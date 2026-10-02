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Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview, Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2032 Homecare And Asia-Pacific Growth Fuel A US$2.7 Billion Global Opportunity


2026-10-02 05:32:46
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Home enteral nutrition fuels demand for portable pumps, low-profile devices and safer connectors, while recurring-use extension sets support sustained sales

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Enteral Feeding Devices - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Enteral Feeding Devices market is expanding steadily as chronic diseases, cancer, neurological disorders, gastrointestinal conditions, dysphagia, and age-related malnutrition increase demand for long-term nutritional support. Valued at US$2.1 billion in 2025, the market is projected to reach US$2.7 billion and 129 million units by 2032, representing a value CAGR of 3.5% during 2025-2032. Greater clinical emphasis on early nutritional intervention, patient recovery, and continuity of care is supporting adoption across hospitals, long-term care centers, rehabilitation facilities, and home healthcare settings.

The transition toward home enteral nutrition is a major market growth factor, particularly among aging populations and patients receiving long-term nutritional therapy. Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting portable feeding pumps, low-profile gastrostomy devices, safety-engineered connectors, and ENFit-compatible systems to improve patient mobility, support safer administration, and reduce hospitalization requirements. Technological advances in programmable and ambulatory feeding systems are also strengthening demand across institutional and homecare environments.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Analysis by Type

Giving/Extension Sets accounted for 55.7% of volume consumption in 2025, supported by recurring replacement requirements and extensive procedural use. Feeding Pumps generated the highest revenue, with a 48.1% value share, reflecting higher product pricing, technological integration, and growing adoption in hospital and homecare settings. Nasointestinal Tubes remained the second-largest segment across both volume and value.

Low-Profile Devices are forecast to record the fastest value growth, with a CAGR of 4.2% through 2032. Expansion will be driven by pediatric applications, patient comfort requirements, and increased use in long-term home enteral feeding. Giving/Extension Sets are also expected to maintain steady growth as global procedure volumes rise.

Enteral Feeding Devices Regional Market Analysis

North America led the global Enteral Feeding Devices market with a 33.1% share in 2025. Regional demand is supported by advanced clinical nutrition infrastructure, favorable reimbursement frameworks, strong home healthcare adoption, and a high prevalence of chronic diseases requiring enteral nutrition.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market, registering a CAGR of 5.1% through 2032. Growth is being supported by expanding healthcare access, increasing elderly populations, rising critical care admissions, greater awareness of clinical nutrition, and investment in hospital infrastructure across China, India, and Southeast Asia. By 2032, Asia-Pacific is expected to surpass North America in volume share as demand shifts toward emerging healthcare markets.

Europe continues to generate stable demand through established enteral nutrition protocols and an expanding elderly demographic. South America is experiencing gradual growth as home enteral feeding programs become more widely adopted. The Middle East & Africa also offers development opportunities as healthcare systems expand access to nutritional support technologies.

Top Companies in the Enteral Feeding Devices Industry

Leading participants in the global Enteral Feeding Devices market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Nestle Health Science, Cook Medical LLC, Avanos Medical, Inc., and Moog, Inc. Competitive strategies center on portable enteral systems, patient safety technologies, homecare expansion, product innovation, and broader geographic distribution. The report profiles more than 50 companies and reviews relevant corporate, product, production capacity, and industry developments.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Report Scope

The global market report analyzes Enteral Feeding Devices by type, end-use application, and geographic region. It includes historical data for 2022-2025, uses 2025 as the base year, and provides forecasts for 2025-2032. Market estimates are presented in unit shipments and US$ value.

