

Otto Group

Poltronesofa

Sainsbury's / Home Retail

Schmidt Grupe

Segmuller Gruppe

Wayfair

XXXLutz

El Corte Ingles

Furniture Village

Krieger-Gruppe

Nobia

Mobilux (BUT International)

West Retail Group Tessner Holding

For more information about this report visit

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