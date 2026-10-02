MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global real-world data (RWD) market is projected to grow from USD 1.33 billion in 2026 to USD 2.43 billion by 2036, at a 6.4% CAGR. Growth is driven by demand for real-world evidence, value-based care, faster drug development, regulatory acceptance, EHR adoption, AI analytics and digital health. EMR/EHR data will lead by source, while wearable data will grow fastest. North America leads the market, with Asia Pacific forecast to record the fastest growth.

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Real-World Data Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the research repor the global real-world data (RWD) market is expected to reach USD 2.43 billion by 2036 from USD 1.33 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2026 to 2036. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global real-world data market across five major regions, emphasizing the current market trends, market sizes, recent developments, and forecasts till 2036.

Succeeding extensive secondary and primary research and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report conducts the impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The growth of this market is driven by the global healthcare industry's shift toward value-based care and increasing demand for real-world evidence (RWE) to support reimbursement and coverage decisions, the rising need to accelerate drug development timelines and reduce R&D costs, increasing regulatory acceptance of RWE for submissions to agencies such as the U.S. FDA and the EMA, and the rapid digitalization of healthcare systems globally. Moreover, advancements in big data analytics and artificial intelligence enabling deeper insights from complex RWD datasets, the proliferation of electronic health records (EHRs) and their growing interoperability, and the expansion of decentralized clinical trials and patient-centric data collection through wearables and mobile apps are expected to support the market's growth. However, concerns around patient data privacy and security, stringent data governance and regulatory compliance requirements, and challenges related to data standardization, quality, and interoperability across fragmented healthcare systems may restrain market growth.

The key players operating in the global real-world data market are IQVIA Inc. (U.S.), Merative (U.S.), Optum Inc. (U.S.), ICON plc (Ireland), Syneos Health (U.S.), Aetion, Inc. (U.S.), Flatiron Health, Inc. (U.S.), Verana Health (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.), Parexel International Corporation (U.S.), and Elevance Health, Inc. (U.S.), among others.

The global real-world data market is segmented by source (EMR/EHR/clinical data, claims data, clinical trials data, pharmacy data, and patient-generated/wearable data), application (drug development & approvals, market access & reimbursement, post-market surveillance, medical device evaluation, and other applications), end user (pharmaceutical, biotechnology & medical device companies; payers; providers; and other end users), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.

Based on source, the EMR/EHR/Clinical Data segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global real-world data market in 2026. The segment accounts for approximately 45-50% of the overall real-world data market in 2026, reflecting the widespread and growing adoption of electronic health record systems across healthcare settings globally. EHRs represent the richest and most comprehensive source of longitudinal patient data, containing detailed clinical information including diagnoses, medications, laboratory results, imaging reports, and physician notes that provide deep insight into individual patient care journeys and treatment outcomes over time. The increasing interoperability of EHR systems, driven by regulatory mandates such as the U.S. 21st Century Cures Act and the adoption of standardized data models including the OMOP Common Data Model, is enhancing the analytical utility of this data source for large-scale retrospective studies, observational research, and regulatory submissions. Healthcare systems in North America and Europe in particular have achieved high EHR adoption rates, providing a mature and continuously growing repository of real-world clinical data that underpins pharmaceutical research, health technology assessment, and outcomes-based contracting.

However, the Patient-Generated/Wearable Data segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by the rapid proliferation of consumer wearables, biosensors, remote monitoring devices, and digital health applications that continuously capture physiological, behavioral, and patient-reported health data outside traditional care settings. The acceleration of decentralized clinical trials and the growing regulatory acceptance of digital health data for clinical research are further expanding the role of patient-generated data as a complementary and increasingly valuable source of real-world evidence.

Based on application, the Drug Development & Approvals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global real-world data market in 2026. The segment holds approximately 35-40% of total real-world data market revenue in 2026, reflecting the central and expanding role of RWD across the entire pharmaceutical product lifecycle. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies leverage RWD at multiple stages of drug development: informing clinical trial design by modeling disease progression and identifying appropriate patient cohorts; creating external and synthetic control arms for single-arm trials in oncology and rare diseases, which can substantially compress development timelines; and generating supplementary post-approval safety and effectiveness evidence for regulatory submissions. Regulatory agencies including the U.S. FDA and the European Medicines Agency are progressively expanding their frameworks for accepting RWE to support new indications, labeling modifications, and pharmacovigilance obligations, providing a strong institutional driver for continued investment in RWD-based drug development programs. The convergence of RWD with AI-powered analytics platforms is further accelerating drug discovery and translational research by enabling the identification of novel biomarkers and the prediction of patient subgroup responses at scale.

The Market Access & Reimbursement and Post-Market Surveillance applications are also witnessing steady growth, driven by increasing pressure from payers and health technology assessment bodies for evidence of real-world clinical and economic value, as well as mandatory post-approval safety monitoring obligations for approved therapies.

Based on end user, the Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology & Medical Device Companies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global real-world data market in 2026, and is also projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies represent the dominant end-user segment in the global real-world data market, as these organizations are the primary generators of demand for RWD assets and analytics capabilities across clinical development, regulatory strategy, health economics, and commercial functions. The growing complexity of modern drug development programs, including the rise of precision oncology, gene and cell therapies, and rare disease treatments, is intensifying reliance on RWD to complement or supplement traditional randomized controlled trial evidence where standard trial designs are logistically or ethically infeasible. The integration of RWD into early pipeline decisions, competitive intelligence, patient identification, and commercial launch strategy is further broadening its use beyond the regulatory domain. The segment's fastest-growth projection is underpinned by the increasing volume of new molecular entities entering development, the expansion of real-world evidence requirements from global health authorities, and the growing adoption of AI-enabled RWD platforms that enable sponsors to extract higher-value insights from existing data assets.