Key Metrics

  • Historical Period: 2022-2025
  • Base Year: 2025
  • Forecast Period: 2025-2032
  • Units: Volume in unit shipment and Value market in US$
  • Companies Mentioned: 50+

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market by Geographic Region

  • North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)
  • Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)
  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
  • South America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Peru and Rest of South America)
  • Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey and Rest of MEA)

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market by Type

  • Feeding Pumps
  • PEG/J Kits
  • Low-Profile Devices
  • Gastrointestinal Tubes
  • Nasointestinal Tubes
  • Giving/Extension Sets

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 244
Forecast Period 2025-2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.1 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $2.7 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5%
Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION

  • Product Outline
  • Introduction to Enteral Nutrition
  • Major Indications for Artificial Nutrition
  • Major Indicators for Enteral Feeding
  • Routes of Administration
  • Methods of Administration
  • Enteral Feeding Devices
  • Enteral Feeding Pumps
  • Enteral Feeding Tubes
  • Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy/Jejunostomy (PEG/J) Kits
  • Gastrointestinal Tubes
  • Gastrostomy (G) Tubes
  • Gastrojejunostomy (GJ) Tubes
  • Jejunostomy tubes (J) Tubes
  • Low-Profile Gastrostomy Devices
  • Nasointestinal Tubes
  • Nasogastric (NG) Tubes
  • Nasojejunal (NJ) Tubes
  • Giving Sets and Extension Sets

2. KEY MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

  • Key Market Trends
  • Driving Factors of Market Growth
  • Hindering Factors of Market Growth

3. KEY MARKET PLAYERS

  • Amsino International, Inc. (United States)
  • Applied Medical Technology, Inc. (United States)
  • Avanos Medical, Inc. (United States)
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
  • Becton, Dickinson And Company (United States)
  • Boston Scientific Corporation (United States)
  • Cardinal Health, Inc. (United States)
  • Cook Medical LLC (United States)
  • Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)
  • Moog, Inc (United States)
  • Nestle Health Science S.A. (Switzerland)
  • Vygon SA (France)

4. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS
5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type
  • Enteral Feeding Devices Product Type Market Overview by Global Region
  • Enteral Feeding Pumps
  • PEG/J Kits
  • Low-Profile Gastrostomy Devices
  • Gastrointestinal Tubes
  • Nasointestinal Tubes
  • Giving/Extension Sets

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Geographic Region

REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW
6. NORTH AMERICA

  • North American Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Geographic Region
  • North American Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type
  • Country-wise Analysis of North American Enteral Feeding Devices Market
  • The United States
  • United States Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type
  • Canada
  • Canadian Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type
  • Mexico
  • Mexican Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type

7. EUROPE

  • European Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Geographic Region
  • European Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type
  • Country-wise Analysis of European Enteral Feeding Devices Market
  • France
  • French Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type
  • Germany
  • German Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type
  • Italy
  • Italian Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type
  • Russia
  • Russian Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type
  • Spain
  • Spanish Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type
  • The United Kingdom
  • United Kingdom Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type
  • Rest of Europe
  • Rest of Europe Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type

8. ASIA-PACIFIC

  • Asia-Pacific Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Geographic Region
  • Asia-Pacific Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type
  • Country-wise Analysis of Asia-Pacific Enteral Feeding Devices Market
  • Australia
  • Australian Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type
  • China
  • Chinese Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type
  • India
  • Indian Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type
  • Japan
  • Japanese Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type
  • South Korea
  • South Korean Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type
  • Taiwan
  • Taiwanese Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type

9. SOUTH AMERICA

  • South American Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Geographic Region
  • South American Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type
  • Country-wise Analysis of South American Enteral Feeding Devices Market
  • Argentina
  • Argentine Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type
  • Brazil
  • Brazilian Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type
  • Chile
  • Chilean Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type
  • Ecuador
  • Ecuadorian Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type
  • Peru
  • Peruvian Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type
  • Rest of South America
  • Rest of South America Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type

10. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

  • Middle East & Africa Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Geographic Region
  • Middle East & Africa Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type
  • Country-wise Analysis of Middle East & Africa Enteral Feeding Devices Market
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Saudi Arabian Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type
  • South Africa
  • South African Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type
  • Turkey
  • Turkish Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • South America
  • Rest of World

PART D: ANNEXURE

  • Research Methodology
  • Regional Trends in Population Ageing and Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
  • Feedback

For more information about this report visit

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