Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview, Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2032 Homecare And Asia-Pacific Growth Fuel A US$2.7 Billion Global Opportunity
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|244
|Forecast Period
|2025-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$2.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
- Product Outline Introduction to Enteral Nutrition Major Indications for Artificial Nutrition Major Indicators for Enteral Feeding Routes of Administration Methods of Administration Enteral Feeding Devices Enteral Feeding Pumps Enteral Feeding Tubes Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy/Jejunostomy (PEG/J) Kits Gastrointestinal Tubes Gastrostomy (G) Tubes Gastrojejunostomy (GJ) Tubes Jejunostomy tubes (J) Tubes Low-Profile Gastrostomy Devices Nasointestinal Tubes Nasogastric (NG) Tubes Nasojejunal (NJ) Tubes Giving Sets and Extension Sets
2. KEY MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS
- Key Market Trends Driving Factors of Market Growth Hindering Factors of Market Growth
3. KEY MARKET PLAYERS
- Amsino International, Inc. (United States) Applied Medical Technology, Inc. (United States) Avanos Medical, Inc. (United States) B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany) Becton, Dickinson And Company (United States) Boston Scientific Corporation (United States) Cardinal Health, Inc. (United States) Cook Medical LLC (United States) Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany) Moog, Inc (United States) Nestle Health Science S.A. (Switzerland) Vygon SA (France)
4. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS
5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type Enteral Feeding Devices Product Type Market Overview by Global Region Enteral Feeding Pumps PEG/J Kits Low-Profile Gastrostomy Devices Gastrointestinal Tubes Nasointestinal Tubes Giving/Extension Sets
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Geographic Region
REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW
6. NORTH AMERICA
- North American Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Geographic Region North American Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type Country-wise Analysis of North American Enteral Feeding Devices Market The United States United States Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type Canada Canadian Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type Mexico Mexican Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type
7. EUROPE
- European Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Geographic Region European Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type Country-wise Analysis of European Enteral Feeding Devices Market France French Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type Germany German Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type Italy Italian Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type Russia Russian Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type Spain Spanish Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type The United Kingdom United Kingdom Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type Rest of Europe Rest of Europe Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type
8. ASIA-PACIFIC
- Asia-Pacific Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Geographic Region Asia-Pacific Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type Country-wise Analysis of Asia-Pacific Enteral Feeding Devices Market Australia Australian Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type China Chinese Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type India Indian Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type Japan Japanese Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type South Korea South Korean Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type Taiwan Taiwanese Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type Rest of Asia-Pacific Rest of Asia-Pacific Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type
9. SOUTH AMERICA
- South American Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Geographic Region South American Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type Country-wise Analysis of South American Enteral Feeding Devices Market Argentina Argentine Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type Brazil Brazilian Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type Chile Chilean Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type Ecuador Ecuadorian Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type Peru Peruvian Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type Rest of South America Rest of South America Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type
10. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
- Middle East & Africa Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Geographic Region Middle East & Africa Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type Country-wise Analysis of Middle East & Africa Enteral Feeding Devices Market Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabian Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type South Africa South African Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type Turkey Turkish Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type Rest of Middle East & Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type
PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
- North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America Rest of World
PART D: ANNEXURE
- Research Methodology Regional Trends in Population Ageing and Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Feedback
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