A thorough geographic analysis of the industry gives detailed insights into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global real-world data market in 2026. North America's dominant position is primarily attributed to its highly advanced healthcare IT infrastructure, the high adoption rate of interoperable electronic health records, and a favorable and increasingly explicit regulatory environment for the use of RWE. The U.S. FDA's RWE program, established under the 21st Century Cures Act, has provided a clear and progressively expanding framework for the submission and acceptance of real-world evidence in regulatory decisions, encouraging substantial investment and innovation from pharmaceutical sponsors and RWD solution providers. The region hosts a large, well-established ecosystem of RWD vendors, analytics technology companies, academic research institutions, and clinical research organizations with significant RWE capabilities, providing a dense competitive environment that drives continuous advancement in data quality and analytical methodology. The presence of large integrated health systems with longitudinal patient data assets, along with active participation of major payers in outcomes-based contracting arrangements that depend on RWD, further reinforces North America's market leadership.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by massive government investments in healthcare digitalization in countries including China, Japan, India, and Singapore, a rapidly expanding pharmaceutical market and clinical trial landscape, and the progressive maturation of data infrastructure and regulatory frameworks for the use of health data in research. The region's large and diverse patient population also makes it an increasingly important source of real-world data for global drug development programs seeking to demonstrate efficacy and safety across varied ethnic and demographic groups.

Europe is the second-largest regional market, supported by landmark initiatives including the European Health Data Space (EHDS) and the EMA's DARWIN EU network, which are designed to facilitate cross-border access to harmonized health data for research and regulatory purposes. While navigating the complexities of GDPR compliance remains a continuing challenge, the strong institutional push for data-driven healthcare across EU member states is creating significant structural demand for RWD solutions and analytics capabilities.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:



How big is the global real-world data market, and at what CAGR is this market projected to grow during 2026-2036?

What are the historical market sizes and growth rates of the global real-world data market?

What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at the regional and country levels? What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?

Which segments in terms of source, application, and end user are expected to create major traction for the manufacturers in this market?

Which source segment is expected to hold the major share, and which source segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

How are AI and advanced analytics transforming real-world data capabilities and the value of real-world evidence generation?

What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the global real-world data market?

Who are the major players in the global real-world data market? What are their specific product/service offerings in this market? What are the recent strategic developments in the global real-world data market? What are the impacts of these strategic developments on the market?

Scope of the Report:

Real-World Data Market Assessment - by Source

EMR/EHR/Clinical Data

Claims Data



Medical Claims

Pharmacy Claims

Clinical Trials Data Pharmacy Data

Patient-Generated/Wearable Data



Patient-Reported Outcomes (PROs)

Wearable & Remote Monitoring Device Data Mobile Health (mHealth) App Data

Other Sources



Disease Registries Biobank Data

Real-World Data Market Assessment - by Application



Drug Development & Approvals

Market Access & Reimbursement

Post-Market Surveillance

Medical Device Evaluation Other Applications

Real-World Data Market Assessment - by End User



Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology & Medical Device Companies Payers

Providers



Hospitals & Health Systems Clinics & Physician Groups

Other End Users



Academic & Research Institutions

Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Government & Regulatory Bodies

Real-World Data Market Assessment - by Geography

North America



U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



Japan

China

India

South Korea

Singapore Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Topics Covered:

4. Market Dynamics Drivers



4.2. Global Real-World Data Market Drivers: Impact Analysis (2026-2036)



4.2.1. Shift Toward Value-Based Care and Rising Drug Development Costs



4.2.2. Increasing Regulatory Acceptance of Real-World Evidence 4.2.3. Growing Adoption of Big Data In Healthcare

Challenges



4.3. Global Real-World Data Market: Impact Analysis of Market Restraints (2026-2036)



4.3.1. Data Privacy and Security Concerns

4.3.2. Lack of Data Standardization and Interoperability

4.5. Global Real-World Data Market: Impact Analysis of Market Challenges (2026-2036)



4.5.1. Data Quality and Completeness Issues 4.5.2. Navigating Complex Regulatory Landscapes

Case Studies Industry Trends



4.6. Global Real-World Data Market: Impact Analysis of Market Trends (2026-2036)



4.6.1. Expansion of Decentralized and Patient-Centric Data Collection 4.6.2. Growing Importance of Patient-Generated Health Data

Opportunities



4.4. Global Real-World Data Market: Impact Analysis of Market Opportunities (2026-2036)



4.4.1. Personalized Medicine and Underserved Therapeutic Areas 4.4.2. Integration of Ai and Advanced Analytics

10. Company Profiles



10.1. Iqvia Holdings Inc.

10.2. Ppd Inc. (Subsidiary of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.)

10.3. Merative

10.4. Unitedhealth Group Incorporated (Optum)

10.5. Icon Plc

10.6. Syneos Health, Inc.

10.7. Aetion, Inc.

10.8. Flatiron Health, Inc.

10.9. Verana Health

10.10. Oracle Corporation

10.11. Sas Institute Inc.

10.12. Parexel International Corporation 10.13. Elevance Health, Inc.

Companies Featured



IQVIA Inc.

Merative

Optum Inc.

ICON plc

Syneos Health

Aetion Inc.

Flatiron Health Inc.

Verana Health

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Parexel International Corporation Elevance Health Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900