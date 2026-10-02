Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview, Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2032 Homecare And Asia-Pacific Growth Fuel A US$2.7 Billion Global Opportunity

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Enteral Feeding Devices - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Enteral Feeding Devices market is expanding steadily as chronic diseases, cancer, neurological disorders, gastrointestinal conditions, dysphagia, and age-related malnutrition increase demand for long-term nutritional support. Valued at US$2.1 billion in 2025, the market is projected to reach US$2.7 billion and 129 million units by 2032, representing a value CAGR of 3.5% during 2025-2032. Greater clinical emphasis on early nutritional intervention, patient recovery, and continuity of care is supporting adoption across hospitals, long-term care centers, rehabilitation facilities, and home healthcare settings.

The transition toward home enteral nutrition is a major market growth factor, particularly among aging populations and patients receiving long-term nutritional therapy. Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting portable feeding pumps, low-profile gastrostomy devices, safety-engineered connectors, and ENFit-compatible systems to improve patient mobility, support safer administration, and reduce hospitalization requirements. Technological advances in programmable and ambulatory feeding systems are also strengthening demand across institutional and homecare environments.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Analysis by Type

Giving/Extension Sets accounted for 55.7% of volume consumption in 2025, supported by recurring replacement requirements and extensive procedural use. Feeding Pumps generated the highest revenue, with a 48.1% value share, reflecting higher product pricing, technological integration, and growing adoption in hospital and homecare settings. Nasointestinal Tubes remained the second-largest segment across both volume and value.

Low-Profile Devices are forecast to record the fastest value growth, with a CAGR of 4.2% through 2032. Expansion will be driven by pediatric applications, patient comfort requirements, and increased use in long-term home enteral feeding. Giving/Extension Sets are also expected to maintain steady growth as global procedure volumes rise.

Enteral Feeding Devices Regional Market Analysis

North America led the global Enteral Feeding Devices market with a 33.1% share in 2025. Regional demand is supported by advanced clinical nutrition infrastructure, favorable reimbursement frameworks, strong home healthcare adoption, and a high prevalence of chronic diseases requiring enteral nutrition.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market, registering a CAGR of 5.1% through 2032. Growth is being supported by expanding healthcare access, increasing elderly populations, rising critical care admissions, greater awareness of clinical nutrition, and investment in hospital infrastructure across China, India, and Southeast Asia. By 2032, Asia-Pacific is expected to surpass North America in volume share as demand shifts toward emerging healthcare markets.

Europe continues to generate stable demand through established enteral nutrition protocols and an expanding elderly demographic. South America is experiencing gradual growth as home enteral feeding programs become more widely adopted. The Middle East & Africa also offers development opportunities as healthcare systems expand access to nutritional support technologies.

Top Companies in the Enteral Feeding Devices Industry

Leading participants in the global Enteral Feeding Devices market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Nestle Health Science, Cook Medical LLC, Avanos Medical, Inc., and Moog, Inc. Competitive strategies center on portable enteral systems, patient safety technologies, homecare expansion, product innovation, and broader geographic distribution. The report profiles more than 50 companies and reviews relevant corporate, product, production capacity, and industry developments.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Report Scope

The global market report analyzes Enteral Feeding Devices by type, end-use application, and geographic region. It includes historical data for 2022-2025, uses 2025 as the base year, and provides forecasts for 2025-2032. Market estimates are presented in unit shipments and US$ value.

Key Metrics



Historical Period: 2022-2025

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2025-2032

Units: Volume in unit shipment and Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 50+

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market by Geographic Region



North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Peru and Rest of South America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey and Rest of MEA)

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market by Type



Feeding Pumps

PEG/J Kits

Low-Profile Devices

Gastrointestinal Tubes

Nasointestinal Tubes Giving/Extension Sets

Key Attributes

